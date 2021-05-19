強烈氣旋「瘋襲」印度　至少33死逾90人失蹤

文／中央社印度馬胡瓦18日綜合外電報導

印度在2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）單日新增病歿人數破紀錄同時，又遭受強烈氣旋陶特（Tauktae）襲擊，目前已有至少33人喪生和超過90人失蹤。

▼當地風勢極大，海水不斷倒灌鋪上路面 。（圖／翻攝自推特「@ycsanolvr」）

Latest satellite view of Cyclone #Tauktae as it continues to push into #Gujarat , India with strong winds, heavy rainfall and flooding across the region pic.twitter.com/bQzeAYb20p

印度氣象局表示，陶特昨天以陣風時速達185公里的「極強氣旋風暴」（Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm）等級登陸古茶拉底省（Gujarat），到了今天上午已減弱為「特強氣旋風暴」（Very Severe Cyclonic Storm）。

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）明天將視察古茶拉底省遭陶特襲擊的地區，古茶拉底省也是他的家鄉。

▼飛機在陶特的強風豪雨中驚險降落的縮時攝影。

Into The Storm...

Amazing Timelapse Video of aircraft landing into #Mumbai today amidst gusty winds and rains as Cyclone Tauktae was about to hit the West Coast of India.#CycloneTauktae has battered the operations of BOM Airport today, all air traffic movement closed. pic.twitter.com/14DUqMvIic