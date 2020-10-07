　
快訊／川普推特飆罵：拜登一直都是怪胎　他「低智商」媒體都不報

▲川普在推特飆罵拜登，是個怪胎，智商又很低。（圖／翻攝自川普推特）

▲川普在推特飆罵拜登，是個怪胎，智商又很低。（圖／翻攝自川普推特）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國總統大選進入最後一個月衝刺階段，川普確診新冠肺炎之後，推特依舊不斷更新發文，在台灣時間晚間10時左右，川普在最新一條推文當中，飆罵拜登是個怪胎，而且媒體都不報他的負面新聞，例如拜登的低智商。

川普發文表示，拜登一直以來都是個怪胎，而且大家都知道，但主流媒體總是圍繞著他，還試圖幫他的行為善後，然後主流媒體都不報他的負面新聞，例如他的智商有多低。

川普在這一則推文中，還同時轉貼了一則福斯新聞的報導，拜登在邁阿密的競選活動中，挑起了眉毛對著一群漂亮的年輕女孩說，「希望能夠看她們4歲的時候跳舞的樣子」（Biden raises eyebrows after telling 'these beautiful young ladies' he wants to 'see them dancing when they're four years older'）。

關鍵字：

川普拜登怪胎低智商美國總統大選北美要聞

