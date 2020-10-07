快訊／川普推特飆罵：拜登一直都是怪胎　他「低智商」媒體都不報

▲川普在推特飆罵拜登，是個怪胎，智商又很低。（圖／翻攝自川普推特）



記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國總統大選進入最後一個月衝刺階段，川普確診新冠肺炎之後，推特依舊不斷更新發文，在台灣時間晚間10時左右，川普在最新一條推文當中，飆罵拜登是個怪胎，而且媒體都不報他的負面新聞，例如拜登的低智商。

川普發文表示，拜登一直以來都是個怪胎，而且大家都知道，但主流媒體總是圍繞著他，還試圖幫他的行為善後，然後主流媒體都不報他的負面新聞，例如他的智商有多低。

川普在這一則推文中，還同時轉貼了一則福斯新聞的報導，拜登在邁阿密的競選活動中，挑起了眉毛對著一群漂亮的年輕女孩說，「希望能夠看她們4歲的時候跳舞的樣子」（Biden raises eyebrows after telling 'these beautiful young ladies' he wants to 'see them dancing when they're four years older'）。

He’s been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it. The Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act. Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake News! #MAGA https://t.co/LU2o2m7CSs