【英語多益通】5種禮貌問句，教你輕鬆寫好英文追蹤信

▲▼職場示意圖。（圖／123RF）

▲ 職場示意圖。（圖／123RF）

文／Buffy Kao

在發出詢問信後，通常都會針對相關內容進行追蹤，以確保事情後續發展是否符合公司需求，而大部分人都會撰寫追蹤信來掌握後續發展的訊息。追蹤信的內容一般都會緊扣詢問信的主題，因此信件會較簡化。本文將介紹如何撰寫追蹤信，也會同時介紹一些多益職場關鍵字！

追蹤信範例：

From: jason.gavin@sanso.com

To: s.arthur@sunshinehotels.co.tw

Date: January 12

Subject: Sanso event on May 4

⑥Dear Sarah,

Can you help me? ②Would you mind arranging a visit for my manager, Dana Smith, to see your conference facilities at the hotel? She wants to see what they are like. ③Would you be able to arrange this for next week?

Secondly, could you arrange a gift for each guest at the event? ⑤Are you able to do this for less than $100 per guest?

If that is ok, then could you send a new offer with the total price?

Many thanks for your help.

⑥Best wishes,

Jason

PS. I can’t open the pictures of the conference rooms you sent. ⑦Please advise.

這封追蹤信用了許多提出請求的用語，請注意雖然信件大多用問句，但並不是真的在詢問，而是提出請求：

委婉提出請求的5個英文問句

一、Could/Can you help me?

通常寫追蹤信的對象已經有一定的認識，因此信件開頭可以省去打招呼的過程，直接進入主題，如範例中一開始就直接請求對方幫忙。一般來說，請求對方幫忙可以用「can」或「could」，但前者用法較口語，而後者較為正式。

二、Would you mind…

這句的用法較為委婉有禮，記得後面要加上「V-ing」。「Would you mind…」意思為「你介意…」，這屬於委婉請求可否做某事的語句，而不是真的詢問是否介意。而與「Would you mind」相似的請求語句是「Would you mind if I…」，意思是「你介意我…」，其用法有兩種，說明如下。

動作者為說話者：
Would you mind if I turn on the light?
（我可以開燈嗎？）
要去開燈的人是說話者自己，因此後面的主詞用「I」。

動作者為對方：
Would you mind turning on the light?
（你可以幫忙開燈嗎？）
說話者希望對方去開燈。

三、Would you be able to…

此句同樣是委婉要求某人去做某事的表達語，只是換成「能夠、有辦法」的語氣。請注意「be able to」需接原型動詞，因此例文中「arrange」改用原型，而非動名詞。

四、Could you…

同樣是比較委婉的要求問句，也可以改成「Can you…」，只是語氣稍微差異。

五、Are you able to…

屬於比較直接的要求問句。

職場英文書信常用的開頭與結尾敬語：Dear/Best wishes

如果彼此已經認識，開頭可以直呼對方的名字，無需加上尊稱，結尾招呼用語「best wishes」則多用在已經認識的朋友間，而「sincerely yours」則較有禮。通常可以藉由彼此使用的詞語判斷關係。

看似客套話，但需要小心使用：Please advise

使用這句話時要特別注意，若單用其實會產生一種命令的語氣。注意範例中有特別强調，因為無法開啟圖片，因此需要對方建議處理方式，其實就是直接請對方幫忙的意思。不過為了怕使用錯誤，建議可用「inform」或「tell」，前者較正式而後者較口語。

看完文章後，讓我們來回答幾個關於信件內容的問題。

1. This email is informal because:
(A) It’s short
(B) Jason uses Mr. Arthur’s first name
(C) Jason uses a PS at the end

2. Dana Smith wants to:
(A) test the conference facilities
(B) go to the Sunshine Hotel
(C) cancel the event

3. Jason wants Sarah:
(A) to buy her a gift
(B) to buy one gift for all the guests
(C) to buy one gift for each guest

4. The present should cost:
(A) under $100
(B) over $100
(C) $100

5. Jason is having problems:
(A) with a document Sarah sent
(B) with some photos Sarah sent
(C) with some video Sarah sent

解析：
1. 正解為(B)。這封信不正式的原因是寫信者直呼對方的名字，因此答案為(B)。
2. 正解為(A)。Jason的主管Dana Smith想要前往飯店去看看設備（to see your conference facilities at the hotel），因此答案為(A)，「測試飯店的設備是否符合需求」。
3. 正解為(C)。Jason想要對方幫忙準備禮物給每個人貴客（arrange a gift for each guest at the event），合理判斷當然是選(C)。
4. 正解為(A)。禮物價值應該壓在$100以下，因此答案應選(A)，「不足$100」。
5. 正解為(B)。Jason遇到的問題為對方寄的照片打不開（I can’t open the pictures），因此要選(B)。

多益模擬試題】

To: jkanake@thunder.com
From: smilwlkie@lightning.com
Subject: Notice of probationary status

Dear Jonathan,
For the first two years that you distributed our products, you exceeded our expectations. Since then, we have seen a decrease in your shipments. As our general agreement ___(1)___, you must maintain at least 300 units to be considered a distributor for our product.
Our records show that you have maintained a stock of 210 units, ___(2)___ the required 300. If you are not able to maintain this level of activity, you will no longer qualify to be a distributor.
Please let us know ___(3)___ we can do to increase your customer base.

1. (A) exercises
(B) identifies
(C) stipulates
(D) verbalizes

2. (A) apart from
(B) other than
(C) instead of
(D) unlike

3. (A) how
(B) if
(C) that
(D) what

解析：
1. 正解(C)。題意為「根據我們的協議內容______，你必須維持至少300件的訂單才能成為我們產品的經銷商。」這題考的是單字用法，答案應該選(C) stipulates「規定」，因為彼此的協議算是一種合約，要用條款規定的概念。

2. 正解(C)。題意為「我們的紀錄顯示你維持著210件的訂單，______要求的300件。」這題考的是介係詞的用法，答案應該選(C) instead of「而非」，表達與前面語句的差異，為轉折語氣的介係詞片語。

3. 正解(B)。題意為「請讓我們知道______可以由我們來增加你的客源。」這題考的是連接詞的用法，答案應選(B) if「是否」，表達寫信者提出協助，看對方是否接受此協議。

相關新聞

回顧2019必知的3個英文單字

回顧2019必知的3個英文單字

轉眼間2020年就要來了，今年世界各國發生不少重大事件，在21世紀的第三個十年即將到來時，就讓我們來回顧2019年的幾件佔據各大新聞媒體版面的國際大事，順便學習相關的多益單字吧！

媒體識讀的英文怎麼說

媒體識讀的英文怎麼說

從無印良品判決學「商標」的英文

從無印良品判決學「商標」的英文

森林大火釀危機　相關英文怎麼說？

森林大火釀危機　相關英文怎麼說？

冰雪奇緣2經典台詞學英文

冰雪奇緣2經典台詞學英文

