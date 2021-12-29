　
國民黨推特全英文「挺香港民主」：國民黨一直支持香港新聞自由

▲▼《立場新聞》署理總編輯林紹桐被逮捕。（圖／路透社）

▲《立場新聞》署理總編輯林紹桐等高層遭到逮捕。（圖／路透社） 

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

香港歌手何韻詩與媒體《立場新聞》6名高層，先後遭到國安處逮捕，引發全球關注，對此國民黨也在推特上，以英文發表推文，聽香港民主，強調言論自由是人民的基本權利。

國民黨推特發文表示，根據中華民國憲法， 國民黨一直支持香港的民主、法治和言論和新聞自由。特別是，言論自由是合法政府的基礎。

國民黨強調，「我們支持香港、台灣和大陸人民的這些基本權利」。

