國民黨推特全英文「挺香港民主」：國民黨一直支持香港新聞自由

▲《立場新聞》署理總編輯林紹桐等高層遭到逮捕。（圖／路透社）

香港歌手何韻詩與媒體《立場新聞》6名高層，先後遭到國安處逮捕，引發全球關注，對此國民黨也在推特上，以英文發表推文，聽香港民主，強調言論自由是人民的基本權利。

國民黨推特發文表示，根據中華民國憲法， 國民黨一直支持香港的民主、法治和言論和新聞自由。特別是，言論自由是合法政府的基礎。

Based on the ROC Constitution, the #KMT has always supported Hong Kong’s democracy, rule of law, and freedom of speech & press. Particularly, freedom of expression is fundamental for legitimate government. We support these basic rights for people in HK, Taiwan and the Mainland.