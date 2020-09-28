快訊／「全球市長聯盟」把六都列大陸城市　吳釗燮：改回來了

記者徐政璿／台北報導

國際組織「全球氣候與能源市長聯盟」近日把加入聯盟的台灣六都國籍全列為「中國大陸」之下，六都市長27日晚間發布聯合聲明抗議。外交部長吳釗燮28日上午在立法院受訪表示，「經過大家努力，昨天晚上名稱已經更改回來。」

▲「全球市長聯盟」將台灣6城市歸類在中國大陸。（圖／台北市環保局提供）

吳釗燮表示，昨天馬上跟地方政府聯繫，也直接跟「全球氣候與能源市長聯盟」總部聯繫，經過大家努力，昨天晚上名稱已經更改回來，很高興六都市場全部一致，朝野不分彼此，爭取成功。

外交部發布新聞稿表示，經外交部、駐歐盟兼駐比利時代表處、歐盟經貿辦事處的努力，「全球氣候與能源市長聯盟」(Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy)已於台北時間今（28）日上午將我國加入聯盟的高雄市、台北市、新北市、桃園市、台南市及台中市共六都會自「中國」項下移除，並更正為我國六直轄市原本遞交時的會籍名稱。

六都市長中英聲明全文如下

此致氣候及能源市長聯盟秘書長：

首先感謝貴聯盟提供平台，讓台灣六城市能夠呈現關於減排與能源轉型的努力成果，在聯合國永續發展目標的前提下，攜手為世界的未來盡一份心力。

然而，台灣六城市自加入貴聯盟以來，從來就不是中國的一部分。對於本次註冊名稱遭到片面更改，列入中國的一部分，台灣六城市拒絕這項矮化的行為，拒絕被列入「中國的城市」。新北市政府已於今年9月15日發信向市長聯盟位於比利時布魯塞爾秘書處表達立場並要求更正，惟迄今仍未收到回覆或更正。

台灣六城市強烈要求，請貴聯盟立即停止這項錯誤行為，並將我方城市之註冊名稱，更改回原始註冊名稱。

若貴聯盟無正面回應與行動，台灣六城市將不排除退出貴聯盟，以捍衛我方權益。

Sustainable Taiwan, sustainable world. 地球永續不應矮化台灣。平等、互惠、尊重，是國際合作的基本原則，我方希望能繼續維持和貴聯盟良好的參與經驗，並繼續為全球永續努力。

聲明連署人

台南市長黃偉哲

台中市長盧秀燕

桃園市長鄭文燦

台北市長柯文哲

新北市長侯友宜

高雄市長陳其邁



Statement on the registered names of the six cities in Taiwan by the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy



To

Secretary General of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy



First of all, six of Taiwan member cities thanks GCoM for providing a platform to enable us to present results of our efforts in emission reduction and energy transformation, and work together to contribute to the future of the world under the United Nations sustainable development goals.



Cities in Taiwan have never been part of China since they joined the GCoM alliance. In regards to the one-sided change of the registered name and made them part of China. The six cities in Taiwan refuse this dwarfing behavior and rejected to be included under the "City of China." New Taipei City Government sent a letter to the GCoM secretariat in Brussels, Belgium this September 15th and made clear statement to make corrections. However, the authority yet receive any response from GCoM secretariat to date.

The six cities in Taiwan strongly request that your alliance immediately fix the website and change the registered names of our cities back to the original registered Nationality.



If your alliance has no positive response and actions, the six cities in Taiwan will withdrawal from your alliance in order to defend our rights and interests.



Sustainable Taiwan, sustainable world. The sustainable world should not dwarf Taiwan. Equality, reciprocity, and respect are the basic principles of international cooperation. We hope that we can continue to maintain our good experience in participating in the alliance and continue to work for global sustainability.



Statement cosigners

HUANG, WEI-CHE, Mayor of Tainan City

LU, XIU-YAN, Mayor of Taichung City

CHENG, WEN TSAN, Mayor of Taoyuan City

KO, WEN-JE, Mayor of Taipei City

HOU, YOU-YI, Mayor of New Taipei City

CHEN, CHI-MAI, Mayor of Kaohsiung City