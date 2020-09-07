彭博記者爆料！蘋果最快本周公布iPhone 12發表會日期

▲《彭博社》記者Mark Gurman認為蘋果會於本周宣布線上發表會的日期。圖為Apple Park訪客中心。（圖／記者洪聖壹攝）
記者王曉敏／綜合報導
推特爆料達人Jon Prosser稍早透露，蘋果將在美東時間9月8日上午6時（台灣時間8日18時）以「新聞稿」形式發表新品。不過《彭博社》記者Mark Gurman隨後發布推文表示，他認為蘋果會於本周宣布iPhone 12及Apple Watch線上發表會的日期，而非於本周發表新品。
Jon Prosser先前就曾表示，蘋果新款iPad和Apple Watch將在本周發布，稍早他於推特推文指出，蘋果將於美東時間8日上午6時發布新聞稿釋出新品資訊。
Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020
I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes.
不過此說法隨後被Mark Gurman反對，他指出，蘋果可能最早會於本周宣布iPhone 12及Apple Watch線上發表會的日期。
I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020
傳統上，蘋果會在發表會的前兩周釋出發表會邀請函，因此，若蘋果於8日宣布發表會的日程，則活動可能會在22日前後舉行。
雖然目前時間仍無法確定，但可以肯定的是，iPhone 12的發表會將以線上形式舉辦，與WWDC 2020相同，這也意味著蘋果公司不必像往常那樣需要那麼多的籌備時間。