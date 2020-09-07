　
彭博記者爆料！蘋果最快本周公布iPhone 12發表會日期

▲獨／蘋果新iPhone發表會場搶先看！揭秘賈伯斯劇院與Apple Park。（圖／記者洪聖壹攝）

▲《彭博社》記者Mark Gurman認為蘋果會於本周宣布線上發表會的日期。圖為Apple Park訪客中心。（圖／記者洪聖壹攝）

記者王曉敏／綜合報導

推特爆料達人Jon Prosser稍早透露，蘋果將在美東時間9月8日上午6時（台灣時間8日18時）以「新聞稿」形式發表新品。不過《彭博社》記者Mark Gurman隨後發布推文表示，他認為蘋果會於本周宣布iPhone 12及Apple Watch線上發表會的日期，而非於本周發表新品。

Jon Prosser先前就曾表示，蘋果新款iPad和Apple Watch將在本周發布，稍早他於推特推文指出，蘋果將於美東時間8日上午6時發布新聞稿釋出新品資訊。

不過此說法隨後被Mark Gurman反對，他指出，蘋果可能最早會於本周宣布iPhone 12及Apple Watch線上發表會的日期。

傳統上，蘋果會在發表會的前兩周釋出發表會邀請函，因此，若蘋果於8日宣布發表會的日程，則活動可能會在22日前後舉行。

雖然目前時間仍無法確定，但可以肯定的是，iPhone 12的發表會將以線上形式舉辦，與WWDC 2020相同，這也意味著蘋果公司不必像往常那樣需要那麼多的籌備時間。

外媒《phonearena》引述爆料人士Komiya說法，指稱蘋果推出iPhone 12後，將停止銷售iPhone 11 Pro和Pro Max，且iPhone XR將於2021年第一季尾從市場撤下。另外，蘋果將於2021第二季推出iPhone 12s新機。

12歲代購賺百元9年後變少年董　自創潮牌月賣萬件擁破千萬身價

12歲代購賺百元9年後變少年董　自創潮牌月賣萬件擁破千萬身價
生意太好！人潮擋到隔壁小吃攤　泰式奶茶闆娘慘被砸熱水起口角

生意太好！人潮擋到隔壁小吃攤　泰式奶茶闆娘慘被砸熱水起口角

南港女子在區間車博愛座放寵物　白鬍老翁怒抓走鼠籠遭揮拳猛打

南港女子在區間車博愛座放寵物　白鬍老翁怒抓走鼠籠遭揮拳猛打

阿伯暈倒路中...3車經過無人理會　暖外送員伸援手！下秒停車幫扶起

阿伯暈倒路中...3車經過無人理會　暖外送員伸援手！下秒停車幫扶起

「九澤CP」嗨唱《天黑請閉眼》　宣布重大消息：我們去註冊了!

「九澤CP」嗨唱《天黑請閉眼》　宣布重大消息：我們去註冊了!

