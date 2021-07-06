快訊／白宮亞太總監：美國不支持台灣獨立

▲美國國安會印太總監kurt Campbell。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者徐政璿／台北報導

美國白宮國家安全會議印太事務協調總監坎伯（Kurt Campbell）6日明確表示，「我們支持強健的美台『非官方』關係，但不支持台灣獨立，我們完全了解其敏感性」。（United States supported a strong informal relationship with Taiwan, but not its independence；We are fully aware and understand the sensitivities contained here）

他還預期，美國有能力和中國大陸和平相處，但挑戰越來越巨大，且北京變得越來越具有侵略性。（United States could coexist peacefully, but the challenge is enormous and Beijing is becoming more and more aggressive）

不過，他也表示，美國相信台灣有和平生活的權利，想看到其國際角色，尤其是疫苗、疫情相關議題，台灣在其中應該有角色，不應被國際社會忽視。（We believe Taiwan has the right to live in peace. We would like to see its international role, especially in areas such as vaccines, and issues related to pandemics）