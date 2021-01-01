蔡英文元旦談話首次以「英文」問候　重申Taiwan can help

▲總統蔡英文發表新年談話。（圖／總統府提供）



記者陶本和／台北報導

2021年元旦，總統蔡英文發表新年談話，在談話的尾聲，她也首次以「英文」向世界問候，傳達「世界的台灣」的訊息，強調台灣是國際社會的良善力量，是不可或缺的一員。

蔡英文在談話中指出，2020結束了，但新一年的到來，不會只是日曆翻過一頁，疫情不知道何時才能收尾，連何時可以出國旅行，都還沒有答案，去年的不確定，延續到新的一年。

不過，蔡英文也鼓勵大家，在人類的歷史上，2020年並不是最艱困的一年，1918年的流感大流行、1930年代的經濟大蕭條、1940年代的二次大戰，當時的人們所面對的，都是艱難無比的挑戰。

蔡英文說，人們總是如此強韌，就像我們的上一代，可以從戰後的百廢待舉中，創造出經濟奇蹟、民主奇蹟的故事。這些經驗都告訴我們，只要有光在、有水在，有縫隙的地方，就可以長出希望的玫瑰。

隨後，她也以「英文」向世界問候，提到台灣自豪與國際社會並肩對抗疫情挑戰，展現「Taiwan can help」，強調台灣是國際社會的良善力量，是不可或缺的一員，同時也感謝國際社會對台灣持續的支持，這對2300萬人民意義重大，也讓台灣的民主更強大。

蔡英文英文談話如下：

I also want to say a few words for our international audience.

Taiwan has been proud to have worked alongside the international community to confront the challenges posed by COVID-19. We have shown again and again that “Taiwan can help.”

As a force for good in the world, we will continue to be an indispensable member of the international community, both now and into the future.

We are also deeply grateful for the international community's continued support for Taiwan. Your willingness to stand together with us as we are faced with difficult regional and global challenges, is significant for the 23 million freedom-loving people of Taiwan. Our democracy is stronger because of your support.

Thank you. We hope everyone around the world is able to enjoy a restful and safe new year.