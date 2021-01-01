　
政治

蔡英文元旦談話首次以「英文」問候　重申Taiwan can help

▲▼總統蔡英文發表新年談話。（圖／總統府提供）

▲總統蔡英文發表新年談話。（圖／總統府提供）

記者陶本和／台北報導

2021年元旦，總統蔡英文發表新年談話，在談話的尾聲，她也首次以「英文」向世界問候，傳達「世界的台灣」的訊息，強調台灣是國際社會的良善力量，是不可或缺的一員。

蔡英文在談話中指出，2020結束了，但新一年的到來，不會只是日曆翻過一頁，疫情不知道何時才能收尾，連何時可以出國旅行，都還沒有答案，去年的不確定，延續到新的一年。

不過，蔡英文也鼓勵大家，在人類的歷史上，2020年並不是最艱困的一年，1918年的流感大流行、1930年代的經濟大蕭條、1940年代的二次大戰，當時的人們所面對的，都是艱難無比的挑戰。

蔡英文說，人們總是如此強韌，就像我們的上一代，可以從戰後的百廢待舉中，創造出經濟奇蹟、民主奇蹟的故事。這些經驗都告訴我們，只要有光在、有水在，有縫隙的地方，就可以長出希望的玫瑰。

隨後，她也以「英文」向世界問候，提到台灣自豪與國際社會並肩對抗疫情挑戰，展現「Taiwan can help」，強調台灣是國際社會的良善力量，是不可或缺的一員，同時也感謝國際社會對台灣持續的支持，這對2300萬人民意義重大，也讓台灣的民主更強大。

蔡英文英文談話如下：

I also want to say a few words for our international audience.

Taiwan has been proud to have worked alongside the international community to confront the challenges posed by COVID-19. We have shown again and again that “Taiwan can help.”

As a force for good in the world, we will continue to be an indispensable member of the international community, both now and into the future.

We are also deeply grateful for the international community's continued support for Taiwan. Your willingness to stand together with us as we are faced with difficult regional and global challenges, is significant for the 23 million freedom-loving people of Taiwan. Our democracy is stronger because of your support.

Thank you. We hope everyone around the world is able to enjoy a restful and safe new year.

壽山動物園20獼猴圍攻麵包女　先搶食再斷她左手「伸指肌腱」
3.8萬人high翻台北跨年　醫推測「2種結局」！網一面倒認
快訊／確診突破800人！再增3境外移入　指揮中心下午2時說明

蔡英文元旦談話首次以「英文」問候　重申Taiwan can help

「人不如豬」　馬英九嘆：台灣人收到的新年大禮是萊豬

蔡英文元旦談話對照去年承諾　府方人士：證明落實了6項施政

行政院警告公務員「查緝萊豬送懲戒」　侯友宜：我當後盾

縣市萊豬自治條例全被擋　侯友宜：先依現有食安法令查標示

「讓蔡英文把萊豬吞回去」　馬英九籲全民連署食安公投

「今起台灣各行業都有退休制度了」　蔡英文宣布2021政府7大新政

5自主管理者闖五月天演唱會　侯友宜：新北的不遵守規定絕對重罰

蔡英文：只要北京有心化解對立　我們願意共同促成有意義對話

蔡英文：我用最謙卑心情　請國人體諒開放萊豬進口的決定

蔡英文元旦談話首次以「英文」問候　重申Taiwan can help

「人不如豬」　馬英九嘆：台灣人收到的新年大禮是萊豬

蔡英文元旦談話對照去年承諾　府方人士：證明落實了6項施政

行政院警告公務員「查緝萊豬送懲戒」　侯友宜：我當後盾

縣市萊豬自治條例全被擋　侯友宜：先依現有食安法令查標示

「讓蔡英文把萊豬吞回去」　馬英九籲全民連署食安公投

「今起台灣各行業都有退休制度了」　蔡英文宣布2021政府7大新政

5自主管理者闖五月天演唱會　侯友宜：新北的不遵守規定絕對重罰

蔡英文：只要北京有心化解對立　我們願意共同促成有意義對話

蔡英文：我用最謙卑心情　請國人體諒開放萊豬進口的決定

相關新聞

馬英九嘆：台灣人的新年大禮是萊豬

馬英九嘆：台灣人的新年大禮是萊豬

國民黨1日上午8時在中央黨部舉行元旦升旗典禮，包括黨主席江啟臣、前總統馬英九、前副總統吳敦義、前主席朱立倫均到場，戴著國旗口罩合唱國歌。馬英九感嘆，在總統蔡英文一人獨裁、民進黨一黨專政之下，台灣人民收到的新年大禮是含萊克多巴胺的美國豬肉，民眾無論是在外用餐，在家做飯，或是購買豬肉加工食品，都有可能會吃到萊豬。

蔡英文元旦談話對照去年承諾　府方人士：證明落實了6項施政

蔡英文元旦談話對照去年承諾　府方人士：證明落實了6項施政

馬英九籲全民連署公投：讓蔡英文把萊豬吞回去

馬英九籲全民連署公投：讓蔡英文把萊豬吞回去

蔡英文：只要北京有心化解對立　我們願意共同促成有意義對話

蔡英文：只要北京有心化解對立　我們願意共同促成有意義對話

蔡英文：我用最謙卑心情　請國人體諒開放萊豬進口的決定

蔡英文：我用最謙卑心情　請國人體諒開放萊豬進口的決定

蔡英文元旦談話Taiwan can help

