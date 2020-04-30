正參與北約演習！　加拿大軍用直升機驚傳在希臘墜海　

▲CH-148旋風直升機。（圖／路透）

記者康心禹／綜合報導

據加拿大軍方指出，一架參與北約軍演的CH-148「旋風直升機」在希臘外海失蹤，目前搜救行動正在進行中。而加拿大總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）也在稍早的推特中證實了這個消息。據悉，這架飛機是加拿大的軍用直升機，上面載有6人。

1/2 Developing situation regarding our CH-148 Cyclone, deployed onboard HMCS FREDERICTON, which is currently contributing to Op #REASSURANCE . Contact was lost with the aircraft as it was participating in Allied exercises off the coast of Greece.

綜合外媒報導，歐洲盟軍最高指揮部（SHAPE）負責規劃及執行所有北約組織行動，一名發言人證實，「北約組織指揮下的船艦發生一起直升機事故，搜索及救援行動正在進行，並已經通報各國。」

據希臘廣播電視公司（ERT）報導，一架加拿大軍用直升機在義大利和希臘之間的水中墜落，目前已發現一具屍體，機上還有5名成員失蹤。

A Canadian helicopter involved in Op REASSURANCE with NATO allies has gone missing off the coast of Greece. I have spoken with Minister @HarjitSajjan, and search and rescue efforts are currently underway. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.