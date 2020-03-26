　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
大陸 大陸焦點 華聞快遞 特派現場 雲視頻

中美推特大戰不停　華春瑩凌晨三連發反問美：企圖遮掩什麼？

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼中國外交部發言人華春瑩。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲中國外交部發言人華春瑩。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者陳政錄／綜合報導

對於美國務院發言人歐塔加斯在推特上質疑，中國「難堪地」驅逐美國記者，阻礙了疫情重要訊息流出，中國大陸外交部發言人華春瑩於25日凌晨，連發三篇推特和三連問反擊，認為美國才是「企圖掩蓋什麼。」

事實上，近日以來中美因新冠疫情和「互相驅逐記者」等事件，導致雙方政府機構發言人近日在推特上不斷交鋒，包含21日晚，歐塔加斯認為中國對疫情公布不透明，讓華春瑩迅速回應，抨擊「謊言和誹謗不能讓美國變得偉大。」

▲▼中國外交部發言人華春瑩與美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲中國外交部發言人華春瑩與美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

因此，對於歐塔加斯25日再度質疑中方隱瞞疫情，華春瑩以1/3、2/3、3/3做為標記，連發三文反擊，首先指稱，「自2018年以來，美國已經拒發29名中國大陸記者的簽證。」美國國務院3月2日宣布，在3月13日之前驅逐60名中國記者，做為反制措施，中國在3月18日宣布，吊銷一些在中國的美國記者記者證。

華春瑩接著連發三問，美國指責中國阻礙訊息傳播，但是當他們驅逐60名中國記者時，是在懼怕什麼？他們企圖掩蓋什麼？他們是否真的相信自己可以讓中國閉嘴，卻沒有任何後果？

華春瑩最後說，一些美國官員說中國記者不是真正的記者，理由是他們為中共發生，那我們是否也可以把為美國共和黨發聲的記者，說成假記者嗎?真的的標準是客觀公正，不是帶有意識形態的偏見。

►我沒有遲到，是時間遲到了！

▲新冠肺炎(COVID-19)防護路線圖。（圖／黃麒文 製作）

ET快訊
LIVE／劉真靈堂開放第2天　藝人好友、粉絲到場送最後一程
辛龍現身了　合掌沉默1分鐘「直奔愛妻劉真靈堂」
台灣下一步？「說不定得考慮真正鎖國」　醫：3天沒看到張上淳很
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 大陸最新 全站最新

中美推特大戰不停　華春瑩凌晨三連發反問美：企圖遮掩什麼？

武漢即將解封！香港繼續「包機撤離」　接500名港人回家

華南海鮮市場「1號病人」12/11發病！非公開感染名單洩出…病程超詭異

全球疫情今夏結束「概率很低」　不感染秘訣關鍵點曝！

滯留湖北台人可回家了！華航2專機「上海飛桃園」　今起受理訂位

北京擴大篩檢！　疫控小組：全市發熱者通通核酸檢測

大陸再度本土0新增！境外輸入確診67例...上海人數最多

武漢6成感染者尚未被發現「可能引爆下波流行」　陸學者呼籲展開大抽查

中、英雙語！林鄭月娥撰文喊話港人：現在絕非抗疫鬆懈時刻

增加10個！北京調整「高風險國家、地區」名單至25個...香港也被列入

辛龍定情曲追憶劉真最美的倩影　《我就是愛》告白「最真的話留在妳耳邊」

辛龍憔悴走出靈堂　停留5小時半雙手合十快閃離開

大學生美國返台居家檢疫「開轟趴」　全棟住戶傻眼...衛生局怒批：囂張！

「N號房」主嫌趙主彬移送檢方當眾謝罪！　「謝謝你們讓我停下這惡魔人生」

吳宗憲心疼曝辛龍現狀　一想到劉真就很激動...吐最大遺憾

留美高中生返台高調瞎晃吃蚵仔煎 被質疑「沒隔離」竟回嗆：是在哭？

吳宗憲劉真4歲女兒一句「爸媽也要一起吃飯」　吳宗憲說「好」哽咽：我等於在騙她...

好想抓小鳥！對著窗外嘎嘎叫不停 喵喵特殊音效網笑翻：好像機關槍

稱霸生意人心中首選！被推爆的貨車界霸主誠心推薦

台中一中街餅店「$30」就吃到　17年不漲價！蔥油餅對折比臉大

中美推特大戰不停　華春瑩凌晨三連發反問美：企圖遮掩什麼？

武漢即將解封！香港繼續「包機撤離」　接500名港人回家

華南海鮮市場「1號病人」12/11發病！非公開感染名單洩出…病程超詭異

全球疫情今夏結束「概率很低」　不感染秘訣關鍵點曝！

滯留湖北台人可回家了！華航2專機「上海飛桃園」　今起受理訂位

北京擴大篩檢！　疫控小組：全市發熱者通通核酸檢測

大陸再度本土0新增！境外輸入確診67例...上海人數最多

武漢6成感染者尚未被發現「可能引爆下波流行」　陸學者呼籲展開大抽查

中、英雙語！林鄭月娥撰文喊話港人：現在絕非抗疫鬆懈時刻

增加10個！北京調整「高風險國家、地區」名單至25個...香港也被列入

六都賠率比一比！台中僅1成屋主賣屋認賠　台北近3成最多

不爽女友提分手…渣男偷錄「硬上過程」！還發IG限動Tag她　台中妹崩潰顫抖

贈獎／新聞雲會員好康快報　火鍋肉券免費抽

高雄男路況不熟+恍神撞電桿　擋風玻璃破裂滿地油漬

N號房主嫌GODGOD突現身「淫魔博士」聊天室！　囂張喊：我絕對不會被抓

重啟整修計劃　台北米其林一星「大三元」4/1起休館2個月

韓國瑜夫婦告媒體人　張雅琴出庭：雲林媒體被雲林女兒、女婿提告「非常悲催」

野柳公園變空城！2外國妞「爽搭帳篷」　業者嘆：人來就好！空間夠不干涉

LIVE／劉真靈堂開放第2天！　藝人好友、粉絲到場悲慟送最後一程

他曝「男性噴香水2好處」：是不是滿加分？　女網一片反彈「甚至扣分」

隆成巨乳後男客狂上門！ 她在門口貼靈符求...保佑卻招來淒慘後果

大陸熱門新聞

研究：武漢6成感染者尚未被發現

到機場迎接中國物資！匈牙利總理碰手肘歡迎

著火轎車衝進加油站　司機「全身狂燒」跳車急逃

北京調整「高風險國家、地區」名單至25個！

中、英雙語！林鄭月娥撰文喊話港人

年輕女護士肢解烹屍已婚男醫生！

陸口罩價格崩盤「64元降至38元」

華南海鮮市場「1號病人」確認！12/11發病

滯留湖北台人可回家了 華航2專機今起受理訂位

妻子、大舅下去推車被丟包雪山　駕駛開走半小時才想起

吉里巴斯總重申堅持一個中國原則

疫情今夏結束概率低！不感染關鍵曝

豐川後悔捐4500個口罩給中國！無錫10倍返還

大陸再度本土0新增！境外輸入67例

更多熱門

相關新聞

防疫手機建功！他返國後「朋友家過夜」被抓到

防疫手機建功！他返國後「朋友家過夜」被抓到

因應新冠肺炎疫情，政府持續全力防疫，員林警分局再次接獲電子監控防疫專用手機發報得知，居住在大村的賴姓男子為居家檢疫對象，3月22 日入境後隨即失聯，立即調派村上派出所員警前往查察，經查賴男到友人家過夜，手機也沒電關機，但賴男仍違反居家檢疫規定，最重將開罰100萬元。

侯友宜：雙北是生命共同體　感謝柯文哲專業

侯友宜：雙北是生命共同體　感謝柯文哲專業

柯文哲定調防疫基礎：資源共享、政策一致

柯文哲定調防疫基礎：資源共享、政策一致

油價連五降！專家估下周汽油零售價再降0.8元

油價連五降！專家估下周汽油零售價再降0.8元

日本聖火交接團　有人確診新冠肺炎

日本聖火交接團　有人確診新冠肺炎

關鍵字：

新冠肺炎華春瑩中國外交部美國國務院媒體戰推特記者

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 蔡阿嘎 韓國瑜 WHO 尹衍樑 想見你 Kobe 王令麟 眼霜 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

大導演公開父女亂倫「裸照始末」

WHO譚德塞：待在家，不能消除流行病

劉真奠儀去向…給4歲女兒當學費！吳宗憲：有阿伯在啊

「全台有雨大降溫」變天時間曝　一張圖看雨怎下

高中留學生返台趴趴走　高調吃蚵仔煎

辛龍消失3天首度發文了！

錢櫃好樂迪不配合　侯友宜：有確診生意就不用做了

劉真爆沒健保「辛龍要扛千萬醫藥費」！署長親揭真相

白癡公主拍片認「3部位整型」！粉絲爆氣退追

快訊／「嘉義阿皇」闖民宅猛砍！他肚破腸流倒地

N號房趙主彬：性奴隸裡有女偶像

劉沛不用與美根分開了「非常感謝台灣」

台灣封城　指揮中心：2條件啟動

「WHO譚德塞下台」　連署50萬人達標

又有縣市破蛋！西半部唯一淨土曝　全台235例分布出爐

更多

最夯影音

更多
辛龍定情曲追憶劉真最美的倩影　《我就是愛》告白「最真的話留在妳耳邊」

辛龍定情曲追憶劉真最美的倩影　《我就是愛》告白「最真的話留在妳耳邊」
辛龍憔悴走出靈堂　停留5小時半雙手合十快閃離開

辛龍憔悴走出靈堂　停留5小時半雙手合十快閃離開

大學生美國返台居家檢疫「開轟趴」　全棟住戶傻眼...衛生局怒批：囂張！

大學生美國返台居家檢疫「開轟趴」　全棟住戶傻眼...衛生局怒批：囂張！

「N號房」主嫌趙主彬移送檢方當眾謝罪！　「謝謝你們讓我停下這惡魔人生」

「N號房」主嫌趙主彬移送檢方當眾謝罪！　「謝謝你們讓我停下這惡魔人生」

吳宗憲心疼曝辛龍現狀　一想到劉真就很激動...吐最大遺憾

吳宗憲心疼曝辛龍現狀　一想到劉真就很激動...吐最大遺憾

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面