中美推特大戰不停　華春瑩凌晨三連發反問美：企圖遮掩什麼？

▲中國外交部發言人華春瑩。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者陳政錄／綜合報導

對於美國務院發言人歐塔加斯在推特上質疑，中國「難堪地」驅逐美國記者，阻礙了疫情重要訊息流出，中國大陸外交部發言人華春瑩於25日凌晨，連發三篇推特和三連問反擊，認為美國才是「企圖掩蓋什麼。」

事實上，近日以來中美因新冠疫情和「互相驅逐記者」等事件，導致雙方政府機構發言人近日在推特上不斷交鋒，包含21日晚，歐塔加斯認為中國對疫情公布不透明，讓華春瑩迅速回應，抨擊「謊言和誹謗不能讓美國變得偉大。」

▲中國外交部發言人華春瑩與美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

因此，對於歐塔加斯25日再度質疑中方隱瞞疫情，華春瑩以1/3、2/3、3/3做為標記，連發三文反擊，首先指稱，「自2018年以來，美國已經拒發29名中國大陸記者的簽證。」美國國務院3月2日宣布，在3月13日之前驅逐60名中國記者，做為反制措施，中國在3月18日宣布，吊銷一些在中國的美國記者記者證。

華春瑩接著連發三問，美國指責中國阻礙訊息傳播，但是當他們驅逐60名中國記者時，是在懼怕什麼？他們企圖掩蓋什麼？他們是否真的相信自己可以讓中國閉嘴，卻沒有任何後果？

華春瑩最後說，一些美國官員說中國記者不是真正的記者，理由是他們為中共發生，那我們是否也可以把為美國共和黨發聲的記者，說成假記者嗎?真的的標準是客觀公正，不是帶有意識形態的偏見。

1/3 Since 2018 the US has denied visas for 29 Chinese journalists. On Mar 2, US StateDept announced de facto expulsion of 60 Chinese journalists by Mar 13. As a countermeasure, China announced to revoke a dozen US journalists' press cards on Mar 18. @statedeptspox pic.twitter.com/IpApSFoXeB — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 24, 2020

2/3 The US accuses China of obstructing information flow, but when they expelled 60 Chinese journalists, what were they afraid of? What were they trying to cover up? Did they really believe they can silence a country like China without any consequences? — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 24, 2020

3/3 Some US official says Chinese journalists are not real ones as they speak for the CPC. Then can we say US reporters speaking for Republicans are not real journalists? The real criteria should be objectivity and impartiality instead of ideological prejudice. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 24, 2020

