李嘉誠中英文回應「黃台之瓜」：年輕人聲音震耳欲聾　政府已絞盡腦汁





▲香港首富李嘉誠於多份報紙上刊登廣告。（圖／翻攝自觀察者網）

記者劉亭／綜合報導

香港首富李嘉誠今（16）日於多份香港報紙刊登廣告，首次針對香港局勢表態，這些話背後立場也引起討論。李嘉誠透過基金會發言人以中英文兩版本聲明指出，他的心聲是，愛中國、愛香港、愛自己；大家一定要以愛之義，止息怒憤，對「一國兩制」，以謙和而珍之。

根據《香港01》報導，長和系已證實，在報章刊登廣告的確實是已退休的資深顧問李嘉誠。李嘉誠也透過基金會發言人表示，今天以一個香港市民身份刊登廣告，主因是他認為，香港長期繁榮穩定繫於「一國兩制」行穩致遠。今日香港，要停止暴力，堅守法治 。時間的長河看不到盡頭，人生的路走不回頭。

他也透過發言人透露，刊登兩個不同廣告是基於目前香港形勢複雜，難以用單一語言或溝通方法回應，「應以何身得度者，即現何身而為之說法」。而李嘉誠對於政府有何看法，他表示，「現時年輕人給政府的聲音和訊息震耳欲聾，政府已在絞盡腦汁」。

▲香港首富李嘉誠。（圖／路透社）

而在被問及對於年輕人有何看法，李嘉誠也指出，「投放資源在青年工作，永不後悔，因為投資青年，就是投資未來。不要讓今天的激情，成為明天的遺憾。」

李嘉誠在《東方日報》廣告為，正如我之前講過「黃台之瓜，何堪再摘」。另外在《香港商報》的廣告，則是在最上方寫下「最好的因可成最壞的果」，中間是「反暴力」圖樣，右邊則寫著「愛中國，愛香港，愛自己」，左邊則是「愛自由，愛包容，愛法治」，下半部則為「以愛之義 止息怒憤」。

「黃台之瓜」典故出自唐代李賢的詩《黃台瓜辭》。全文為「種瓜黃台下，瓜熟子離離。一摘使瓜好，再摘令瓜稀。三摘尚自可，摘絕抱蔓歸。」李賢是武則天與唐高宗的兒子，高宗死後，武則天為實現稱帝之夢，連番逼害自己的兒子。之前李賢的兄長李弘已遭害，武則天欲再加害李賢，李賢臨死前留下此《黃台瓜辭》名詩，他借此勸告自己的母親武則天，不要再對子女趕盡殺絕。不過李賢最後還是被武則天逼令自殺而終。

▲李嘉誠以「一個香港市民」名義於香港多報刊登2版廣告。（圖／翻攝自觀察者網）

李嘉誠聲明全文：

李嘉誠先生今天以一個香港市民身份刊登廣告，主要因為他認為，香港長期繁榮穩定繫於「一國兩制」行穩致遠。今日香港，要停止暴力，堅守法治 。時間的長河看不到盡頭，人生的路走不回頭。

他的心聲：愛中國、愛香港、愛自己；大家一定要以愛之義，止息怒憤，對「一國兩制」，以謙和而珍之。

對於傳媒提出其它查詢，他透過發言人作以下回應：

問：為何刊登兩個不同廣告？

基於目前香港形勢複雜，難以用單一語言或溝通方法回應，「應以何身得度者，即現何身而為之說法」。

問：對政府有何看法？

現時年輕人給政府的聲音和訊息震耳欲聾，政府已在絞盡腦汁。

問：對年輕人有何看法？

投放資源在青年工作，永不後悔，因為投資青年，就是投資未來。

不要讓今天的激情，成為明天的遺憾。

Mr. Li Ka-shing shared his thoughts as a private citizen this morning

The road to Hell is often paved with good intentions. We need to be mindful of unintended consequences.

It is hard to imagine a better world when the community is highly charged. Violence in thoughts and actions is not a mean to accomplish any vision because they misrepresent, peaceful situations can come to feel dangerous, the percolation thereafter will be self-fulfilling.

We need to cherish ourselves, our identity as Chinese and a Hong Kong citizen, just as we treasure freedom, empathy and rule of law.

Why 2 ads:

Learning from the Lotus Sutra, which taught a method of communication with different levels and different types of beings. In my opinion, today there is no single one message to different types of beings.

“If there are living-beings need to be liberated in a certain way, then Avalokitesvara will manifest and teach the Dharma as according to that need.“ Universal Gate Chapter, The Lotus Sutra

Q: What are your views about the Government?

I think the government heard the messages from the protesters loud and clear and is diligently racking their brains now for solutions.

Q: What are your views on young people today?

The young always fear the future has nothing to do with them. Investing in our next generation will always bear fruit for our city. Investing in the future matters.

The time and space offered by “one country two systems“ must be safeguarded by mutual deference. Time is an endless river in constant flux, but we cannot step in the river twice, pray we never let today’s passion becomes tomorrow’s regret.