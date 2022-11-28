　
大陸 大陸焦點 特派現場

新疆封控惡火10死！居民絕望尖叫「開門啊」　鼻酸影片瘋傳

記者趙蔡州／綜合報導

新疆烏魯木齊24日一間住宅大廈發生大火，造成10死9傷，外界質疑大廈因為防疫封門，才導致居民無法逃離、拖延警消第一時間搶救，進而導致多人死傷，網路上更傳出疑似大廈發生火災時的現場畫面，居民不斷尖叫「開門啊」、「救救我們」，語氣中飽含恐懼與絕望，這場火災也導致中國爆發「白紙革命」。

▲▼新疆封控惡火10死　「開門、救救我們！」居民撕心裂肺哭求活命影片瘋傳。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲網路上瘋傳「新疆大火10死」的現場影片，可以聽見有居民不斷尖叫求救。（圖／翻攝自推特）

事件發生在新疆烏魯木齊市吉祥苑社區，社區內一間住宅大廈24日晚間7時許15樓發生火災，火勢很快蔓延至17樓，並左右擴散多個房間，火勢直到晚間10時35分才撲滅，最終造成10人死亡、9人吸入濃煙嗆傷送醫。

由於烏魯木齊市已封控超過100天，事件發生後，有不少民眾指控，大廈因為防疫，用鐵絲封死了社區及住戶大門，進而造成居民無法及時逃生、消防車無法順利進入救災，拖延警消黃金救援時間，質疑政府防疫過當才釀成悲劇。

推特帳號「The Great Translation Movement 大翻譯運動官方推號」日前貼出該大廈火災的現場畫面，影片一開始大廈已陷入火海，下一秒傳出一名婦人慘叫「開門啊」、「開門啊，救救我們」，另一支影片則是附近居民在較近的地方拍攝，一樣能聽見不斷有人發出驚恐的慘叫，語氣中飽含恐懼與絕望，令人相當不捨。

