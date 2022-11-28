新疆封控惡火10死！居民絕望尖叫「開門啊」　鼻酸影片瘋傳

The fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, the last screams of the residents who were burned to death, other residents could only stand by the window to watch, because everyone was locked at home. #TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/Fr1gyrpPsa

記者趙蔡州／綜合報導

新疆烏魯木齊24日一間住宅大廈發生大火，造成10死9傷，外界質疑大廈因為防疫封門，才導致居民無法逃離、拖延警消第一時間搶救，進而導致多人死傷，網路上更傳出疑似大廈發生火災時的現場畫面，居民不斷尖叫「開門啊」、「救救我們」，語氣中飽含恐懼與絕望，這場火災也導致中國爆發「白紙革命」。

▲網路上瘋傳「新疆大火10死」的現場影片，可以聽見有居民不斷尖叫求救。（圖／翻攝自推特）

事件發生在新疆烏魯木齊市吉祥苑社區，社區內一間住宅大廈24日晚間7時許15樓發生火災，火勢很快蔓延至17樓，並左右擴散多個房間，火勢直到晚間10時35分才撲滅，最終造成10人死亡、9人吸入濃煙嗆傷送醫。

由於烏魯木齊市已封控超過100天，事件發生後，有不少民眾指控，大廈因為防疫，用鐵絲封死了社區及住戶大門，進而造成居民無法及時逃生、消防車無法順利進入救災，拖延警消黃金救援時間，質疑政府防疫過當才釀成悲劇。

Urumqi, East Turkestan (Xinjiang), the video of the fire disaster from another angle.

The last screams of the victim, the onlookers tried to move the cars to let the fire truck enter, but the owner of the cars were also locked at home.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/JhxUJKEJH6