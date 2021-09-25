　
設計住宅最愛大落地窗　城市景色一覽無遺

文／時尚家居

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

生活在當下的空間雖是有限的，但可藉由心靈的延展，讓既有的空間趨於擴展。此設計案以嶄新視角詮釋年輕現代卻又不失穩重的都會風格，自寫意的情調出發，細節中得以發現有人文藝術的嵌入，生活哲學在此層層堆砌，年輕現代與沈穩內斂的筆觸之下，描繪出非凡的現代風範，更以溫潤馨雅之感構成居家空間另一幅的獨特風采。

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

Although the present living space is limited, the existing space may be expanded via the extension of spirit.

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

This design project depicts the young modern yet dignified urban style with a brand new perspective, setting out from a comfortable sentiment, one may discover the integration of cultural art amongst the details, and the philosophy of life stacks here layer by layer. The young modern and dignified conservative paint strokes depict extraordinary modern manner while structuring an alternative unique resplendence of the residential space with cozy elegance.

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

大落地窗攬進都會樣貌

公領域涵蓋客廳、餐廳及書房，以暗色調作展演，一旁大面落地窗讓公領域之視覺效果更為放大，將窗外的都會景緻攬進室內，視野開闊之餘更凸顯出現代都會的風格樣貌。

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

兩戶合併 空間格局大改造

由於此案為兩戶合併為一戶的設計案，因此設計師重新思考格局規劃，以精準配置規劃空間格局。值得一提，客廳與書房設計於相同軸線上，且未做多餘的修飾介面，為讓機能連續，藉此得到開闊的視野。空間之中更加強電視主牆，並分界玄關區與餐廳區，讓各區域在視覺上相互連貫，實則各自獨立。

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

大面寬的窗外視野呼應室內的明亮清淨，自然光線投射至室內空間，模糊了室內與室外既有的界線，在虛實之間來回擺盪，家的空間經由光影投射的交錯與變化，藉此感受時間流動的步步軌跡，讓空間與心在此駐足，悄悄歇息。

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

The public space covers the lounge, the dining room and the study with dark color tone as the performance; the large French window on the side allows the public space with an amplified visual effect, embracing urban sceneries outside of the window inside, further accentuating the modern urban style looks while having an open field of vision.

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

Since this project is a design project where two houses are combined into one, therefore, the designer rethought the layout planning in order to accurately arrange and plan the spatial layout. What is worth mentioning is the lounge and the study is designed on the same axis without a superfluous decorating interface, so that the functions may be continuous to obtain an open field of vision. The television wall is further reinforced within the space while separating the foyer from the dining room,thereby allowing the various areas to be connected visually but are in fact independent from each other.

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

The views outside of the large and wide window correspond to the bright cleanness of the indoor, while the natural light projected to the indoor space blurs the existing border between the outdoor and the indoor as if swinging between virtual and reality; the spaces inside the house overlaps and varies due to the projected lights and shadows, such that one may feel the traces of time, allowing space and heart to stop here and take a small break.

（圖／芽米空間設計有限公司）

資料提供｜芽米空間設計有限公司04-22551369

※本文由《FUNDESIGN》雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

生命寓意Implication of Life

