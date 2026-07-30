「天外飛車」攔腰插進公車！　後輪懸空離奇畫面瘋傳

▲布里斯本發生一場離奇車禍。（圖／翻攝X）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
澳洲布里斯本（Brisbane）發生一場離奇車禍，一輛轎車疑因失控騰空飛起，猛力撞入一輛公車側面車窗，成了「天外飛車插公車」的荒謬奇景。
《9號新聞網》等澳媒報導，29日傍晚6時30分許，這起事故發生在洛克利亞區（Rocklea）的博德塞特路（Beaudesert Road）與格蘭納德路（Granard Road）交叉口。
A bizarre crash in Archerfield saw a car become airborne before smashing through the side of a bus and becoming lodged in the middle of the vehicle. No passengers were on board the bus and the bus driver was uninjured. #Accident #Car #CarCrash #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/fsMBBc77DJ— 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) July 29, 2026
Dramatic new CCTV vision has captured the moment a fast-moving car mounted a kerb and became airborne before slamming through the windows of a bus.— The Advertiser (@theTiser) July 29, 2026
???? See more: https://t.co/ozpJmGA0mz pic.twitter.com/MPeI84BMWi
目擊者拍攝影片顯示，這台藍色豐田（Toyota）Yaris前半截插入公車內部，車尾與後輪則懸掛在外。
這輛公車隸屬於布里斯本市議會，當時正行駛返回車庫途中，車上並無任何乘客，司機也未因撞擊受傷。不過，Yaris女性駕駛因「驚嚇性休克」送醫治療。
警方表示，肇事原因仍在調查中，目前尚未公布車輛騰空飛起並插入公車側面的原因與過程細節。
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