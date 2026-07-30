「天外飛車」攔腰插進公車！　後輪懸空離奇畫面瘋傳

▲布里斯本發生一場離奇車禍。（圖／翻攝X）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

澳洲布里斯本（Brisbane）發生一場離奇車禍，一輛轎車疑因失控騰空飛起，猛力撞入一輛公車側面車窗，成了「天外飛車插公車」的荒謬奇景。

《9號新聞網》等澳媒報導，29日傍晚6時30分許，這起事故發生在洛克利亞區（Rocklea）的博德塞特路（Beaudesert Road）與格蘭納德路（Granard Road）交叉口。

A bizarre crash in Archerfield saw a car become airborne before smashing through the side of a bus and becoming lodged in the middle of the vehicle. No passengers were on board the bus and the bus driver was uninjured. #Accident #Car #CarCrash #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/fsMBBc77DJ