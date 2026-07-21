阿富汗恐怖洪災20死逾80傷　超過百人失蹤

A short while ago, authorities confirmed that at least 20 people have been killed, 80 injured, and many more remain missing following the devastating floods that struck today in Nuristan, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/0I0H2IoYQT— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 20, 2026
記者張靖榕／綜合報導
阿富汗東北部紐里斯坦省（Nuristan）20日遭遇致命洪患，當局表示，目前已造成至少20人死亡、超過80人受傷，另有逾100人失蹤，搜救工作仍在持續。
▲阿富汗洪災。（圖／翻攝X）
法新社報導，阿富汗國家災難管理局（Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority）指出，救難人員已尋獲20具遺體，另有超過80名傷者。
該機構在社群平台X發文表示，傷亡主要發生在紐里斯坦省省會帕倫（Parun）及省內其他地區。
Shocking footage from today shows a massive mudslide sweeping through Parun, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan, as people run for their lives, highlighting the terrifying force of the disaster. At least 20 people have been killed, 80 injured. pic.twitter.com/kD6LhC2Bm9— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 20, 2026
紐里斯坦省長發言人與阿富汗國家災難管理局皆表示，目前仍有超過100人下落不明，實際傷亡人數可能進一步增加。
阿富汗環境保護當局首長哈里斯（Mawlavi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis）本月稍早曾警告，國內洪水災情正在惡化。他並表示，環境問題「嚴重影響阿富汗人民，且導致該國的人道危機」。
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