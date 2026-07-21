　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點

阿富汗恐怖洪災20死逾80傷　超過百人失蹤

記者張靖榕／綜合報導

阿富汗東北部紐里斯坦省（Nuristan）20日遭遇致命洪患，當局表示，目前已造成至少20人死亡、超過80人受傷，另有逾100人失蹤，搜救工作仍在持續。

▲阿富汗洪災。（圖／翻攝X）

▲阿富汗洪災。（圖／翻攝X）

法新社報導，阿富汗國家災難管理局（Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority）指出，救難人員已尋獲20具遺體，另有超過80名傷者。

該機構在社群平台X發文表示，傷亡主要發生在紐里斯坦省省會帕倫（Parun）及省內其他地區。

紐里斯坦省長發言人與阿富汗國家災難管理局皆表示，目前仍有超過100人下落不明，實際傷亡人數可能進一步增加。

阿富汗環境保護當局首長哈里斯（Mawlavi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis）本月稍早曾警告，國內洪水災情正在惡化。他並表示，環境問題「嚴重影響阿富汗人民，且導致該國的人道危機」。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
ET快訊
大谷翔平取消復出登板仍練投　遠投60公尺後突襲寵粉
西北雨！　午後「下最大」
美伊戰爭衝擊美股！開高走低收黑307點　台指期夜盤漲317點
致癌油風暴！3萬筆流向「快速查詢」一次看懂

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

韓男大生「開5倍槓桿」遭血洗　賺15倍一個月歸零

阿富汗恐怖洪災20死逾80傷　超過百人失蹤

川普簽署行政命令　對加拿大產品追加50％新關稅

英新首相柏南與川普通電話　強調國防與安全承諾

銀座「紅牌女公關」投資翻身！　30萬滾出1.2億

美軍增派F-16、F-35　數十架空中加油機已飛抵以色列

川普發火了！警告伊朗：美軍再被殺將「加倍報復」

柏南「就任英國首相」：關懷人民是施政核心　全力以赴

嗨到地球在晃！西班牙進球瞬間「測得地震訊號」　震波連發3次

美伊持續互炸　美國將增派F-16、F-35到中東

西班牙球星用塑膠袋「打包」冠軍獎盃　超台畫面網笑噴：包豬肉嗎

725邀陳其邁、黃偉哲上凱道反毒油？　蔣萬安：不分藍綠捍衛食安

川普親手頒大力神盃！西班牙登頂世界盃　冠軍頒獎瞬間引爆全球

王建民登板對決蔡其昌　首次啟用ABS！場邊齊喊「不要換」

阿根廷梅西連霸夢碎！西班牙1比0捧起大力神盃封王

酷澎物流中心火燒3天還沒滅！驚傳「建築物恐倒塌」

一站式玩樂休閒度假村！澳門新濠影滙快樂無止境　迪士尼滙聚嘉年華全攻略

台灣大道建築物大火　受困6人已獲救！

基隆市區驚見「喪屍」！男疑吸毒煙彈全身狂抖　民眾全看傻

川普世足頒獎硬擠合照！　全場8萬人狂噓

韓男大生「開5倍槓桿」遭血洗　賺15倍一個月歸零

阿富汗恐怖洪災20死逾80傷　超過百人失蹤

川普簽署行政命令　對加拿大產品追加50％新關稅

英新首相柏南與川普通電話　強調國防與安全承諾

銀座「紅牌女公關」投資翻身！　30萬滾出1.2億

美軍增派F-16、F-35　數十架空中加油機已飛抵以色列

川普發火了！警告伊朗：美軍再被殺將「加倍報復」

柏南「就任英國首相」：關懷人民是施政核心　全力以赴

嗨到地球在晃！西班牙進球瞬間「測得地震訊號」　震波連發3次

美伊持續互炸　美國將增派F-16、F-35到中東

台股崩盤不怕！　57％民眾看好攻破5萬點

大谷翔平取消復出登板仍練投　遠投60公尺後突襲寵粉

千萬台幣才能買！宇樹3米載人變形機甲首亮相　「格鬥機器人」秀拳腳　

「男生30公分」女會痛到求饒　醫：硬度才是王道

道奇交易補強！送走2名小聯盟球員　換來洛磯26歲火球男

人夫「網路公審」妻子：炒飯叫錯名字　法官出手教訓

韓男大生「開5倍槓桿」遭血洗　賺15倍一個月歸零

台灣米其林指南星級名單下午2點揭曉　台南能否破蛋成焦點

阿富汗恐怖洪災20死逾80傷　超過百人失蹤

謝賢曾爆幫「小49歲女友」還債　賣掉謝霆鋒孝親勞斯萊斯

【見笑轉生氣？】阿伯提醒腳不能放捷運椅子上　男怒回嗆：你管太多了吧

國際熱門新聞

美國將增派F-16、F-35到中東

川普怒噴伊朗：美軍再被殺將加倍報復

西班牙封王太瘋狂！地震儀偵測到3波人造地震

日本首例！35歲美女市長休16周產假

銀座「紅牌女公關」投資翻身！　30萬滾出1.2億

藏鋰電池機器人！酷澎物流倉庫「恐隨時爆炸」

Drake詛咒又發威　押注阿根廷賠慘了

柏南就任英國首相：關懷人民是施政核心　全力以赴

美軍增派F-16、F-35　數十架空中加油機已飛抵以色列

世足頂級套票要價3200萬　超盤待遇曝光

川普全球關稅到期　「新關稅」60國改徵12.5％

酷澎物流中心火燒3天　驚傳「建築物恐倒塌」

川普簽署行政命令　對加拿大產品追加50％新關稅

奪命野火！人夫困車內「打給愛妻」絕望告別

更多熱門

相關新聞

巴基斯坦發動空襲　阿富汗36死163傷

巴基斯坦發動空襲　阿富汗36死163傷

巴基斯坦28日晚間空襲阿富汗東部3省，擊斃25名武裝分子，稱這是針對27日南部城市喀拉蚩（Karachi）遇襲及近期邊境省分暴力事件的報復行動。對此，阿富汗塔利班政府副發言人29日表示，巴基斯坦攻擊行動造成36名平民死亡、163人受傷。

阿富汗規模6.0地震　巴基斯坦逾20傷

阿富汗規模6.0地震　巴基斯坦逾20傷

阿富汗規模6.1地震！　首都強烈搖晃、鄰國也有感

阿富汗規模6.1地震！　首都強烈搖晃、鄰國也有感

塔利班宣布官員禁用智慧型手機　離譜畫面曝

塔利班宣布官員禁用智慧型手機　離譜畫面曝

塔利班新法震撼曝！承認童婚、訂處女婚則

塔利班新法震撼曝！承認童婚、訂處女婚則

關鍵字：

阿富汗

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

謝賢41億遺產傳早安排好　90％全留給2孫子

果園撿到外來種　收編後愛到膨脹

謝賢前妻狄波拉腫眼現身！首談葬禮安排

好市多「500元生日禮」領法曝光！網驚：不知道

20歲男「刺青3天就流湯」！彩色包腿變爛瘡

即／開第一槍！「杯麵老師」宣布退出民進黨

姊妹控弟獨吞千萬遺產　法院認定父親早已送給兒子

睡了主管又睡尪！「人妻懷上二胎」5年後崩潰

已婚名醫追高中妹　遭控囚禁逼墮胎

退休夫妻不聽勸遭詐282萬　曾怨警：別騷擾

藍4小雞絕食　醫：術前都要空腹8小時

赴韓狂嗑炸雞燒啤！30多歲男醫痛風「每晚爬去廁所」崩潰

梅西C羅接班人　足壇新4大天王降臨

國巨股價近腰斬！董事長身價蒸發5856億

世界盃爆紅　5大黑馬球星身價狂飆

更多

最夯影音

更多
西班牙球星用塑膠袋「打包」冠軍獎盃　超台畫面網笑噴：包豬肉嗎

西班牙球星用塑膠袋「打包」冠軍獎盃　超台畫面網笑噴：包豬肉嗎
725邀陳其邁、黃偉哲上凱道反毒油？　蔣萬安：不分藍綠捍衛食安

725邀陳其邁、黃偉哲上凱道反毒油？　蔣萬安：不分藍綠捍衛食安

川普親手頒大力神盃！西班牙登頂世界盃　冠軍頒獎瞬間引爆全球

川普親手頒大力神盃！西班牙登頂世界盃　冠軍頒獎瞬間引爆全球

王建民登板對決蔡其昌　首次啟用ABS！場邊齊喊「不要換」

王建民登板對決蔡其昌　首次啟用ABS！場邊齊喊「不要換」

阿根廷梅西連霸夢碎！西班牙1比0捧起大力神盃封王

阿根廷梅西連霸夢碎！西班牙1比0捧起大力神盃封王

熱門快報

連續簽到抽《伊藤潤二展》

連續簽到抽《伊藤潤二展》

即日起至8/30，下載新聞雲APP，連續簽到抽《伊藤潤二展》雙人門票！

第二彈來啦！抽愛麗絲夢遊仙境門票

第二彈來啦！抽愛麗絲夢遊仙境門票

即日起至8/19止，下載新聞雲APP，連續簽到抽《愛麗絲夢遊仙境門票》門票，一人中獎，兩人同行！

ETtoday新聞雲APP「聽」新聞

ETtoday新聞雲APP「聽」新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

王牌營養師親自下海研發！

王牌營養師親自下海研發！

「文里補習班」開課啦！王牌營養師幫你補充應援，輕鬆為生活添加營養！

買房不踩雷！購屋決策不盲目！房產大神實力帶飛

買房不踩雷！購屋決策不盲目！房產大神實力帶飛

賞屋攻略Get！別再自己摸索耗時找房，專家親自帶領您直擊潛力優質建案，購屋選擇，就從最給力的賞屋體驗開始。

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 服務條款 著作權聲明 免責聲明 AI 使用準則 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面