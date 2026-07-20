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國際 國際焦點

季風豪雨奪命！印度北部「洪災土石流肆虐」至少25死

▲▼印度北部及東北部週末遭豪雨侵襲，至少25人罹難。印度控制的喀什米爾地區（Kashmir）成為重災區。（圖／路透）

▲喀什米爾遭洪災肆虐後一片狼藉。（圖／路透，下同。）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

印度北部及東北部週末遭豪雨侵襲，引發大規模洪災與土石流，截至今（20）日累計至少25人罹難。當局警告，未來數日仍有強降雨，災情恐持續擴大。

《路透社》報導，印度控制的喀什米爾地區（Kashmir）成為重災區，警方證實蓬奇（Poonch）、拉焦里（Rajouri）及多達（Doda）等行政區陸續傳出多起事故，至少15人不幸喪命，另有數人下落不明，救援行動仍在持續中。

▲▼印度北部及東北部週末遭豪雨侵襲，至少25人罹難。印度控制的喀什米爾地區（Kashmir）成為重災區。（圖／路透）

▼查謨和喀什米爾（Jammu & Kashmir）為印度控制喀什米爾的一部分，當地災情慘重。

東北部那加蘭邦（Nagaland）也遭受衝擊，持續豪雨引發多處土石流，造成9人死亡，目前已尋獲4具遺體。鄰近的阿薩姆邦（Assam）則逾5.7萬人受到洪患波及，並有1人於19日不幸溺斃。

▼那加蘭邦發生大規模土石流。 

▼阿薩姆邦也淹水。

印度氣象局發文示警，「未來6至7天，季風活躍狀態可能持續影響印度西北、東部及東北地區」。

此外，鄰國尼泊爾也出現災情。尼泊爾國家災害風險減少暨管理局統計，自6月中旬季風季開始以來，全國已有27人在洪水、土石流、豪雨及雷擊中喪生，69人受傷，1人至今仍失蹤。

多條重要公路因土石流堆積遭到封閉，包括連接首都加德滿都（Kathmandu）與南部平原的主要幹道，嚴重影響對外交通。

尼泊爾氣象部門預報，20日全境多地仍有輕至中度降雨，柯西（Koshi）、巴格馬蒂（Bagmati）、干達基（Gandaki）及藍毗尼（Lumbini）等部分地區更有豪雨侵襲。

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