范斯抵瑞士！美伊談判今登場　傳黎巴嫩情勢列首議題

▲美伊談判將於21日在瑞士登場。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國副總統范斯（JD Vance）、巴基斯坦調解方、伊朗談判團均已抵達瑞士境內，根據阿拉伯衛星電視台，目前已開始進行雙邊及三方接觸。有外交人員透露，在瑞士會談的議程中，有臨時增加一場關於黎巴嫩的緊急會議，這將會作為第一個討論的議題。

We welcome the arrival of the United States delegation in #Switzerland.



The United States delegation is on its way to the Bürgenstock as part of the implementation of the MoU signed between the #UnitedStates and #Iran. pic.twitter.com/1wdTpvYMjp — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 21, 2026

美聯社、紐約時報、CNN等報導，美伊備忘錄已於上周完成簽署，雙方代表正爭取在60天之內針對技術細節達成共識。美伊日前簽署終戰諒解備忘錄（MOU），雙方同意展開最長60天的談判，尋求解決伊朗核子計畫爭議、解除制裁及恢復區域穩定。

誰出席會談？訴求是什麼？

美國與伊朗21日在瑞士布爾根施托克（Bürgenstock）舉行談判，這將是備忘錄簽署以來，美伊談判代表團首度會談。

美方由范斯率團出席，成員包括川普特使魏科夫（Steve Witkoff）與女婿庫許納（Jared Kushner）。伊朗代表團由國會議長卡利巴夫（Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf）、外交部長阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）代表參與。巴基斯坦總理夏立夫（Shehbaz Sharif）和陸軍參謀長穆尼爾（Asim Munir）也將參加。

范斯在啟程出發之前曾說，希望能在核議題與黎巴嫩停火議題方面取得進展。伊朗外交部發言人巴格赫里（Esmail Baghaei）提到，伊朗代表團將強力要求落實美國在備忘錄中所概述的承諾，並尋求釐清對方究竟打算如何具體落實這些承諾。

Zürich: 21 June 2026.



Prime Minister and Field Marshal to participate in the High-Level Talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding being held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21st of June 2026.



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in… pic.twitter.com/PGEL9vIVsl — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 21, 2026