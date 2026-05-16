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國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

台獨很冒險！川普《福斯》專訪大談台灣　中英逐字稿一次看

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）日前在北京接受《福斯新聞》主播拜爾（Bret Baier）的專訪於15日播出。他提到，目前尚未批准的對台軍售案，是非常好的談判籌碼；同時強調自己希望雙方都能冷靜下來，不想看到台灣喊著要獨立。最後更再度批評華府過往的政策，讓台灣偷走了美國晶片產業。

▲▼美國總統川普（Donald Trump）。（圖／路透）

▲美國總統川普（Donald Trump）。（圖／路透）

以下為川普談及台灣議題時的中英逐字稿： 

03:00 - 04:19 | 閉門會議中的台灣議題

主持人：我想問您關於伊朗和人工智慧的問題，但是中國明確表示台灣對他們非常重要。在您這裡舉行完第一次會談後，習主席的發言人透過媒體發表了一份聲明，內容是這樣說的，「台灣問題是中美關係中最核心的問題。如果處理得當，兩國關係將能保持總體穩定。否則，兩國將會產生摩擦甚至衝突，使整個關係面臨巨大危險。」

這份聲明發布時您還在會議室裡。這聽起來簡直像個威脅。在閉門會議中，他們也是這樣傳達的嗎？

I want to ask you about Iran and AI, but China made clear that Taiwan is very important to them. And after your first meeting here, President Xi's spokesman put out a statement to the media through the media saying this. The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability.Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.

You were still inside the meeting when that came out. That sounded almost like a threat. Was it Was it communicated that way behind closed doors?

川普：沒有。不，完全不是那樣。但這向來是他們最核心的問題。這不關乎接管。他們只是不想看到這個，被稱為一個「地方」的地方——因為沒人知道該怎麼定義它。但他們就是不想看到它走向獨立。他們絕不希望這樣。而且，我想他們可能會採取一些相當嚴厲的手段，然後就會遭到嚴厲的反擊，接著糟糕的事情就會發生。呃，所以不，不是那樣的。

順帶一提，我們昨晚花了一整晚在談這個問題。我想，我現在對台灣的了解，恐怕比對絕大多數國家還要深。

No. And no, it wasn't not at all. But it has always been their most important issue. And it's not a takeover. They just don't want to see this uh place called a place because nobody knows how to define it. But they don't want to see it go independent. They don't want to do it. And uh I think they probably would do something pretty harsh and then they would be met harshly and bad things will happen.

Uh so no, it's it's not that. It's we talked, by the way, last night we talked a whole night about that issue. I think um I know more about Taiwan right now than I know about almost any country.

主持人：他的談話主導了整個焦點嗎？

He dominated the talk.

川普：從我多年以前認識他的那天起，這一直是他最在乎的事。

It it it's always been his most important thing from the day I knew him years ago.

04:20 - 05:40 | 晶片產業回流美國與政策現狀

川普：我認識他已經11、12年了。對他來說，台灣一直是最天大的事。現在有我在，我想我在任時他們是不會採取行動的。坦白跟你說，如果我不在，我想他們可能就會動手。

所以，如果現狀保持不變，我不確定他們會不會有什麼動作。但他們那邊現在有人想要走向獨立，追求獨立是件很冒險的事。你知道的，他們想獨立是因為他們想挑起戰爭，而且他們覺得有美國在背後撐腰。我希望看到局面維持原狀。

而且我告訴你一件事，我順便爆個小料。我希望看到在台灣做晶片的所有人都到美國來，因為坦白說，我覺得這是你能做的最棒的事，因為那裡的局勢非常緊張。這是毫無疑問的。

而且，如你所知，我們現在已經有大量來自台灣的晶片公司進駐了。我們預計在我的任期結束時，美國能拿下全球40%到50%的晶片業務。而且，我認為應該還要更多。我覺得那些晶片公司只要夠聰明，就會開始往亞利桑那州和那些正在建廠的地方移動。這將會解決你的問題。

I've known him now 11 years, 12 years. Uh it's always been the biggest thing for him. Taiwan. Now with me, I don't think they'll do anything when I'm here. When I'm not here, I think they might to be honest with you.

So, I'm not sure that they do anything if it remained as is, but they have somebody there now that wants to go independent. Well, it's a risky thing when you go independent. You know, they're going independent because they want to get into a war and they want to they figure they have a United States behind them. Uh, I'd like to see it stay the way it is.

And I'll tell you something, I'll make a little news. I'd like to see everybody making chips over in Taiwan come into America because to be honest with you, I think it's the greatest thing you can do cuz it's a heated situation. And there's no question about it.

And uh as you know, we have massive amounts of chip companies now from Taiwan already coming in. We expect to have 40 to 50% of the world chip business by the end of my term. And uh I think it should be even more than that. I think all of those chip companies that if they're smart, they're going to start heading to Arizona and the places where they're building. That's going to solve your problem.

主持人：在您與習主席會面之後，台灣人民應該感到更安全，還是更不安全？

Should the people of Taiwan feel more or less secure after your meetings with President Xi?

川普：中立，保持中立。

Uh, neutral. Neutral.

主持人：政策有任何改變嗎？

Has the policy changed at all?

川普：沒有，什麼都沒變。我會這麼說，我並不想看到有人走向獨立，然後，你懂的，我們得大老遠跑個9500英里去打仗。我不想看到那種局面。

No, nothing change. No, nothing's changed. I will say this. I'm not looking to have somebody go independent and, you know, we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that.

05:41 - 06:44 | 對台軍售與談判籌碼

川普：我希望他們冷靜下來。我希望中國冷靜下來。

Uh, I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down.

主持人：但您目前正擱置批准對台灣價值數十億美元的武器出售。那這件事有在推進嗎？

But you're waiting on approving billions of dollars of weapons for Taiwan. Is that moving forward?

川普：我還沒有批准。我們再看看會發生什麼事。我可能會批准，也可能不會。

Well, I haven't approved it yet. We're going to see what happens. I may do it, I may not do it.

主持人：是的。那您的關鍵決策點是什麼？

Yeah. What's your your hinge point?

川普：我不會透露，但我可能會做，也可能不會做。但我們不是在尋求戰爭。如果保持現狀，我想中國是能接受的。我們不想看到有人說，「因為有美國在背後挺我們，所以我們獨立吧，你懂的。」

Well, I'm not going to say that, but I may do it. I may not do it. But we're not looking to have wars. And we're if you kept it the way it is, I think China's going to be okay with that. But we're not looking to have somebody say, "Let's go independent because the United States is backing us, you know."

主持人：所以，習主席大概很滿意您還沒有批准對台軍售。

So, President Xi probably liked that you haven't approved the weapons to Taiwan.

川普：我說「滿意」這個詞可能太強烈了，因為他知道只要我大筆一揮簽個字就能辦到，不像是拜登連自己的名字都簽不好。我目前把這件事擱置，這取決於中國。取決於他們。

坦白說，這對我們來說是一個很好的談判籌碼。這可是很大的一筆武器，價值120億美元。數量非常多。

Um, I would say like is maybe too strong a word because he thinks I could do it with just the signing of my signature unlike Biden who couldn't sign his signature. Um, no, I'm holding that in abeyance and it depends on China.

It's it's a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It's a lot of weapons. It's 12 billion dollars. It's a lot of weapons.

06:45 - 08:05 | 地緣政治的距離現實與晶片歷史

川普：但是，你知道的，看清形勢的話，中國是一個非常非常強大的大國，而那是一個非常小的島。你想想看，距離那裡只有59英里，而我們卻在9500英里外，這是一個有點棘手的問題。

話雖如此，你知道的，如果你看看台灣的歷史，台灣之所以能發展起來，是因為我們以前的總統根本不知道自己到底在幹嘛。因為如果他們當時對進口的晶片課徵關稅，那些產業就永遠不會離開美國。當時一切都圍繞著英特爾，一切都圍繞著我們的晶片公司。他們偷走了我們的晶片產業。

所以我這幾年來一直這麼說。我說，多年來他們偷走了我們的晶片。如果我們以前隨便哪位總統能直接說，「我們要對晶片課徵100%的關稅。你可以離開，你可以去台灣建廠，但你要是想賣回美國，我們就要課100%或200%的關稅。」我們就不可能失去晶片產業。但現在這一切都在回流。

而我必須這麼說，台灣如果夠聰明，就應該冷靜一點。中國如果夠聰明，也應該冷靜一點。雙方都該降降溫。

But, you know, when you look at the odds, China is a very, very powerful big country. That's a very small island. It's, you think of it, it's 59 miles away. 59 miles. We're 9,500 miles away. Uh, that's a little bit of a difficult problem.

With all of that uh being said, you know, if you look at the history of Taiwan, Taiwan was uh developed because we had presidents that didn't know what the hell they were doing because if they would have put tariffs on chips coming in, it would they would have never left. Everything was about Intel and everything was about our chip companies. They stole our chip industry.

So, I've said that for years. I said, you know, for years they stole our chip. If we would have had one of our presidents just say, "We're going to say going to put 100% chip. You can leave. You can build in Taiwan, but we're going to you sell it back into the United States. We're going to put 100% or 200% tariff." We would have never lost a chip. We lost the chip industry. It's all coming back.

And I do say this, uh, Taiwan would be very smart to cool it a little bit. China would be very smart to cool it a little bit. They well both cool it

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