納坦雅胡表態！　支持川普決定但「停火不包含黎巴嫩」

▲ 納坦雅胡聲稱停火範圍不包含黎巴嫩 。（圖／路透）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

以色列總理納坦雅胡8日發表聲明，表態支持美國總統川普對伊朗停火2周的決定，但同時強調，此次停火協議範圍並不涵蓋黎巴嫩境內針對真主黨的軍事行動。

以色列支持停火 附帶2條件

Prime Minister’s Office: Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.

The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.



The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.