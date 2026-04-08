納坦雅胡表態！　支持川普決定但「停火不包含黎巴嫩」

▲ 納坦雅胡聲稱停火範圍不包含黎巴嫩 。（圖／路透）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
以色列總理納坦雅胡8日發表聲明，表態支持美國總統川普對伊朗停火2周的決定，但同時強調，此次停火協議範圍並不涵蓋黎巴嫩境內針對真主黨的軍事行動。
以色列支持停火 附帶2條件
Prime Minister’s Office:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026
Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.
The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026
The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.
納坦雅胡辦公室聲明寫道，「以色列支持川普總統的決定，暫停對伊朗軍事打擊2周，但條件是伊朗必須立即開放荷莫茲海峽，並停止一切對美國、以色列及區域各國的攻擊。」
聲明提到，以色列也支持美方致力確保伊朗不再對美以及伊朗周邊阿拉伯鄰國構成核武、飛彈與恐怖威脅的措施，並透露美國已告知以色列，將在後續談判中致力實現上述由美以及區域盟友共同設定的目標。
停火範圍各方說法分歧
但各方對停火範圍說法不一，巴基斯坦總理夏立夫（Shehbaz Sharif）以調停方身分宣布，伊朗與美國已達成「立即且全面」的停火協議，範圍涵蓋黎巴嫩及其他地區，並邀請各方代表團10日赴伊斯蘭馬巴德進行後續談判，伊朗也稱停火應包含黎巴嫩；納坦雅胡聲明最後卻強調，「2周停火並不包含黎巴嫩。」
黎巴嫩逾月衝突奪1530命
據黎巴嫩衛生部最新數據，3月2日以來以色列空襲已造成至少1530人喪生，包含130名孩童及102名女性，另有逾4800人受傷，超過100萬名平民被迫逃離家園。
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