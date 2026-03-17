快訊／反對打伊朗　美國反恐中心主任辭職：我無法昧良心接受這件事

▲美國國家反恐中心主任肯特（Joe Kent）宣布辭職。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者趙蔡州／綜合報導

美國國家反恐中心主任肯特（Joe Kent）17日宣布將辭去職務，原因是他無法昧著良心接受正在進行的伊朗戰爭，他同時也在網路社群平台公開寫給美國總統川普的辭職信。

肯特17日在X平台宣布，他經過深思熟慮後，決定辭去國家反恐中心主任一職，即日起生效，並貼出寫給川普的辭職信，他在信中寫到，「我無法昧著良心支持正在進行的伊朗戰爭，伊朗未對我們國家造成急迫性的威脅，顯然，我們發動這場戰爭，是迫於以色列及其強大的遊說集團的壓力」。

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr