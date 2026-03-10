　
國際

女乘客拒戴耳機「手機開擴音播放影片」　飆罵空姐被趕全機鼓掌

女乘客拒戴耳機「手機開擴音播放影片」　飆罵空姐被趕全機鼓掌。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲女子因為拒絕配合戴耳機被趕下飛機。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國航空(American Airlines)航班上一名女乘客因為把手機開擴音播放影片，且被空服員勸告2次都拒絕戴上耳機，後來甚至情緒激動怒罵空服員，引發眾怒最後被趕下飛機。

機上大亂　女乘客拒戴耳機飆罵空服員

事件發生在美國航空一架從邁阿密飛往坦帕的航班，影片於2月26日被分享在網路上，影片中可看到，一名女乘客因為不肯使用耳機，而和空服員發生衝突。

當女乘客被要求使用耳機時，她不但不配合還破口大罵，「我他X的影片只播了30秒，音量才50%，因為這樣就要把我趕下飛機」，一旁的空服員試圖安撫女子情緒，然而她卻繼續大罵，「聽起來是他們的問題」、「趕快報警啊」。

@jcmack03 A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone. The flight attendants politely asked her to use headphones before we even left the gate, and the lady immediately got angry, rude and belligerent. She was shouting and cursing at employees and other passengers. It continued until law enforcement finally came and thankfully removed her. The American Airlines employees handled it very well and were respectful the entire time. Just a wild situation. Never in my life did I think I’d witness this. #airplane #drunk #americanairlines #miami #florida ♬ original sound - jcmack03

大鬧女乘客被帶下機　全機乘客鼓掌

雖然這名女乘客聲稱，她在第二次被空服員警告時就停止播放影片，最後仍被到場的員警護送下機，過程中她試圖抵抗，一度抓住一名員警的手臂怒嗆，「美國不是自由的國家？難道我連表達自己都不可以嗎」，警方則冷靜回應並要求她立刻下機。

女乘客下機後，機上乘客立刻響起了掌聲與歡呼聲。機上其他乘客表示，空服員的處理方式讓他們印象深刻，「他們處理得非常好，全程都非常尊重人，真是太不可思議了，沒想到我會親眼目睹這種事」。

