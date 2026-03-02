快訊／美國駐科威特大使館「冒出濃煙」！

US Embassy in Kuwait struck by an Iranian missile and is on fire — AFP So far no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/qAUsnO2XQX

記者王佩翊／編譯

科威特境內傳出多起空襲警報，根據《衛報》報導，美國駐科威特大使館冒出濃煙。《路透社》報導，美國駐科威特大使館呼籲美國公民在飛彈與無人機威脅下就地避難。

《路透社》報導稱，根據目擊者指出，在美國駐科威特大使館冒出濃煙後，現場出現消防車與救護車。

美國駐科威特大使館在X上發表聲明證實，警報是因科威特持續面臨飛彈與無人機攻擊的威脅而引起，並要求民眾不要前往大使館，儘量留在建築內，並待在低樓層，遠離窗戶，不要外出。

大使館還稱，如果聽到巨響或是警報聲，應立即尋找掩蔽物。



Kuwait: There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urges U.S. citizens in Kuwait to shelter in… pic.twitter.com/3da9e7dwZ0