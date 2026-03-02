　
國際

快訊／美國駐科威特大使館「冒出濃煙」！

記者王佩翊／編譯

科威特境內傳出多起空襲警報，根據《衛報》報導，美國駐科威特大使館冒出濃煙。《路透社》報導，美國駐科威特大使館呼籲美國公民在飛彈與無人機威脅下就地避難。

《路透社》報導稱，根據目擊者指出，在美國駐科威特大使館冒出濃煙後，現場出現消防車與救護車。

美國駐科威特大使館在X上發表聲明證實，警報是因科威特持續面臨飛彈與無人機攻擊的威脅而引起，並要求民眾不要前往大使館，儘量留在建築內，並待在低樓層，遠離窗戶，不要外出。

大使館還稱，如果聽到巨響或是警報聲，應立即尋找掩蔽物。
 

02/28 全台詐欺最新數據

科威特 空襲 美國大使館 飛彈 避難

