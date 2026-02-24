快訊／伊朗軍機墜毀「撞進果菜市場」！　機上2人地面2人罹難

▲ 伊朗軍用機墜毀，造成4人死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

伊朗國營媒體「伊斯蘭共和國廣播電視台」（IRIB）報導，伊斯法罕省霍梅尼沙赫爾24日上午發生軍用直升機失事意外，當時這架飛機正經過當地蔬果批發市場附近，墜毀造成機上2名駕駛及地面2名攤商身亡。

現場畫面可見市場屋頂被撞出大洞，倒塌的鐵皮等構造燒成焦黑，在消防員潑水灌救之下冒出濃煙，一旁還有眾多民眾圍觀。

A helicopter from the Iranian Army's Aviation unit crashed Tuesday morning in the fruit and vegetable market area of Darcheh city in Khomeyni Shahr County, Isfahan Province, due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of the pilot, co-pilot, and two market vendors. pic.twitter.com/taiRD0FQSW