　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／伊朗軍機墜毀「撞進果菜市場」！　機上2人地面2人罹難

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲ 伊朗軍用機墜毀，造成4人死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

伊朗國營媒體「伊斯蘭共和國廣播電視台」（IRIB）報導，伊斯法罕省霍梅尼沙赫爾24日上午發生軍用直升機失事意外，當時這架飛機正經過當地蔬果批發市場附近，墜毀造成機上2名駕駛及地面2名攤商身亡。

現場畫面可見市場屋頂被撞出大洞，倒塌的鐵皮等構造燒成焦黑，在消防員潑水灌救之下冒出濃煙，一旁還有眾多民眾圍觀。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

02/22 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
135 0 8879 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
海外網購　3/1新制上路！
安心亞演《陽光女子》成6.5億女星　媽過年收「超厚紅包」嚇到
打瘦瘦針「左眼爆血」近失明！3度就醫血流不止　醫揭罕見副作用
道路救援「喊價10萬」變搶劫　蔣萬安斥太誇張：嚴辦拖吊流氓
不只容易累！糖尿病「15個求救訊號」曝

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

全英首例！罕病女移植「已故者子宮」　誕下3.1公斤奇蹟寶寶

最靠近台灣！日本與那國島將部署「最新飛彈部隊」　日防相證實

中國封殺20家防衛日企！日本政府要求撤回　怒批「決不容許」

不只縮小軍演　南韓還提議「排除日本」　美軍回嗆：那我們自己辦

「出書悼亡夫」成療癒作家！美人妻竟是真凶　5倍劑量毒殺親夫

快訊／伊朗軍機墜毀「撞進果菜市場」！　機上2人地面2人罹難

日本車站驚傳砍人！　不明女子「失控揮刀」砍傷男乘客

日本知名壽司店宣布加收「7%深夜服務費」！　實施時間點曝

川普訪中倒數計時！美高院裁決打臉關稅「拋大禮」　估美中雙方克制

7人全數罹難！印度醫療專機墜毀　要求「換航線」23分鐘後失聯

Panchi小獼猴緊抱絨毛玩偶當媽　網心疼...園方：融入的必經過程

躺在姐姐腿上超滿足　小狗笑到眼睛瞇成線

GD欽點鐵粉當MC「送名錶感謝」　被他深度了解：有點可怕XD

大黃狗疑遭虐高空拋下樓！業者救援見「嚴重內出血」　怒懸賞2萬

全球頭號毒梟遭擊斃！　墨西哥8州陷報復動亂

懸賞4.8億墨西哥毒梟掛了！　曾轟掉軍方直升機　揭密警察變魔頭跨國獵殺令

投14部國片慘賠9部　麻吉大哥黃立成霸氣曬血淚明細　點評九把刀3億新作《功夫》太直白

總統賴清德邀五院院長茶敘

曝賴清德答應到立法院國情報告　韓國瑜：將採「統問統答」

台南市仁德區嚴重事故

全英首例！罕病女移植「已故者子宮」　誕下3.1公斤奇蹟寶寶

最靠近台灣！日本與那國島將部署「最新飛彈部隊」　日防相證實

中國封殺20家防衛日企！日本政府要求撤回　怒批「決不容許」

不只縮小軍演　南韓還提議「排除日本」　美軍回嗆：那我們自己辦

「出書悼亡夫」成療癒作家！美人妻竟是真凶　5倍劑量毒殺親夫

快訊／伊朗軍機墜毀「撞進果菜市場」！　機上2人地面2人罹難

日本車站驚傳砍人！　不明女子「失控揮刀」砍傷男乘客

日本知名壽司店宣布加收「7%深夜服務費」！　實施時間點曝

川普訪中倒數計時！美高院裁決打臉關稅「拋大禮」　估美中雙方克制

7人全數罹難！印度醫療專機墜毀　要求「換航線」23分鐘後失聯

沛納海逾500萬套錶附體驗行程　邀藏家訪特種部隊基地

金鐘女星拍節目一半「爸癌逝」！仍敬業上工惹心疼　憶煎熬過程當場淚崩

《甄嬛傳》5大隱藏版細節！純元皇后才是心機女　網看了8年都沒發現

遠眺玉山群峰！南投望鄉部落隱藏版咖啡屋　喝小米酒聽老闆講故事

飯店開春餐飲優惠！吃Buffet享4人同行1人免費　早餐600元有找

企業回饋地方　李樹根力挺關山警、義警禦寒執勤

全英首例！罕病女移植「已故者子宮」　誕下3.1公斤奇蹟寶寶

林家正長打貢獻2打點！曾峻岳飆速150　曾豪駒讚投手漸入佳境

最靠近台灣！日本與那國島將部署「最新飛彈部隊」　日防相證實

台東元宵神明遶境3／4登場　警方嚴查酒駕、無照

【想聽古典樂又喊關！】五楊高架男硬開門墜橋亡　計程車司機還原經過

國際熱門新聞

金正恩13歲愛女「擔任北韓飛彈局長」

客人棄單彩券中4億　店經理下班秒買走

女優邀粉絲「無套性愛」千人斬挑戰！

即／川普警告各國：誰敢耍花招關稅加倍

快訊／白宮：拍板「統一課徵15%」　不影響232關稅

川普關稅退回原點　日韓台「砸千億」白忙

法院遇殺子仇人　父衝上去壓地暴揍

誰是爸爸？女優「無套激戰400男」懷孕了

媽聖誕採買離家24年現身　子女五味雜陳

3563克拉巨紫星彩寶被挖出　身價126億

快訊／美國下令撤離貝魯特非必要人員

川普再點燃關稅戰引憂！　美股「重挫逾800點」四大指數收黑

川普新關稅一次看！台灣平均稅率優於日韓　2國受益最大

即／宜蘭近海5.6地震「沖繩也有感」！

更多熱門

相關新聞

春節連假「國道壅塞減6%」　高公局：事故平均14分鐘排除

春節連假「國道壅塞減6%」　高公局：事故平均14分鐘排除

春節9天連假已於昨（22）日結束，高公局統計，今年春節國道整體交通量與去年相近，但在疏導措施與事故快速排除下，塞車情況較114年同期和緩，壅塞比例減少6%，事故件數也下降19%。

車禍死亡人數「高估2成」　交通部揭原因：研擬讓數據更即時

車禍死亡人數「高估2成」　交通部揭原因：研擬讓數據更即時

國道上午8起事故！下午「11處壅塞路段」預測一次看

國道上午8起事故！下午「11處壅塞路段」預測一次看

國道2處時速30公里⭣　下午有11處地雷路段

國道2處時速30公里⭣　下午有11處地雷路段

明天國道18大地雷路段曝　國5恐一路塞到凌晨3點

明天國道18大地雷路段曝　國5恐一路塞到凌晨3點

關鍵字：

標籤:伊朗軍用直升機墜毀霍梅尼沙赫爾事故

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

阿公給15歲孫500萬　律師：卻毀了一個家

女總裁秘戀陳子強「金援數百萬」　突然遭斷聯

快訊／1張千萬發票獎金沒人領！3／5到期　財政部急尋

今晚拜天公！　3禁忌觸犯衰整年

靠爭議言論變現　愛莉莎莎吃飯睡覺日賺125萬

金正恩13歲愛女「擔任北韓飛彈局長」

Melody道歉了！遭指「服務業殺手」：我會悔改

快訊／12:37宜蘭近海規模5.6地震　最大震度4級

全台下2天！　連假溼答答

當面約百靈果凱莉夫妻3P…林辰唏露面全說了！

明變天！　連假「雨最大」

獨／餐廳冰庫女屍現場曝　有帶手機離奇未求救

快訊／推舉出爐！柯建銘時代終結　蔡其昌當選民進黨團總召

快訊／國家警報響！12:37東北地區地震　台北估震度4級以上

總愛強詞奪理的三大星座！

更多

最夯影音

更多
Panchi小獼猴緊抱絨毛玩偶當媽　網心疼...園方：融入的必經過程

Panchi小獼猴緊抱絨毛玩偶當媽　網心疼...園方：融入的必經過程
躺在姐姐腿上超滿足　小狗笑到眼睛瞇成線

躺在姐姐腿上超滿足　小狗笑到眼睛瞇成線

GD欽點鐵粉當MC「送名錶感謝」　被他深度了解：有點可怕XD

GD欽點鐵粉當MC「送名錶感謝」　被他深度了解：有點可怕XD

大黃狗疑遭虐高空拋下樓！業者救援見「嚴重內出血」　怒懸賞2萬

大黃狗疑遭虐高空拋下樓！業者救援見「嚴重內出血」　怒懸賞2萬

全球頭號毒梟遭擊斃！　墨西哥8州陷報復動亂

全球頭號毒梟遭擊斃！　墨西哥8州陷報復動亂

熱門快報

HORSE好事開運轉轉樂

HORSE好事開運轉轉樂

馬年新春必玩！東森廣場開運轉轉樂，免費轉盤中獎率百分百，再抽十萬東森幣好禮！

看新聞抽高雄櫻花季門票！

看新聞抽高雄櫻花季門票！

韓團陣容太狂啦！即日起至3/1止，下載新聞雲APP，天天看新聞，高雄櫻花季門票等你抽

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

假日怎麼安排？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，輕鬆運動一下！

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

買房不踩雷！購屋決策不盲目！房產大神實力帶飛

買房不踩雷！購屋決策不盲目！房產大神實力帶飛

賞屋攻略Get！別再自己摸索耗時找房，專家親自帶領您直擊潛力優質建案，購屋選擇，就從最給力的賞屋體驗開始。

亞洲怪奇飲料大賞！

亞洲怪奇飲料大賞！

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天就來嘗試各種台灣少見的「亞洲飲料」！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 服務條款 著作權聲明 免責聲明 AI 使用準則 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面