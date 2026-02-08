不明飛行物出沒！甩開美軍無人機鎖定　直擊影片曝光

▲美軍無人機13年前拍攝到不明飛行物的影片近期流出 。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國空軍死神（Reaper）無人機在2012年與2021年所拍攝的影片近期流出，可見不明飛行物出沒。影像由調查記者與UFO研究者克納普（George Knapp）及科貝爾（Jeremy Corbell）對外公開，引發關注。

紐約郵報報導，克納普與科貝爾於1月30日及2月3日陸續公開兩段無人機雷達畫面。

第一段影像拍攝於2012年8月23日波斯灣上空，畫面中清楚可見三個光點或球狀物組成三角形陣列，快速穿梭飛行。根據披露的資料，熱成像雷達顯示這些物體沒有傳統推進系統該有的特徵，也完全偵測不到的熱能反應，且飛行軌跡出現急遽轉向。

George Knapp and I have obtained and are revealing for the first time military-filmed footage of multiple UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), officially documented and cataloged within Intelligence Community investigations as "orbs" in formation. Official designation of UAP… pic.twitter.com/6lLwliVQyN