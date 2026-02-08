　
不明飛行物出沒！甩開美軍無人機鎖定　直擊影片曝光

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲美軍無人機13年前拍攝到不明飛行物的影片近期流出 。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國空軍死神（Reaper）無人機在2012年與2021年所拍攝的影片近期流出，可見不明飛行物出沒。影像由調查記者與UFO研究者克納普（George Knapp）及科貝爾（Jeremy Corbell）對外公開，引發關注。

紐約郵報報導，克納普與科貝爾於1月30日及2月3日陸續公開兩段無人機雷達畫面。

第一段影像拍攝於2012年8月23日波斯灣上空，畫面中清楚可見三個光點或球狀物組成三角形陣列，快速穿梭飛行。根據披露的資料，熱成像雷達顯示這些物體沒有傳統推進系統該有的特徵，也完全偵測不到的熱能反應，且飛行軌跡出現急遽轉向。

另一段發生在2021年的影像則記錄於敘利亞與約旦邊境，一架死神無人機發現圓球狀不明物體，此物體同樣沒有熱訊號，雖然雷達成功鎖定目標，但隨後似乎掙脫鎖定並消失在視野之中。

美國國防部與情報體系已正式把這些物體定調為「不明空中現象」（UAP）。2025年9月，美國眾議員布林森（Eric Burlison）在聽證會上爆料，軍方曾以100磅重的地獄火（Hellfire）飛彈攻擊一個球形物體，但該物體在遭受攻擊後仍持續飛行。

02/06 全台詐欺最新數據

