美瘋了！全球跨年迎接2026　絢爛煙火一次看

▲英國倫敦。（圖／路透）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
紐約時報報導，全球2025年歷經許多事件，美國總統川普發起的關稅貿易戰，俄烏戰爭、蘇丹衝突持續，亞洲發生新致命衝突，美國轟炸伊朗、打擊疑似運毒船隻，但與此同時，新教宗良十四世選出、敘利亞成立新政府。隨著2026年到來，各國民眾也齊聚一堂慶祝新年。
▲西班牙巴塞隆納。（圖／路透）
▲澳洲雪梨。（圖／路透）
▲新加坡。（圖／路透）
▲泰國曼谷。（圖／路透）
▲波蘭華沙。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
▲日本東京。（圖／路透）
Happy New Year South Korea, North Korea and Japan! ????— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2025
In Seoul, a bell tolling and countdown ceremony has taken place.
Latest updates ???? https://t.co/DP0mlQ1r19
???? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4YEMfOyUp2
▲南韓。
▲埃及。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
▲法國巴黎凱旋門。（圖／路透）
Happy New Year United Arab Emirates!— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2025
Watch the fireworks at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in Dubai
And don't miss the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah's Guinness World Record attempt to create the "largest aerial fireworks shell"
Follow ???? https://t.co/DP0mlQ1r19 pic.twitter.com/RJ8qk8pvpP
▲杜拜。
▲德國柏林。（圖／路透）
▲馬爾他。（圖／路透）
BREAKING: UK welcomes in New Year with fireworks over capital, described as the largest annual display in Europe by the Mayor of London's office.— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 1, 2026
???? https://t.co/KPm1Nzyxmw
???? Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Po6HTq8xjI
▲英國。
