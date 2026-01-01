美瘋了！全球跨年迎接2026　絢爛煙火一次看





▲英國倫敦。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

紐約時報報導，全球2025年歷經許多事件，美國總統川普發起的關稅貿易戰，俄烏戰爭、蘇丹衝突持續，亞洲發生新致命衝突，美國轟炸伊朗、打擊疑似運毒船隻，但與此同時，新教宗良十四世選出、敘利亞成立新政府。隨著2026年到來，各國民眾也齊聚一堂慶祝新年。

▲西班牙巴塞隆納。（圖／路透）

▲澳洲雪梨。（圖／路透）

▲新加坡。（圖／路透）

▲泰國曼谷。（圖／路透）

▲波蘭華沙。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲日本東京。（圖／路透）

▲南韓。

▲埃及。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲法國巴黎凱旋門。（圖／路透）

▲杜拜。

▲德國柏林。（圖／路透）

▲馬爾他。（圖／路透）

▲英國。