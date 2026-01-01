　
美瘋了！全球跨年迎接2026　絢爛煙火一次看

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。英國倫敦（圖／路透）

▲英國倫敦。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

紐約時報報導，全球2025年歷經許多事件，美國總統川普發起的關稅貿易戰，俄烏戰爭、蘇丹衝突持續，亞洲發生新致命衝突，美國轟炸伊朗、打擊疑似運毒船隻，但與此同時，新教宗良十四世選出、敘利亞成立新政府。隨著2026年到來，各國民眾也齊聚一堂慶祝新年。

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。西班牙巴塞隆納（圖／路透）

▲西班牙巴塞隆納。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。澳洲雪梨。（圖／路透）

▲澳洲雪梨。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。新加坡。（圖／路透）

▲新加坡。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。泰國曼谷。（圖／路透）

▲泰國曼谷。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。波蘭華沙（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲波蘭華沙。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。日本東京。（圖／路透）

▲日本東京。（圖／路透）

▲南韓。

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。埃及。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲埃及。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。法國巴黎凱旋門。（圖／路透）

▲法國巴黎凱旋門。（圖／路透）

▲杜拜。

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。德國柏林（圖／路透）

▲德國柏林。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 各國跨年煙火迎接2026。馬爾他（圖／路透）

▲馬爾他。（圖／路透）

▲英國。

五角大廈半夜「披薩異常飆單」竟是軍事信號？　非官方數據早暗示

才PO與中國特使握手照…委國總統馬杜洛被美國抓走

川普「活活抓走」馬杜洛總統夫婦　委國震怒發聲明！多國譴責

擠爆日本！韓觀光客嗨喊「京畿道大阪市」：不想去濟州島被當盤子

快訊／川普證實美軍俘虜委內瑞拉總統　南韓李在明準備撤僑計畫

日本知名香鬆「永谷園」宣布回收6360包！　警告：誤食恐過敏

快訊／川普宣布：已抓獲委內瑞拉總統馬杜洛

軍事行動進行中！　美航空總署：商業航班禁飛委內瑞拉空域

計程車後座「肉體交疊」活春宮照片曝！　泰司機怒控俄國情侶檔

酷航爆內賊！31歲空少「飛機上偷現金」366次　2年內得手97萬

63歲玉女歌手成2億CEO！　卻遭親姊背叛「身上剩400元」

