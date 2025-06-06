文件處理量提升10倍！Claude專案功能再升級　付費用戶搶先體驗

▲Claude Projects功能升級，分析大型檔案更強大。（圖／Anthropic）
記者吳立言／綜合報導
人工智慧公司Anthropic今（6日）宣布，旗下產品Claude 的「專案（Projects）」功能正式升級，現在可支援原先10倍以上的內容處理量。用戶在上傳大量檔案時，Claude將自動切換至全新的「擷取模式（retrieval mode）」，以擴大有效上下文的理解範圍，提升資料分析與回應的深度與精準度。
Projects on Claude now support 10x more content.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 5, 2025
When you add files beyond the existing threshold, Claude switches to a new retrieval mode to expand the functional context. pic.twitter.com/8ob8QHluT5
這項更新將在未來幾天內陸續開放給所有付費方案用戶（包含Pro與Team版本）。使用者只需前往claude.ai/projects即可體驗升級後的Claude。
這項變更特別針對大量資料處理、跨檔案查詢與企業應用場景進行優化，預計將強化Claude在研究輔助、法律分析、產品開發等領域的競爭力。
