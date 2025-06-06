文件處理量提升10倍！Claude專案功能再升級　付費用戶搶先體驗

▲Claude Projects功能升級，分析大型檔案更強大。（圖／Anthropic）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

人工智慧公司Anthropic今（6日）宣布，旗下產品Claude 的「專案（Projects）」功能正式升級，現在可支援原先10倍以上的內容處理量。用戶在上傳大量檔案時，Claude將自動切換至全新的「擷取模式（retrieval mode）」，以擴大有效上下文的理解範圍，提升資料分析與回應的深度與精準度。

Projects on Claude now support 10x more content.



When you add files beyond the existing threshold, Claude switches to a new retrieval mode to expand the functional context. pic.twitter.com/8ob8QHluT5