Cursor推出0.50大改版　可導出聊天、Max Mode支援所有前沿模型

▲Cursor推出0.50重大改版。（圖／Cursor）

記者吳立言／綜合報導

AI編輯器工具Cursor推出0.50版本更新，帶來一系列針對開發者需求設計的重大功能升級，包括支援多資料夾工作區（Workspace）、完整專案語境導入（@-folder）、聊天對話導出與複製分支，以及Max Mode模型支援全面解鎖。同時，也針對MCP（Model Context Protocol）進行深度強化，標誌著Cursor正朝向「全方位AI開發平台」邁進。

work in multiple codebases with workspaces



click file → add folder to workspace and include all the projects you need to have in context. you can also save this configuration as json from the menu and reopen the same setup later pic.twitter.com/9WRwWJbaA8 — eric zakariasson (@ericzakariasson) May 15, 2025

Cursor現在允許使用者透過「檔案 → 新增資料夾至工作區」將多個專案資料夾一次性納入工作區，解決了過去在多Repo或模組開發時上下文切換不便的問題。使用者也能將當前工作空間配置儲存為JSON檔，未來可隨時恢復相同開發環境。

include your entire codebase with @-folder. if it does not fit, you'll see an icon on top of files and folders that indicates and explains this pic.twitter.com/9FgzU6fvHn — eric zakariasson (@ericzakariasson) May 15, 2025

新版Cursor 支援以「@-folder」方式將整個專案直接引入AI模型語境，提升回應準確度。若專案過大而未能完整納入，系統將於檔案總管顯示圖示提醒，方便使用者調整內容範圍，避免出現「答非所問」的情況。

chat got multiple upgrades: you can now export and duplicate them for when you want to share and explore different paths, as well as adjusting font size pic.twitter.com/8HLgn4kBdv — eric zakariasson (@ericzakariasson) May 15, 2025

聊天功能此次也獲得大幅優化，使用者現在可以導出對話，儲存開發歷程、便於分享、複製分支，從某段回應起點展開多種不同思路，探索各種解法、調整字體，依個人閱讀習慣調整對話視覺呈現，提升長時間使用的舒適度。

we’ve updated our pricing to be simpler and more unified. all model calls now count as requests, and Max Mode is available for every frontier model with token-based billing (20% on top of API pricing) pic.twitter.com/OurdUtuBHv — eric zakariasson (@ericzakariasson) May 15, 2025

Cursor更宣布，所有前沿模型皆可啟用Max Mode，讓使用者享有更高精度的AI回應能力。費用也由原本複雜的方案制轉為統一的「請求計價」，使用者每次模型呼叫將以API Token為基礎收費，再額外加收20%的Max Mode使用費，讓成本更透明、可預測。

Cursor此次也對Model Context Protocol（MCP）進行重要升級，包含新增支援WindowsWSL與Remote SSH，遠端與子系統開發皆可使用、MCP工具可自行開關，降低資源消耗、支援串流HTTP回應，讓AI回應過程即時顯示。導入原生代理終端機（Native Agent Terminal），取代先前的模擬介面，提升穩定度與真實操作感。

Cursor技術團隊表示，這次0.50改版是根據廣大用戶回饋所進行的系統性優化，目標是讓AI在程式開發過程中不只是助手，更是能理解整體語境的真正夥伴。