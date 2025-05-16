　
AI科技 AI大趨勢 AI生活 數位應用 3C科技

Cursor推出0.50大改版　可導出聊天、Max Mode支援所有前沿模型

▲▼Cursor 推出 0.50 重大改版。（圖／Cursor）

▲Cursor推出0.50重大改版。（圖／Cursor）

記者吳立言／綜合報導
AI編輯器工具Cursor推出0.50版本更新，帶來一系列針對開發者需求設計的重大功能升級，包括支援多資料夾工作區（Workspace）、完整專案語境導入（@-folder）、聊天對話導出與複製分支，以及Max Mode模型支援全面解鎖。同時，也針對MCP（Model Context Protocol）進行深度強化，標誌著Cursor正朝向「全方位AI開發平台」邁進。

Cursor現在允許使用者透過「檔案 → 新增資料夾至工作區」將多個專案資料夾一次性納入工作區，解決了過去在多Repo或模組開發時上下文切換不便的問題。使用者也能將當前工作空間配置儲存為JSON檔，未來可隨時恢復相同開發環境。

新版Cursor 支援以「@-folder」方式將整個專案直接引入AI模型語境，提升回應準確度。若專案過大而未能完整納入，系統將於檔案總管顯示圖示提醒，方便使用者調整內容範圍，避免出現「答非所問」的情況。

聊天功能此次也獲得大幅優化，使用者現在可以導出對話，儲存開發歷程、便於分享、複製分支，從某段回應起點展開多種不同思路，探索各種解法、調整字體，依個人閱讀習慣調整對話視覺呈現，提升長時間使用的舒適度。

Cursor更宣布，所有前沿模型皆可啟用Max Mode，讓使用者享有更高精度的AI回應能力。費用也由原本複雜的方案制轉為統一的「請求計價」，使用者每次模型呼叫將以API Token為基礎收費，再額外加收20%的Max Mode使用費，讓成本更透明、可預測。

Cursor此次也對Model Context Protocol（MCP）進行重要升級，包含新增支援WindowsWSL與Remote SSH，遠端與子系統開發皆可使用、MCP工具可自行開關，降低資源消耗、支援串流HTTP回應，讓AI回應過程即時顯示。導入原生代理終端機（Native Agent Terminal），取代先前的模擬介面，提升穩定度與真實操作感。

Cursor技術團隊表示，這次0.50改版是根據廣大用戶回饋所進行的系統性優化，目標是讓AI在程式開發過程中不只是助手，更是能理解整體語境的真正夥伴。

