緬甸第二大城瓦城等無外援！　居民徒手救4人卻全死了

▲緬甸強震。（圖／路透）



記者張靖榕／綜合報導

緬甸28日遭遇芮氏規模8.2強震，造成超過1,600人喪生，從中部平原到東部撣邦山區都陷入災難狀態。由於正值內戰期間，國內交通與基礎設施早已破敗，此次強震更癱瘓機場、橋梁與高速公路，儘管軍政府週六宣布，已開放讓數百名國際救援人員入境協助救災，但許多災區仍嚴重缺乏救援。

綜合路透社、BBC報導，緬甸軍政府表示，目前死亡人數已攀升至1,644人，鄰國泰國首都曼谷部分建築受到震動影響，一棟33層高的在建大樓倒塌，事故共計10人喪生，47人仍失聯或被困，包含多名緬甸籍移工。

#MyanmarEarthquake2025 “With bare hands, we have saved one”

Civilians in #Mandalay are rescuing earthquake victims under the rubbles without any equipments, and are in dire need of dead body bags, water, phone charging stations and assistance.

Video: Su San pic.twitter.com/TkmPv0Fxa5 — Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) March 29, 2025

地震發生在28日中午時分，從曼德勒（Mandalay）周邊的中部平原一直延伸到東部撣邦（Shan State）丘陵地區，震央範圍甚廣，其中部分區域並不完全由軍政府控制。人口超過170萬的緬甸第二大城瓦城災情慘重，仍未等到軍政府派員救災，多處對外通訊、聯絡道路斷聯，許多民眾只能徒手挖掘瓦礫，盼能救出仍被埋困的生還者，然而當地缺乏重型機具與人力，救援進度極為有限。

一位不願具名的瓦城居民接受電話訪問時表示，「有很多人被困住，但沒有足夠人手、設備或交通工具支援，幾乎沒有援助。」另一人則表示，試圖從倒塌的建築物中救出140名憎侶，但人力不足、缺乏重機具，根本幫不上什麼忙。

民眾找當地企業借來重型機具，但不願多說，深怕遭至今連派員救援都沒有的軍政府報復。

強震發生時正值伊斯蘭教齋戒月禮拜時間，反緬甸軍政府的影子內閣、全國團結政府統計，逾50座清真寺遭震毀。一名39歲軍民表示，曾試圖搶救被壓在清真瓦礫堆下的男子，但因強烈餘震頻發，被迫撤離，等到再回去救人，儘管徒手救出了4人，其中3人卻成了冰冷遺體，另一人則在他懷中斷氣。

More than 90 people could be trapped inside the crushed remains of an apartment block in #Mandalay in central #Myanmar destroyed by a devastating #earthquake, a #RedCross official told AFP on Saturday as rescuers worked to free the victims. Photos: AFP pic.twitter.com/r5heYa7snA — Mizzima News (@MizzimaNews) March 29, 2025

Myanmar As of around 11 AM on March 29, according to the list compiled by the military council, the total death toll across Myanmar due to the powerful earthquake has reached 1,002.

There are 2,376 injured and 30 missing persons



#myanmar #earthquake #MyanmarEarthquake pic.twitter.com/shdSTuK1NS — YuvraniS233 (@DD_Darls) March 29, 2025

災後隔日，軍政府罕見公開對外請求國際援助，緬甸軍政領導人敏昂萊（Min Aung Hlaing）也親自前往災情最嚴重的曼德勒視察。軍方透過國營媒體聲明指出，敏昂萊下令加快搜索與救援工作，並處理災區的緊急需求。

目前，外界救援人員已進入部分災區，展開救援行動。受災民眾在接受訪問時表示迫切需要協助，希望更多國際人道資源能儘速進入災區。

軍政府稱，全緬甸至少670座佛寺與290座寶塔毀損，卻全無相關統計數據。