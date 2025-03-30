　
國際

緬甸第二大城瓦城等無外援！　居民徒手救4人卻全死了

▲緬甸強震。（圖／路透）

▲緬甸強震。（圖／路透）

記者張靖榕／綜合報導

緬甸28日遭遇芮氏規模8.2強震，造成超過1,600人喪生，從中部平原到東部撣邦山區都陷入災難狀態。由於正值內戰期間，國內交通與基礎設施早已破敗，此次強震更癱瘓機場、橋梁與高速公路，儘管軍政府週六宣布，已開放讓數百名國際救援人員入境協助救災，但許多災區仍嚴重缺乏救援。

綜合路透社、BBC報導，緬甸軍政府表示，目前死亡人數已攀升至1,644人，鄰國泰國首都曼谷部分建築受到震動影響，一棟33層高的在建大樓倒塌，事故共計10人喪生，47人仍失聯或被困，包含多名緬甸籍移工。

地震發生在28日中午時分，從曼德勒（Mandalay）周邊的中部平原一直延伸到東部撣邦（Shan State）丘陵地區，震央範圍甚廣，其中部分區域並不完全由軍政府控制。人口超過170萬的緬甸第二大城瓦城災情慘重，仍未等到軍政府派員救災，多處對外通訊、聯絡道路斷聯，許多民眾只能徒手挖掘瓦礫，盼能救出仍被埋困的生還者，然而當地缺乏重型機具與人力，救援進度極為有限。

一位不願具名的瓦城居民接受電話訪問時表示，「有很多人被困住，但沒有足夠人手、設備或交通工具支援，幾乎沒有援助。」另一人則表示，試圖從倒塌的建築物中救出140名憎侶，但人力不足、缺乏重機具，根本幫不上什麼忙。

民眾找當地企業借來重型機具，但不願多說，深怕遭至今連派員救援都沒有的軍政府報復。

強震發生時正值伊斯蘭教齋戒月禮拜時間，反緬甸軍政府的影子內閣、全國團結政府統計，逾50座清真寺遭震毀。一名39歲軍民表示，曾試圖搶救被壓在清真瓦礫堆下的男子，但因強烈餘震頻發，被迫撤離，等到再回去救人，儘管徒手救出了4人，其中3人卻成了冰冷遺體，另一人則在他懷中斷氣。

災後隔日，軍政府罕見公開對外請求國際援助，緬甸軍政領導人敏昂萊（Min Aung Hlaing）也親自前往災情最嚴重的曼德勒視察。軍方透過國營媒體聲明指出，敏昂萊下令加快搜索與救援工作，並處理災區的緊急需求。

▲緬甸強震。（圖／路透）

▲緬甸強震。（圖／路透）

目前，外界救援人員已進入部分災區，展開救援行動。受災民眾在接受訪問時表示迫切需要協助，希望更多國際人道資源能儘速進入災區。

軍政府稱，全緬甸至少670座佛寺與290座寶塔毀損，卻全無相關統計數據。

