直擊山陀兒發威！追風人奔高雄給2字評語　「撂倒大樹」萬人觀看

▲颱風山陀兒侵襲台灣，國外追風人來台記錄。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

颱風「山陀兒」侵襲台灣，國外知名追風人雷諾斯（James Reynolds）9月底就抵達高雄等颱風登陸，並在社群平台X連續發布多段影片，除了拍到強風撂倒大樹的畫面，也記錄到高雄出現的強風暴雨一幕，吸引上萬人次觀看。另一名追風人則稱，山陀兒是個奇怪的風暴，似乎比美國4級颶風海倫更加強烈。

Ducked into a gas station about 15km south of downtown Kaohsiung city, conditions continuing to deteriorate as the core of #typhoon #krathon starts to impact the coast pic.twitter.com/lA7AvUTVLl — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 3, 2024

雷諾斯搶在山陀兒颱風登陸之前來到高雄，起初說明山陀兒速度緩慢，到了3日上午，他在影片中表示，隨著颱風距離台灣越來越近，高雄海邊已出現猛烈大浪，風逐漸增強。

Heavy hitting surf impacting the coastline near Kaohsiung as #typhoon #Krathon inches closer towards #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/2i1HVt8sxv — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 2, 2024

Conditions starting to get hazardous on the roads, many tree branches coming down and larger trees too south of Kaohsiung #typhoon #krathon pic.twitter.com/7M4SuVH1uv — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 3, 2024

不只如此，雷諾斯也拍到高雄大型路樹被連根拔起的畫面，直接倒在馬路上，「路況開始變得危險，很多樹枝掉落，大樹也倒了」。

Seen multiple flashes of lightning, thunder inaudible over the scraping of sheet metal and hammering wind and rain #typhoon #Krathon near Kaohsiung in #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/1Z1SkVKsQ7 — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 3, 2024

雷諾斯稱，隨著颱風中心開始影響台灣，天氣狀況變得越來越差，另支影片顯示，在強風大雨的影響之下，馬路看過去呈現白色霧濛濛一片，紅毛港文化園區的標示牌大幅傾斜。

Atrocious conditions out here now south of Kaohsiung in eyewall of #typhoon #Krathon in #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/cGq6HWvFR8 — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) October 3, 2024

另外一名追風人莫格曼（Josh Morgerman）同樣也來到台灣，記錄高雄旗津出現的強風暴雨，鐵皮掉落街道，陣風具破壞力，更稱山陀兒是個奇怪的風暴，感覺上似乎比美國4級颶風海倫（HELENE）更加強烈。