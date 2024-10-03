　
國際

直擊山陀兒發威！追風人奔高雄給2字評語　「撂倒大樹」萬人觀看

▲▼ 颱風「山陀兒」侵襲台灣。（圖／路透）

▲颱風山陀兒侵襲台灣，國外追風人來台記錄。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

颱風「山陀兒」侵襲台灣，國外知名追風人雷諾斯（James Reynolds）9月底就抵達高雄等颱風登陸，並在社群平台X連續發布多段影片，除了拍到強風撂倒大樹的畫面，也記錄到高雄出現的強風暴雨一幕，吸引上萬人次觀看。另一名追風人則稱，山陀兒是個奇怪的風暴，似乎比美國4級颶風海倫更加強烈。

雷諾斯搶在山陀兒颱風登陸之前來到高雄，起初說明山陀兒速度緩慢，到了3日上午，他在影片中表示，隨著颱風距離台灣越來越近，高雄海邊已出現猛烈大浪，風逐漸增強。

不只如此，雷諾斯也拍到高雄大型路樹被連根拔起的畫面，直接倒在馬路上，「路況開始變得危險，很多樹枝掉落，大樹也倒了」。

雷諾斯稱，隨著颱風中心開始影響台灣，天氣狀況變得越來越差，另支影片顯示，在強風大雨的影響之下，馬路看過去呈現白色霧濛濛一片，紅毛港文化園區的標示牌大幅傾斜。

另外一名追風人莫格曼（Josh Morgerman）同樣也來到台灣，記錄高雄旗津出現的強風暴雨，鐵皮掉落街道，陣風具破壞力，更稱山陀兒是個奇怪的風暴，感覺上似乎比美國4級颶風海倫（HELENE）更加強烈。

即／「高雄小香港」淹了！機車漂馬路

山陀兒登陸高雄，高雄各地出現強勁風雨。左營果貿社區又被稱為是高雄小香港，當地住戶稍早拍下一段淹水影片，畫面中有一部機車漂浮在馬路上，車身堆積了許多樹葉垃圾，而積水大約是轎車半顆輪胎高，網友不禁無奈喊：「我家樓下差不多去了…」。

基隆多處災情　謝國樑馬不停蹄勘災

山陀兒強勢登陸小港！多片鐵皮噴飛「掛」路燈

高雄30hrs內25人摔傷送醫　高醫急診滿載

高雄「檳榔攤被吹走」 網笑：捲款逃跑

