俄烏開戰滿2年！4西方領袖搭火車到訪基輔　重申對烏克蘭支持

▲ 范德賴恩親自PO出到訪基輔的照片。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

俄烏戰爭今(24)日屆滿2周年,烏克蘭各地將舉行紀念儀式。4名西方領袖選在這天到訪基輔,表達對烏國的支持,並在烏軍面臨物資短缺之際重申援烏的承諾。

Glad to hand over 50 new vehicles funded by the EU to the Ukrainian police.



They will help them in their daily work.



To bring security and stability in the territories liberated by the brave Ukrainian Armed Forces, and support the population.



This is EU solidarity in action. pic.twitter.com/lnEpNWI82V