母魟魚8年「異性0接觸」竟懷孕　罕見處女生殖！懷胎4隻圓魟寶寶

▲美國一尾雌性圓魟出現「處女生殖」的罕見情況。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）
記者張寧倢／綜合外電報導
美國北卡羅來納州一個小鎮的水族館裡，一尾雌性魟魚「夏綠蒂」（Charlotte）在沒有與雄性魟魚「同居」一個魚缸的情況下就懷孕了，這起孤雌生殖（又稱處女生殖，virgin birth）的罕見案例不僅在當地引起轟動，更受到科學界關注。
根據法新社、美聯社報導，夏綠蒂是一尾雌性的加州圓魟（California round stingray），預估年齡大約介於12歲至14歲之間，牠在北卡州亨德森（Henderson）的水族館Aquarium & Shark Lab被飼養了8年多，期間皆未與雄性魟魚同缸，近期卻被發現牠懷孕了。
▲孤雌生殖屬於無性生殖的一種。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）
水族館人員2023年11月底發現夏綠蒂體內出現不尋常的生長，最初還擔心牠是長了腫瘤。夏綠蒂的長期照護員博耶特（Kinsley Boyette）表示，當魟魚不交配時，生殖器官有可能會出現囊腫，「牠的駝背開始越來越大，我們還想說可能是癌症。」
館方進行超音波檢查，並交由科學家驗證，最終確定夏綠蒂體內正孕育著生命，有可能在未來2周內生出小魟魚。館方表示，後續的超音波影像照出多達4尾魟魚寶寶，甚至看到拍打的小尾巴。科學家說，夏綠蒂不可能會和同缸的鯊魚交配生育，應該是無性生殖懷孕的。
亞特蘭大的喬治亞水族館（Georgia Aquarium）研究學者萊昂斯（Kady Lyons）受訪表示，夏綠蒂是她目前所知、唯一一起圓魟進行孤雌生殖（parthenogenesis）的紀錄。不過她並不驚訝，因為其他品種的鯊魚、鰩魚、魟魚過去也曾經有過，在人類照料下無性生殖（又稱單性生殖）的情況。
▲館方認為夏綠蒂體內有多達4尾圓魟寶寶。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）
萊昂斯解釋，孤雌生殖雖然不是從受精卵而發育、沒有雄性遺傳基因的參與，但夏綠蒂並非複製出另一個自己，而是透過雌性卵子與另一個稱為「極體」（polar body）的細胞融合，引發細胞分裂，導致胚胎形成，「大自然總有辦法讓這種情況發生。」
目前夏綠蒂生活在一個容量大約8300公升的水缸裡，館方希望未來能打造另一個幾乎兩倍大的水缸，以利容納夏綠蒂與牠的後代，並且安裝攝影機讓觀眾可以更方便看清楚牠們一家。法新社表示，由於孤雌生殖相當罕見，懷孕期可能與正常3到4個月有所不同，現在夏綠蒂或許隨時都可能產下圓魟寶寶。
