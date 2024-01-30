大眼正妹遭「南非獒犬」咬掉鼻子！動刀10次　術後PO照鼻梁歪一邊

▲美國26歲女子威爾遜被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）
美國一名26歲女子大約2年前遭到親友飼養的一隻南非獒犬攻擊，原本狗狗似乎是要湊過來舔她的臉，不料卻突然咬住她鼻子不放，鼻子幾乎被咬掉，血流如注，在場包含飼主所有人都嚇到尖叫。她在網路上分享自己面對10次重建手術的艱辛過程，鼻部外觀從一度凹陷、歪斜，到現在已經大致上恢復正常形狀。
根據每日郵報報導，來自美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）2022年4月和男友一起住在男友兄弟的住處，對方家中飼養了一隻南非獒犬（Boerboel）。她回憶，事發當時全部人都坐在地板上，而狗狗則被用牽繩拴住，「因為牠很有領地意識」。
威爾遜被狗攻擊時有點暈過去，男友事後告訴她，狗狗當時湊過去，看似是要舔她的臉，卻迅速撲向了她。威爾遜表示，「（狗）用下顎緊咬住我的鼻子，不肯放開。主人後來設法把牠從我身上弄開時，我記得我摀著臉，看到血傾瀉而下。」所有人集體驚恐尖叫，但她本人卻保持冷靜，一心只想要快點去急診室。
威爾遜當晚跑了兩家醫院才找到整形外科醫生，先為她進行第一次緊急手術，並替她的鼻子傷口貼上人工皮。後來她遠赴德州達拉斯（Dallas）尋求外科名醫協助，接受了前額皮瓣（forehead flap）手術，進行鼻部重建，甚至為此搬到達拉斯居住6個月，先後經歷了9次手術，直到2023年7月又動了第10次重建手術，鼻部與整體五官外觀才大致恢復。
威爾遜同年8月生下了一名小男嬰，取名為小河（River）。她坦承，對未來保持樂觀是她快速康復的關鍵，因為她當時很快就接受了現實，「我再也不可能擁有同一張臉了」，並沒有花太多時間沉浸於悲傷沮喪中，雖然過程中也有低潮，但男友一直在身邊支持她，自己也每天練習冥想、寫日記、做瑜珈，曬太陽至少15分鐘，這些都是她恢復健康的重要方法。
