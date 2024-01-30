　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

大眼正妹遭「南非獒犬」咬掉鼻子！動刀10次　術後PO照鼻梁歪一邊

▲▼美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）2被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

▲美國26歲女子威爾遜被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

記者張寧倢／編譯

美國一名26歲女子大約2年前遭到親友飼養的一隻南非獒犬攻擊，原本狗狗似乎是要湊過來舔她的臉，不料卻突然咬住她鼻子不放，鼻子幾乎被咬掉，血流如注，在場包含飼主所有人都嚇到尖叫。她在網路上分享自己面對10次重建手術的艱辛過程，鼻部外觀從一度凹陷、歪斜，到現在已經大致上恢復正常形狀。

根據每日郵報報導，來自美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）2022年4月和男友一起住在男友兄弟的住處，對方家中飼養了一隻南非獒犬（Boerboel）。她回憶，事發當時全部人都坐在地板上，而狗狗則被用牽繩拴住，「因為牠很有領地意識」。

▲▼美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

▲威爾遜在TikTok上分享治療的心路歷程。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@sincerelyjord）

威爾遜被狗攻擊時有點暈過去，男友事後告訴她，狗狗當時湊過去，看似是要舔她的臉，卻迅速撲向了她。威爾遜表示，「（狗）用下顎緊咬住我的鼻子，不肯放開。主人後來設法把牠從我身上弄開時，我記得我摀著臉，看到血傾瀉而下。」所有人集體驚恐尖叫，但她本人卻保持冷靜，一心只想要快點去急診室。

▲▼美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

▲威爾遜經歷一年多鼻部外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@sincerelyjord）

● 以下包含術後照片，畫面恐引發不適，觀看前請自行斟酌。

威爾遜當晚跑了兩家醫院才找到整形外科醫生，先為她進行第一次緊急手術，並替她的鼻子傷口貼上人工皮。後來她遠赴德州達拉斯（Dallas）尋求外科名醫協助，接受了前額皮瓣（forehead flap）手術，進行鼻部重建，甚至為此搬到達拉斯居住6個月，先後經歷了9次手術，直到2023年7月又動了第10次重建手術，鼻部與整體五官外觀才大致恢復。

▲▼美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

▲▼威爾遜一開始鼻子必須貼人工皮，手術傷口癒合後鼻部外觀塌陷。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

▲▼美國賓州的26歲女子威爾遜（Jordan Wilson）被狗咬掉鼻子，經歷10次鼻部重建手術後，外觀才大致復原。（圖／翻攝自TikTok、IG／@sincerelyjord_）

威爾遜同年8月生下了一名小男嬰，取名為小河（River）。她坦承，對未來保持樂觀是她快速康復的關鍵，因為她當時很快就接受了現實，「我再也不可能擁有同一張臉了」，並沒有花太多時間沉浸於悲傷沮喪中，雖然過程中也有低潮，但男友一直在身邊支持她，自己也每天練習冥想、寫日記、做瑜珈，曬太陽至少15分鐘，這些都是她恢復健康的重要方法。

@sincerelyjord GRWM Forehead flap edition. I never go anywhere or dress in more than a T shirt and sweats. It feels good to feel somewhat normalcy again. #plasticsurgery #nasalreconstruction #dogattack #dogattackawareness #plasticsurgerytiktok #grwm #grwmroutine #fyp #fypviral #trending #healingjourney #spiritualawakening original sound - Jord.
@sincerelyjord Getting out in the sun has been a key player in keeping my spirits high on this long healing journey of mine. I highly recommend adding sun time into your daily practice/ routine. Red light therapy is also great for the colder winter months depending on where you live! I also almost never wear sunscreen, and I don’t shower for the first 2 hours past sun bathing to make sure I receive all the suns amazing benefit’s. Fun fact: Most sunscreens are extremely toxic for you, and are likely to cause skin cancer before the actual sun will. If you have a diet that contains seed oils, you are also more likely to burn! If you’re going to be in the sun for extended periods of time, opt for natural mineral sunscreens, or hats/ clothing to protect you. OH! A diet higher in copper will also help to naturally protect you from burning. The suit is from @abercrombie . This is not an ad, but I used to be a manager in Pittsburgh for them. Forever loyal to this brand! Maybe if they see my page, they will collab with me ???? #healthtok #sunbathing #sunyoursballs #plasticsurgery #dogattack #sunscreen #mineralsunscreen #abercrombie #abercrombieandfitch #abercrombieswim  Lofi Vibes - Gentle State
ET快訊
女醫排登機櫃大鬧！　當場脫衣全裸
世界正走向三戰？專家：當前情勢比1914、1939危險
摩鐵激戰援交妹「要她帶國小女兒」　女童也遭殃
張清芳離婚4年「內幕全說了」！　小兒子拒和她說話2年
高中生最愛百大熱門科系　第一名不在台大　
最薄平板來了！僅350克　中華電信搶先賣
換新鈔不要跑錯！　1公股銀非央行指定換鈔業者
Albee遭出征後「全程尷尬臉」　吳宗憲看不下去：為什麼不敢
陳喬恩被冷凍1年「內幕他全說了」！ 跟吳宗憲有關

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

澳男「喝媽媽打的果汁」中毒亡！　狠母被控：殺兒子還叫女兒把風

19歲女借住男友家被殺害　媽在房間行李箱「找到裹白布屍體」

正妹牙醫排登機櫃大鬧！當場脫衣全裸「露妹妹」　猥褻行徑嚇壞遊客

加拿大岸邊突出現「神祕沉船」　空拍畫面曝光

大眼正妹遭「南非獒犬」咬掉鼻子！動刀10次　術後PO照鼻梁歪一邊

男在輪椅上遭2巨大比特犬圍攻　「撕咬下大塊肉」驚悚畫面曝光

水深火熱！日本石川強震災民「搭類火車」通勤　斷水沒乾淨衣服穿

日琵琶湖「遊艇翻覆」！3男穿救生衣漂海面整晚　打撈確認死亡

新婚13天就失蹤！女被發現陳屍休旅車後座　埋在「一堆衣服下」

世界正走向三戰？專家：當前情勢比1914、1939危險

Toyz露傷口撂話「超哥捐1億」才和解　不評論統神罵聲：社會自有公評啦

福原愛「首場直播帶貨」業績慘烈　陸網友：為何要買小三賣的貨

尼克星衝超派日料店內用！　批醋飯難吃：Toyz還客氣了

五月天阿信唱一半「跑到暗處噴藥」　瑪莎飆高音「被他打斷」超氣XD

國道上強忍胸痛停路肩！　司機捨身保21乘客後身亡

名畫「蒙娜麗莎」遭2女攻擊　高呼：農民正在工作中死去

撞擊瞬間曝！轎車突左偏撞上　緩撞車衝破護欄墜10m橋下

丁特點超哥餐廳醋飯1缺失！　「乾濕度不一」海瓜子還有沙

SJ利特被圭賢虧是老人：髮箍^^　誰最愛E.L.F.？全體特技大會XD

網紅詹姆士大鬧賣場2度道歉！　「90度鞠躬5次」網抓包偷笑

澳男「喝媽媽打的果汁」中毒亡！　狠母被控：殺兒子還叫女兒把風

19歲女借住男友家被殺害　媽在房間行李箱「找到裹白布屍體」

正妹牙醫排登機櫃大鬧！當場脫衣全裸「露妹妹」　猥褻行徑嚇壞遊客

加拿大岸邊突出現「神祕沉船」　空拍畫面曝光

大眼正妹遭「南非獒犬」咬掉鼻子！動刀10次　術後PO照鼻梁歪一邊

男在輪椅上遭2巨大比特犬圍攻　「撕咬下大塊肉」驚悚畫面曝光

水深火熱！日本石川強震災民「搭類火車」通勤　斷水沒乾淨衣服穿

日琵琶湖「遊艇翻覆」！3男穿救生衣漂海面整晚　打撈確認死亡

新婚13天就失蹤！女被發現陳屍休旅車後座　埋在「一堆衣服下」

世界正走向三戰？專家：當前情勢比1914、1939危險

折合新台幣341.9萬起！Jaguar「575匹高性能運動休旅車」日本開賣

他買小三房想擴大空間「要打掉客廳牆壁？」　全場搖頭：會很難賣

國會三黨不過半　賴清德：共同承擔「民生議題」共識多

揚智涉嫌「技轉中資」　王美花：正在調查當中

NET踢鐵板！　3億蓋商場被「整碗捧去」

不談賀瓏！陳俊翰心繫「300名SMA病友沒藥吃」：我就是其中之一

澳男「喝媽媽打的果汁」中毒亡！　狠母被控：殺兒子還叫女兒把風

19歲女借住男友家被殺害　媽在房間行李箱「找到裹白布屍體」

確保民眾年節需求　農業部：春節前5天增加蔬果漁產供應量

正妹牙醫排登機櫃大鬧！當場脫衣全裸「露妹妹」　猥褻行徑嚇壞遊客

桃園妹騎車買腸粉擋路！　網看24秒香香片選擇原諒

國際熱門新聞

低成本AV片太好賺　大馬女大生「為錢下海」

泰狼父性侵女兒和繼女　媽媽裝沒看見

人妻「下體抹毒」！色誘丈夫用嘴企圖毒死尪

全球「最佳城市」　台北擊敗大阪、香港

三戰近了？專家：當前情勢比1914年危險

鋼琴家又出招　新貼紙回敬中國遊客

葉門叛軍劫貨輪給觀光　付錢就能看

日本大學生上課煮火鍋　教授：很開心

經濟學人：香港變得中國化　愈來愈不像國際城市

逃亡49年！日本通緝犯桐島聰　癌末病死

名畫「蒙娜麗莎」遭攻擊　2女潑灑不明液體

波音再出包！飛機飛到一半「擋風玻璃裂開」

少年轉機報平安　回國電信帳單竟飆21萬

男輪椅上遭2比特犬圍攻　撕咬下大塊肉

更多熱門

相關新聞

男輪椅上遭2比特犬圍攻　撕咬下大塊肉

男輪椅上遭2比特犬圍攻　撕咬下大塊肉

美國佛州發生誇張惡犬攻擊人事件，一名坐在輪椅上的男子慘遭2隻巨大比特犬圍攻，附近住戶發現後雖然試圖幫忙，仍無法阻止受害者大塊肉被2犬撕咬下來，殘忍畫面在網路上瘋傳。

新婚女被發現陳屍後座　埋在一堆衣服下

新婚女被發現陳屍後座　埋在一堆衣服下

美伊開戰？分析：美軍3死「踩到拜登紅線」

美伊開戰？分析：美軍3死「踩到拜登紅線」

波音再出包！飛機飛到一半「擋風玻璃裂開」

波音再出包！飛機飛到一半「擋風玻璃裂開」

美軍基地遭襲奪3命　系統未辨識出敵機

美軍基地遭襲奪3命　系統未辨識出敵機

關鍵字：

狗咬狗攻擊惡犬攻擊寵物犬攻擊鼻部重建鼻子咬掉北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

把握好天氣！　下波「極冷空氣」抵達時間曝

雪碧談醋飯被反嗆「破麻回去伺候乾爹」　怒提告Toyz

歐陽靖突發不自殺聲明！　遭放話威脅「斷唯一生路」

正向影響YouTuber　眾人點名2頻道

藝人林彥君尪「車神一哥」吞贊助費下場曝

日網美來台「餐廳露出」日台網友留言兩樣情

超過200億「台北天空塔」驚爆掏空　黑幕曝光

「友傳LINE新貼圖」螢幕狂動！她路邊嚇尖叫

工程師拔2顆牙　昏迷顱內出血亡

數學老師滑雪「外套全開」剩比基尼　粉絲看傻

月薪7萬5「無聊工時長」　年終4.3個月！全場羨煞

即／高雄男騎士逆向遭撞死　機車解體引擎噴飛

黃仁勳聚餐照曝光！林百里、張忠謀伉儷現身　億級老闆齊聚

竹北夫妻「洗完澡倒房內」！42歲老公送醫亡

快訊／行政院發錢了！　49萬戶年前可領到3萬房貸支持金

更多

最夯影音

更多
Toyz露傷口撂話「超哥捐1億」才和解　不評論統神罵聲：社會自有公評啦

Toyz露傷口撂話「超哥捐1億」才和解　不評論統神罵聲：社會自有公評啦
福原愛「首場直播帶貨」業績慘烈　陸網友：為何要買小三賣的貨

福原愛「首場直播帶貨」業績慘烈　陸網友：為何要買小三賣的貨

尼克星衝超派日料店內用！　批醋飯難吃：Toyz還客氣了

尼克星衝超派日料店內用！　批醋飯難吃：Toyz還客氣了

五月天阿信唱一半「跑到暗處噴藥」　瑪莎飆高音「被他打斷」超氣XD

五月天阿信唱一半「跑到暗處噴藥」　瑪莎飆高音「被他打斷」超氣XD

國道上強忍胸痛停路肩！　司機捨身保21乘客後身亡

國道上強忍胸痛停路肩！　司機捨身保21乘客後身亡

熱門快報

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

【2024新春賀禮】免費投籃去！

【2024新春賀禮】免費投籃去！

東森廣場台北車站新春送好禮～免費去投籃

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面