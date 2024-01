擔心女友考不上！26歲男剃鬍「假扮女友考試」　被抓包畫面瘋傳

▲男假扮女友考試。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

印度26歲男子辛格(Angrez Singh)在考場被抓到,竟然剃掉鬍子、穿上女裝,假扮成女子幫34歲女友庫爾(Paramjit Kaur)代考,還細心偽造了女友准考證和身分證等物品,沒想到應考時仍引起監考人員懷疑,最後透過指紋比對被抓包。

事件7日發生在旁遮普邦法里德科特縣(Faridkot),辛格因為擔心想成為醫護人員的女友這次又應考失敗,竟然把自己打扮成對方幫忙代考,為了成功騙過監考人員,他特意把鬍子剃掉、化妝,並且換上女裝。

A 26-year-old man from India was arrested for impersonating his 34-year-old girlfriend and attempting to take a healthcare recruitment exam.



Angrez Singh, 26, was caught after his fingerprints were scanned and did not match the records in the system. pic.twitter.com/roqBlDRxvU