驚悚片曝！飛機撞電桿「炸成火球」墜高速公路　機師亡4人傷

Air plane crash at the Panguilemo airfield in Talca of Maule Region, Chile. The plane fell on Route 5 South, the country's main land route, landing on a truck and a car. The pilot of the aircraft was killed, runways closed.

記者張靖榕/綜合外電報導

智利中部城市塔爾卡(Talca)日前發生火災,智利國家森林管理公司出動數架小型飛機進行空中灑水滅火任務,其中一架卻在低空飛行機擦撞電線桿,飛機失控直接墜毀在高速公路上,爆出的大火與濃煙蔓延至天際。事故造成58歲機師死亡、4人受傷。

Another Video Air plane crash at the Panguilemo airfield in Talca of Maule Region, Chile.

The plane fell on Route 5 South, the country's main land route, landing on a truck and a car.

The pilot of the aircraft was killed, runways closed.