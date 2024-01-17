驚悚片曝！飛機撞電桿「炸成火球」墜高速公路　機師亡4人傷

Air plane #crash at the #Panguilemo airfield in Talca of Maule Region, Chile.— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 16, 2024
The plane fell on Route 5 South, the country's main land route, landing on a truck and a car.
The pilot of the aircraft was killed, runways closed.#Chile #Planecrash #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/FiQ2RaVYUG
記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導
智利中部城市塔爾卡（Talca）日前發生火災，智利國家森林管理公司出動數架小型飛機進行空中灑水滅火任務，其中一架卻在低空飛行機擦撞電線桿，飛機失控直接墜毀在高速公路上，爆出的大火與濃煙蔓延至天際。事故造成58歲機師死亡、4人受傷。
綜合外電報導，事件發生在本月15日下午4時30分左右，當時至少2架飛機在高速公路旁執行滅火任務，影片有多個角度，顯示至少3名民眾在3個不同地點拍攝。
影片中第一架飛機低空掠空完成灑水後，隨即拉高機鼻飛遠，但第二架飛機開始執行低空掠過並開艙灑水時，右邊機翼卻不慎擦撞到一旁電線桿，導致部分機翼撞破分離，下秒飛機失去平衡，爆出一團巨大火球後以機腹朝天的方式向前墜毀在高速空路上。
▼智利小型飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝X）
罹難的飛機駕駛為西班牙籍的58歲飛行員羅伯斯（Fernando Solans Robles），他是被動員前往救災的。智利農業部轄下的非營利組織發布聲明，當天下午4時30分發生的飛機墜毀意外，不幸以羅伯斯死亡作為結束，他是「Air Andes Chile SPA」公司員工，該公司為智利國家森林管理公司提供服務。
