　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

驚悚片曝！飛機撞電桿「炸成火球」墜高速公路　機師亡4人傷

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

智利中部城市塔爾卡（Talca）日前發生火災，智利國家森林管理公司出動數架小型飛機進行空中灑水滅火任務，其中一架卻在低空飛行機擦撞電線桿，飛機失控直接墜毀在高速公路上，爆出的大火與濃煙蔓延至天際。事故造成58歲機師死亡、4人受傷。

綜合外電報導，事件發生在本月15日下午4時30分左右，當時至少2架飛機在高速公路旁執行滅火任務，影片有多個角度，顯示至少3名民眾在3個不同地點拍攝。

影片中第一架飛機低空掠空完成灑水後，隨即拉高機鼻飛遠，但第二架飛機開始執行低空掠過並開艙灑水時，右邊機翼卻不慎擦撞到一旁電線桿，導致部分機翼撞破分離，下秒飛機失去平衡，爆出一團巨大火球後以機腹朝天的方式向前墜毀在高速空路上。

▼智利小型飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝X）

▼智利小型飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝X）

罹難的飛機駕駛為西班牙籍的58歲飛行員羅伯斯（Fernando Solans Robles），他是被動員前往救災的。智利農業部轄下的非營利組織發布聲明，當天下午4時30分發生的飛機墜毀意外，不幸以羅伯斯死亡作為結束，他是「Air Andes Chile SPA」公司員工，該公司為智利國家森林管理公司提供服務。

ET快訊
愛莉莎莎泰國買房「退坑血淚」全起底！　遭疑炒房僅台北房價1／
快訊／上班快改道！　國1「2車追撞」回堵4公里
八點檔女星驚爆「已簽字離婚」！尪踩1死穴…她嘆：很難繼續
快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷
敗選後首談「內參民調失準原因」！柯文哲：年輕人投票率不如預期
全台有雨時間曝　「緩進式寒潮」接力連凍5天恐跌破6℃
快訊／國3清晨事故　全線封閉

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

挪威暫停從「台韓菲泰4國」領養小孩　防止販賣、偽造文書

快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷

驚悚片曝！飛機撞電桿「炸成火球」墜高速公路　機師亡4人傷

Fed官員淡化3月降息預期　美股收黑231點、台積電ADR漲0.42%

胡塞武裝稱飛彈襲希臘貨輪　美軍發動新一波攻擊

UNIQLO不忍了！怒告中國快時尚巨頭Shein　仿冒爆紅肩背包

日本新千歲機場2架飛機碰撞「機身刮出大洞」　撞擊原因出爐

日相岸田首次談賴清德當選　強調「台灣是非常重要的夥伴」

揚言擴大紅海攻擊！　葉門反抗軍：英美船隻成「正當目標」

AV女優是白俄間諜！酒醉意外暴露身分　「滲透民主派竊密」被捕

aespa來台連唱5首「現場很穩」　飆破億神曲《Next Level》全場嗨翻

狄鶯遭懷疑「摔Mic飆罵嚴立婷」　怒發聲：我到底得罪過誰？

周末起連冷6天！急凍7°C↓ 「最強冷空氣」全台濕一片

台66線大貨車「撞噴5車」　男遇事故下車查看遭輾亡

YTR晨晨告別「賤葆後宮」宣布退出　他暖送祝福：我們隨時都在！

韓韶禧曝光出道前「拍1廣告就賺47萬」　酸民嗆「變老」..反擊：對啊，怎樣？

驚悚畫面！女騎士闖紅燈被撞飛,　騰空翻轉撞翻對向2騎士慘死

雲林19歲騎士鬼切左轉遭撞飛！賓士女嚇到不敢下車　驚悚影片曝

嫌擄走1女逃往礁溪對警開3槍　與警駁火「中2槍」送醫搶救中

喵弄掉坐墊意外蓋到奴才臉　她傻眼：還以為要被暗殺...

挪威暫停從「台韓菲泰4國」領養小孩　防止販賣、偽造文書

快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷

驚悚片曝！飛機撞電桿「炸成火球」墜高速公路　機師亡4人傷

Fed官員淡化3月降息預期　美股收黑231點、台積電ADR漲0.42%

胡塞武裝稱飛彈襲希臘貨輪　美軍發動新一波攻擊

UNIQLO不忍了！怒告中國快時尚巨頭Shein　仿冒爆紅肩背包

日本新千歲機場2架飛機碰撞「機身刮出大洞」　撞擊原因出爐

日相岸田首次談賴清德當選　強調「台灣是非常重要的夥伴」

揚言擴大紅海攻擊！　葉門反抗軍：英美船隻成「正當目標」

AV女優是白俄間諜！酒醉意外暴露身分　「滲透民主派竊密」被捕

快訊／上班快改道！　國1「2車追撞」回堵4公里

愛莉莎莎泰國買房「退坑血淚」全起底！　遭疑炒房僅台北房價1／5

邊騎腳踏車邊滑手機　騎士慢速自撞路邊汽車慘摔「噴裝」

挪威暫停從「台韓菲泰4國」領養小孩　防止販賣、偽造文書

八點檔女星李沛綾驚爆「已簽字離婚」！尪踩1死穴…她嘆：很難繼續

好多人生病！新冠增1倍　3大症狀曝光

快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷

散裝船避走紅海估三周後缺船　有走紅海的強調中國背景

誰都撩不動最難追星座Top 3！第一名不被花言巧語打動　永遠有保護色

台灣在巴黎奧運體操有優勢　林育信：李智凱、唐嘉鴻奪牌所繫

演昏倒測試白柴忠誠度　牠無情秒色色奴才傻眼

國際熱門新聞

即／北海道新千歲機場2機碰撞！

AV女優是間諜！　酒醉胡言意外暴露身分

路透：台官員曝「中國開出每年31億台幣金援」

UNIQLO告了！怒控Shein仿冒背包

新千歲機場2機碰撞　原因出爐

飛機撞電桿「炸成火球」墜高速公路　機師燒死4人傷

泰男難忍性慾！全裸翻入豬圈硬上懷孕母豬

快訊／伊朗轟炸巴基斯坦！　釀2兒童死亡、3人受傷

賴清德當選　日相：台灣是重要夥伴

Fed官員淡化3月降息預期　美股收黑231點

胡塞武裝稱飛彈襲希臘貨輪　美軍發動新一波攻擊

風箏線連續殺人　29歲男騎車被割喉爆血亡

「新婚4個月」美妝網紅猝逝　享年35歲

4歲童坐車被風箏線割喉　大量爆血身亡

更多熱門

相關新聞

露乳舞孃扶棺搖臀　親友捧骨灰罈磨蹭

露乳舞孃扶棺搖臀　親友捧骨灰罈磨蹭

智利22歲毒販卡洛斯（Carlos Parra）遭槍擊身亡後，親友舉辦「派對式葬禮」，其中一個節目更在社群媒體直播，引發熱議。根據畫面，一名脫衣舞孃扶著棺材性感熱舞，大方與死者男性親友貼身磨蹭，即使被骨灰罈貼著胸臀助興，也絲毫不減興致。

3歲童受困機場運輸帶　被當行李運走

3歲童受困機場運輸帶　被當行李運走

裸女大鬧機場　嗨翻彈跳渾圓狂晃

裸女大鬧機場　嗨翻彈跳渾圓狂晃

37歲智利總統逛潘家園古玩店「撿漏」 買小屏風抱緊緊笑到合不攏嘴

37歲智利總統逛潘家園古玩店「撿漏」 買小屏風抱緊緊笑到合不攏嘴

男鼓吹買比特幣　10年後超級有錢天天度假

男鼓吹買比特幣　10年後超級有錢天天度假

關鍵字：

智利

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／國3清晨事故　全線封閉

北市男進彩券裝闊下注65萬　害慘店員

超Q龍年貼圖！LINE「12款免費貼圖」限時下載

IU4月「首度攻上小巨蛋」連唱兩天

OL鞋子被拿去自慰 　一穿「踩到滿腳精液」

嘉義某國中生「6打1」拍攝過程　家長氣炸全告

未履行結合負擔　有線電視業者大富、凱擘遭重罰1億元

升級寒流！周日南下連凍6天7°C↓

《CS2》3000萬「AK-47」造型開出

陸情侶月台熱吻！短裙女被頂在牆上雙腳騰空

「5星座」農曆新年前衰爆！恐遇血光之災

全台有雨時間曝　「緩進式寒潮」連凍5天恐跌破6℃

收編米克斯橘貓　10年來越養越毛

台灣知名伴手禮不是台灣人發明！內行揭密

宏都拉斯和台斷交後現況！千人失業、12.1億外匯蒸發

更多

最夯影音

更多
aespa來台連唱5首「現場很穩」　飆破億神曲《Next Level》全場嗨翻

aespa來台連唱5首「現場很穩」　飆破億神曲《Next Level》全場嗨翻
狄鶯遭懷疑「摔Mic飆罵嚴立婷」　怒發聲：我到底得罪過誰？

狄鶯遭懷疑「摔Mic飆罵嚴立婷」　怒發聲：我到底得罪過誰？

周末起連冷6天！急凍7°C↓ 「最強冷空氣」全台濕一片

周末起連冷6天！急凍7°C↓ 「最強冷空氣」全台濕一片

台66線大貨車「撞噴5車」　男遇事故下車查看遭輾亡

台66線大貨車「撞噴5車」　男遇事故下車查看遭輾亡

YTR晨晨告別「賤葆後宮」宣布退出　他暖送祝福：我們隨時都在！

YTR晨晨告別「賤葆後宮」宣布退出　他暖送祝福：我們隨時都在！

熱門快報

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

ETStar線上課程開班了！限時優惠4折起立即搶購

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

《料理之王4》美味回歸！

《料理之王4》美味回歸！

12月起每周五1200，《料理之王4》於ETtoday播吧、料理之王YT、東森購物YT直播。

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

【2024新春賀禮】免費投籃去！

【2024新春賀禮】免費投籃去！

東森廣場台北車站新春送好禮～免費去投籃

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面