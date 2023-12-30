　
美2白人女性「見非裔女送包裹」指控她當小偷　暴怒推人卻喊遇襲

▲▼美國亞馬遜物流一名黑人女送貨員宣稱遭到兩名白人女性攻擊。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲美國亞馬遜物流一名黑人女性送貨員宣稱遭到兩名白人女性攻擊。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

記者張寧倢／編譯

美國亞馬遜（Amazon）物流服務的一名非裔女性司機16日在德州休士頓（Houston）附近一棟豪華公寓大樓送貨，意外遭到2名白人女性欺凌，她們不僅無故質疑這名送貨司機是小偷，還出手推人、打人，並威脅要叫保全。送貨司機最後撥打了911報警，警方目前已介入調查。

據紐約郵報引述KHOU報導，這名25歲非裔女子名叫米勒（JaMaiya Miller），她為了送貨前往位於休士頓的The Belle Meade at River Oaks公寓社區，收件人開門放行後她進入大樓內部，然而，米勒送包裹時被一名白人女性阻攔，說她不應該出現在這裡。

▲▼美國亞馬遜物流一名黑人女送貨員宣稱遭到兩名白人女性攻擊。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲其中一名白人女子用力推人，卻又一邊說自己被送貨員襲擊。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

隨後，第二名白人女性出現，據稱這兩人一同襲擊了米勒。從事後米勒公布的TikTok影片中可以聽到，其中一名女性對她說，「我們這裡有出現小偷，妳就是小偷！」米勒說，「不好意思，不要觸碰我。」然而，那人繼續把手放在米勒身上。

與此同時，另一名女性威脅要叫保全過來，但米勒毫不畏懼，「好呀，可以，請叫保全，因為她正在騷擾我」。這引發了第一名動手的女性怒喊，「不！我叫保全是因為你！是你！」並且一邊拿著手機突襲米勒，一邊不斷向前推擠，直到把米勒推向牆壁，嘴上卻反而指控米勒，「她正在襲擊我、她在襲擊我」，最後搶下米勒手上的包裹並扔在地上。

@_redrosemedia Christmas time Karen: I was assaulted by an unidentified white woman in the popular, affluent, Houston neighborhood, River Oaks while delivering a package on an Amazon shift. This lady spewed racist tropes, like that I was a thief, and hit me several times. She even threw me up against a residents door, and eventually ripped the package I’m attempting to delivery out of my hand, all unprompted. All while I did not once hit or touch her back. As much as I wanted to, I knew she would weaponize anything I did to her against me. She even yells “she’s hitting me!” in the video as you can literally see her hitting ME. At this same time, you can also see her fake defend herself as I again, do not lay a single finger on her. I hate that I did not get clearer video, but I was literally having to defend myself. I’m pressing charges on her, and have already filed the police report, so I am hoping to get the apartment security footage. But the building has not been helpful so far. What happened: I was let into the building by a resident. I have an amazon vest on, and a package in hand, so she lets me into the elevator. I attempt to exit the elevator on the 2nd floor, and she tells me I have to go to the concierge even though my delivery instructions say customers door. I decide to go with what the delivery instructions say, and proceed to try to find the customers door on the 2nd floor. This resident who let me in the elevator, then starts freaking out, and runs and tells another lady that I am not listening to her about going to the concierge. The lady she told is who ends up harassing and assaulting me. I started recording shortly after the harassing began. Both of these were older white women, who I assume were rich based on the neighborhood and fancy apartment building, and I absolutely believe their vitriol towards me was racially motivated. I have not heard any updates on the investigation and I want this spread far and wide to identify these women. Because of this experience, I’ve had to obviously take a break from Amazon, which was my primary income, and this has all been extremely disruptive to my day to day. I don’t feel comfortable delivering to certain places, and you can not confirm where you are delivering before you pick up packages for your shift with Amazon’s structure. Living check to check, any time off from working puts me in a hole so I’ve also set up a gofundme in my bio to help with bills and rent while I look for new work. I have never experienced such racist, Karen, behavior. It was so off the wall, but also completely on brand with how white women have historically weaponized their privilege. The best example of this in the video is when she claims I am hitting her, while literally hitting me. And it’s wild how I still felt like if I defended myself in that moment and hit her back, that I would face harsh consequences. Please help me by sharing and tagging local news accounts. #christmas #karen #houston #blm #amazon #holidays ♬ original sound - red rose media

米勒事後受訪時表示，「她用手機打我，提出各式各樣的指控，而且她還不讓我去任何地方。這是最可怕的事情，因為我不知道事情要怎樣才會落幕。我這個黑人女性和兩名有錢的白人女性待在一起，這場面簡直失控。而老實說，最可怕的部分是她們想要對我進行肢體攻擊的程度。」

▲▼美國亞馬遜物流一名黑人女送貨員宣稱遭到兩名白人女性攻擊。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲女送貨員手中的包裹最後被扯下，掉在了地上。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

報導指出，最終保全抵達現場，緩和了緊張局面，米勒得以脫離並且撥打911報案電話。休士頓警方表示，他們正在調查這起事件。社區管理機構回應媒體，他們察覺了這起不幸的事件，強調第三方行為不能反映社區機構的價值觀，同時補充說，大樓規定要求包裹只能送到櫃台。

對此，米勒表示，她收到的配送指示是要把包裹送到一個套房。社區管理機構認為，事件起因是一名住戶錯誤地讓亞馬遜送貨司機進入了限制出入的電梯與大樓內部的走廊，目前機構正在配合警方調查。亞馬遜在聲明中表示，這段影片令人感到擔憂，除了正在為快遞夥伴提供所需支援外，在調查過程中也將一律配合。

