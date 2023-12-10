龍捲風強襲爆炸「火光竄天」畫面曝光　美田納西州6死23傷

▲美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／翻攝自The Weather Channel）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞，建築物被削去大半、大車翻覆、樹木被連根拔起，至少有6人喪命、23人受傷，數萬名居民無電可用。依據The Weather Channel取得的影片，在龍捲風過境當下，受災區域發生爆炸，瞬間爆出巨大火光。

▲▼ 美國田納西州9日因龍捲風侵襲釀成大面積破壞。（圖／路透）

綜合CBS新聞、路透等報導，龍捲風侵襲田納西州首府納希維爾以北的蒙哥馬利郡（Montgomery County）之後，當地官員稱有3人死於龍捲風事件，其中一名死者是孩童，另外在納希維爾郊區也通報有3人喪命。

依據克拉克斯維爾（Clarksville）消防部門發布的照片，建築物遭到嚴重破壞、大車翻覆；緊急服務機構指出，德雷斯頓（Dresden）小鎮也出現災情，多棵樹木、電線桿與房屋均受損。

▲建築物遭到嚴重破壞，殘骸壓在汽車上。（圖／路透）

另據The Weather Channel取得的一段影片，在龍捲風來襲時，田納西州麥迪遜（Madison）發生一起與龍捲風有關的爆炸事件。

截至當地9日晚間，田納西州總共超過8萬人無電可用，當地居民被要求待在家中。蒙哥馬利郡已展開搜救行動，並在學校與教堂設立避難據點，提供流離失所者容身之處。

居民莎妮卡華盛頓（Shanika Washington）透露，當她聽到警報響起的那一刻，就帶著5歲與10歲的孩子躲進地下室一間沒有窗戶的浴室，內心感到非常恐懼，當時燈光閃爍、後門被吹開，風聲陣陣襲來，百葉窗等物品都晃得厲害，能感受到正處於龍捲風肆虐範圍內。

當她從浴室走出來之後，窗外的景象一片混亂，房屋殘骸撞破窗戶、百葉窗被扯爛、屋頂被掀翻，冷氣機裝置與後院的烤肉架散落四處。事後，一家人前往旅館過夜，但仍心有餘悸。