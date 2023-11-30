耶路撒冷爆恐怖槍擊！2男尖峰時段「掃射公車站」　至少2死8傷

▲耶路撒冷一座公車站發生槍擊案，造成8人受傷、2人死亡。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

以色列紅大衛盾會（MDA）救護中心透露，耶路撒冷在當地30日發生了一起街頭槍擊案，導致至少8人受傷、2人死亡。

綜合路透社與天空新聞報導，以色列警方指出，2名槍手於30日上班的尖峰時段，乘坐一輛配備武器的車輛抵達現場，並在耶路撒冷郊區一條高速公路旁的公車站開槍，不過這2名涉嫌襲擊的槍手隨後便遭附近警員與一名平民聯手制伏，並被「當場擊斃」。

Two terrorists arrive this morning at a bus stop in the center of Jerusalem, a place where many civilians, including children are waiting for the bus, open fire on them, killing a girl and wounding 7 innocent civilians. Reality in Israel. #HamasTerrorrists #Israel #terrorists … pic.twitter.com/42MCqc19L8

從網上畫面可見，如今已有大量救護車聚集在現場，而警方也正在當地展開搜查行動，以確保沒有其他同黨。截至目前為止，這場槍擊案的受傷人數已從7人上升至8人，其中5人傷勢嚴重，而MDA也在當地上午9時左右證實，一名24歲女性與一名重傷的73歲男子在襲擊中死亡。

The serious attack in Jerusalem - MDA provides medical treatment to 7 victims, including: 2 in critical condition who are still being treated in the field, 5 who were sent to the hospitals, including, severe, moderate and light. One Girl has died. pic.twitter.com/Z7hmKZn64y