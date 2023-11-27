第3批人質回家了！最新移交畫面曝　「雀躍揮別哈瑪斯」毫不恐懼

▲哈瑪斯釋放第3批人質。（圖／CFP）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

哈瑪斯26日公佈影片，向外界展示該組織將第3批人質移交給加薩境內紅十字會官員的情景，以凸顯哈瑪斯在這塊以軍集中地面行動之地的軍事力量。

Footage of the release of a third group of hostages in Gaza has emerged pic.twitter.com/O9Ocv3uIKV — KallingradGeneral (@KallingradG) November 26, 2023

據CNN報導，從影片可見，哈瑪斯在向紅十字會移交人質時，不少人聚集在加薩城市中心歡呼，而載著人質的貨車則在人群中緩緩駛向位於加薩城廣場的交接點，最後停在了市政大樓對面。當紅十字會的車輛到達後，一名女人質在2名哈瑪斯武裝人員的幫助下，上了紅十字會的車輛。

Hamas has handed over a third group of hostages amid a truce with Israel Sunday.



White House adviser Jake Sullivan said Hamas has been holding nine Americans. Hamas released 17 hostages late Saturday. Early Sunday, Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.https://t.co/6xcXBbRtvO pic.twitter.com/pRbu0Yamtl — Voice of America (@VOANews) November 26, 2023

隨後，幾名成年人和兒童也被移交給紅十字會，影片還特別突出了3名來自泰國和一名擁有俄羅斯國籍的人質被移交給紅十字會的片段。需要特別注意的是，這些人質在影片中的表情都相當雀躍，他們甚至還在離開時，高興地向哈瑪斯武裝分子揮手道別，絲毫沒有害怕哈瑪斯的感覺。

Just IN: “Release of hostages: the military wing of Hamas handed over the third group of liberated people to the Red Cross” information has appeared about the Hamas corps transferring footage of the moment of the release of the third group of hostages. The freed hostages were… pic.twitter.com/2IXpS6TOEX — FinNews (@FinNews_) November 26, 2023

報導稱，這是哈瑪斯繼前2批釋放人質的影片後，再次透過網路發布影片，記錄人質被釋放的過程。這段影片與前2次一樣，都是由一系列經剪輯的片段所組成，但不同的是，這是哈瑪斯首次在以軍強攻的加薩北部進行人質移交。

Hamas has released a third group of hostages including a four-year-old American girl, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on day three of a truce which a source close to the militants says they are willing to prolonghttps://t.co/Zj0HTnuUkv pic.twitter.com/eVKl9EyNcn — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 27, 2023

影片中，哈瑪斯派出了大量卡桑旅（al-Qassam）武裝人員在市中心充當警衛，顯然是為了凸顯哈瑪斯在當地的力量，表明即使以軍過去一個月不斷對加薩北部發動地面攻擊，但哈瑪斯依舊擁有加薩城的控制權。