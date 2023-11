視線死角！19歲兒幫指揮交通　父開櫻桃採摘車「倒車輾死他」

記者詹雅婷/編譯

美國紐約史泰登島一名42歲男子17日上午把櫻桃採摘車開上路,在倒車時因為有視線死角,一旁的19歲兒子便協助指揮交通,走在車子旁邊。豈料42歲男子當場把19歲兒子輾死,案發現場畫面也曝光。

'Terrible situation'



Horrifying footage shows moment worker, 19, was killed by cherry picker being operated by his father in East Village mishap

A construction worker was killed in the East Village when he was run over by a cherry picker driven by his own dad, police said. pic.twitter.com/hfg2ahmlFV