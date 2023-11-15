希法醫院30人被抓！遭以軍扒光蒙眼審問　醫怒：帶物資救人都是騙

▲希法醫院遭以軍入侵後的院內景象。（圖／路透）
記者葉睿涵／編譯
以色列15日以哈瑪斯將醫院當作指揮部與藏匿人質的地方為由，對希法醫院進行「精確而有針對性」的行動，讓院內患者、流離失所的平民，以及無數醫護人員陷入恐懼之中。然而，截至目前為止，以軍仍未尋獲哈瑪斯與人質躲在院內的證據，而網上影片也顯示，以軍對在醫院避難的男子做出了「殘酷的襲擊行為」。
SHATTERED GLASS and upturned lobby as Israeli Forces terrorize and intimitade scared staff and patrons of Al-Shifa Hospital in above footage, BLASTING rounds INSIDE as they ferociously demanding everyone gather in center of eastern square.— Daniella Modos - Cutter -SEN (@DmodosCutter) November 15, 2023
Israel arrests all journalists at… pic.twitter.com/nmN86GIgoq
據半島電視台報導，以色列15日對希法醫院展開襲擊，震驚世界，但美國卻不顧哈瑪斯與醫護人員的說法，力挺以色列，堅稱情報顯示希法醫院已淪為哈瑪斯指揮部，還有多名人質被藏匿在地下隧道之中。多名目擊者證實，以軍在15日凌晨3點，將坦克開入希法醫院，並派出多名士兵進入醫院大樓搜尋地下隧道。
The Israeli army has raided the Al-Shifa Hospital and has reportedly arrested all journalists inside to prevent any footage of any upcoming massacres being shared to the world.— Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) November 15, 2023
IDF personnel are reportedly going room to room and interrogating patients and medical staff.
US… pic.twitter.com/7GuVsBNKtV
然而，截至目前為止，以色列尚未掌握證據，證明希法地底確實藏著哈瑪斯的指揮中心，也沒有找到人質被關押在希法醫院的證據。半島電視台在希法醫院的內部消息也透露，約有30人被「蒙上雙眼、脫光衣服」後，被帶到停放在醫院院子外的3輛坦克中間審問。
希法醫院的急診室工作人員扎克特告訴半島電視台，以色列拘留了多名在醫院避難的男子，並對他們施以「殘酷襲擊」，「以軍將他們的衣服扒光後，蒙上眼睛對他們進行審問。以色列聲稱自己為希法帶來了物資，但這些都是謊言，沒有任何援助或物資，他們現在包圍了醫院的每棟建築，為我們帶來的只有恐慌和死亡」。
Here’s a recorded conversation between a doctor working inside al-Shifa Hospital and Israeli forces just before Gaza’s largest medical complex was raided. pic.twitter.com/O0Il2VjQaX— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 15, 2023
