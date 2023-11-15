希法醫院30人被抓！遭以軍扒光蒙眼審問　醫怒：帶物資救人都是騙

▲希法醫院遭以軍入侵後的院內景象。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

以色列15日以哈瑪斯將醫院當作指揮部與藏匿人質的地方為由，對希法醫院進行「精確而有針對性」的行動，讓院內患者、流離失所的平民，以及無數醫護人員陷入恐懼之中。然而，截至目前為止，以軍仍未尋獲哈瑪斯與人質躲在院內的證據，而網上影片也顯示，以軍對在醫院避難的男子做出了「殘酷的襲擊行為」。

SHATTERED GLASS and upturned lobby as Israeli Forces terrorize and intimitade scared staff and patrons of Al-Shifa Hospital in above footage, BLASTING rounds INSIDE as they ferociously demanding everyone gather in center of eastern square.



Israel arrests all journalists at… pic.twitter.com/nmN86GIgoq — Daniella Modos - Cutter -SEN (@DmodosCutter) November 15, 2023

據半島電視台報導，以色列15日對希法醫院展開襲擊，震驚世界，但美國卻不顧哈瑪斯與醫護人員的說法，力挺以色列，堅稱情報顯示希法醫院已淪為哈瑪斯指揮部，還有多名人質被藏匿在地下隧道之中。多名目擊者證實，以軍在15日凌晨3點，將坦克開入希法醫院，並派出多名士兵進入醫院大樓搜尋地下隧道。

The Israeli army has raided the Al-Shifa Hospital and has reportedly arrested all journalists inside to prevent any footage of any upcoming massacres being shared to the world.



IDF personnel are reportedly going room to room and interrogating patients and medical staff.



US… pic.twitter.com/7GuVsBNKtV — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) November 15, 2023

然而，截至目前為止，以色列尚未掌握證據，證明希法地底確實藏著哈瑪斯的指揮中心，也沒有找到人質被關押在希法醫院的證據。半島電視台在希法醫院的內部消息也透露，約有30人被「蒙上雙眼、脫光衣服」後，被帶到停放在醫院院子外的3輛坦克中間審問。

希法醫院的急診室工作人員扎克特告訴半島電視台，以色列拘留了多名在醫院避難的男子，並對他們施以「殘酷襲擊」，「以軍將他們的衣服扒光後，蒙上眼睛對他們進行審問。以色列聲稱自己為希法帶來了物資，但這些都是謊言，沒有任何援助或物資，他們現在包圍了醫院的每棟建築，為我們帶來的只有恐慌和死亡」。