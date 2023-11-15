　
國際焦點

希法醫院30人被抓！遭以軍扒光蒙眼審問　醫怒：帶物資救人都是騙

▲希法醫院遭以軍入侵後的院內景象。（圖／路透）

▲希法醫院遭以軍入侵後的院內景象。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

以色列15日以哈瑪斯將醫院當作指揮部與藏匿人質的地方為由，對希法醫院進行「精確而有針對性」的行動，讓院內患者、流離失所的平民，以及無數醫護人員陷入恐懼之中。然而，截至目前為止，以軍仍未尋獲哈瑪斯與人質躲在院內的證據，而網上影片也顯示，以軍對在醫院避難的男子做出了「殘酷的襲擊行為」。

據半島電視台報導，以色列15日對希法醫院展開襲擊，震驚世界，但美國卻不顧哈瑪斯與醫護人員的說法，力挺以色列，堅稱情報顯示希法醫院已淪為哈瑪斯指揮部，還有多名人質被藏匿在地下隧道之中。多名目擊者證實，以軍在15日凌晨3點，將坦克開入希法醫院，並派出多名士兵進入醫院大樓搜尋地下隧道。

然而，截至目前為止，以色列尚未掌握證據，證明希法地底確實藏著哈瑪斯的指揮中心，也沒有找到人質被關押在希法醫院的證據。半島電視台在希法醫院的內部消息也透露，約有30人被「蒙上雙眼、脫光衣服」後，被帶到停放在醫院院子外的3輛坦克中間審問。

希法醫院的急診室工作人員扎克特告訴半島電視台，以色列拘留了多名在醫院避難的男子，並對他們施以「殘酷襲擊」，「以軍將他們的衣服扒光後，蒙上眼睛對他們進行審問。以色列聲稱自己為希法帶來了物資，但這些都是謊言，沒有任何援助或物資，他們現在包圍了醫院的每棟建築，為我們帶來的只有恐慌和死亡」。

相關新聞

病患見士兵闖醫院狂逃　以軍：送物資進來

病患見士兵闖醫院狂逃　以軍：送物資進來

以色列15日以哈瑪斯躲在醫院地底進行軍事行為為由，對希法醫院進行「精確而有針對性」的行動。如今，外媒採訪到多名醫院醫生和目擊者，還原以軍在凌晨闖入醫院時的緊張時刻，而以軍則表示，他們在發動襲擊前曾向院方發出警告，而士兵進入醫院是要為院內新生兒送去恆溫箱等物品。

貝里斯與以色列斷交　以巴衝突以來拉美第2國

貝里斯與以色列斷交　以巴衝突以來拉美第2國

以巴衝突致42名媒體工作者殉職

以巴衝突致42名媒體工作者殉職

希法醫院被包圍狂轟！以軍開槍衝地底搜查

希法醫院被包圍狂轟！以軍開槍衝地底搜查

致力以巴和平！　加拿大嬤遭哈瑪斯殺害

致力以巴和平！　加拿大嬤遭哈瑪斯殺害

