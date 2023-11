讓孩童先逃！以色列爸成功救8人逃哈瑪斯　「自己最後走」被射殺

▲男子捨命成功拯救8名家人。(圖/翻攝自推特/Israel War Room)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

以巴10月7日爆發衝突,以色列一名父親發現家園遭哈瑪斯成員入侵,機警的他立即幫助多名家人從家中樓上窗戶爬到屋底上逃離,自己則是最後一個離開,然而當他也要逃離時卻不幸被哈瑪斯射殺,英勇行為一共拯救8人。

以色列組織Israel War Room近來在推特上分享消息,有監視器拍到28歲男子利維亞(Ariel Livia)7日家園遭哈瑪斯攻擊那天,設法讓家人們能夠安全離開南部城市奧法基姆(Ofakim)家中畫面。

On October 7, Hamas went house-to-house massacring residents of Ofakim.



Ariel Livia saved the lives of his relatives, including his children, by evacuating them through an exit to the roof.



Footage shows Ariel being killed as he guided his family to safety.



He died a hero. pic.twitter.com/bzCf6eF4hx