國際

台裔女模控遭「AI換臉」　無償走秀照片變另一個人：那不是我！

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲ 科斯特洛轉發的照片中，Shereen Wu的臉看起來完全像另一個人。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國一名台裔女模指控，她無償為知名設計師走秀，事後設計師轉發的照片中，模特兒卻長得和她完全不一樣，指控對方用AI處理她的照片，讓她看起來「像個白人」，批評此舉相當不人道，引發網友熱議。

《衛報》報導，21歲台裔美籍模特兒Shereen Wu上周在TikTok上傳影片說明，曾和碧昂絲、珍妮佛羅培茲及席琳狄翁等藝人合作的知名時裝設計師科斯特洛（Michael Costello）近日在IG轉發洛杉磯一場時裝秀的照片，包括一張Shereen Wu身穿緊身黑色禮服的照片，五官卻和她完全不一樣，「那不是我。」

@shereenwu Michael Costello has yet to take responsibility for his actions. I want to explain what happened, and I hope other models in the future feel comfortable to speak up. He has since offered to post my photo side by side with the AI one, but has not voluntarily post it. This offer did not contain an apology, and only happened after a model who’s close with him brought light to the situation. Some points I couldn’t fit: -Replaced the face of a model from the same collection -Lightened the skin of a black model in a photo and proceeded to push blame on the makeup artist (mua did not lighten the skin) -Screamed at models backstage (he screamed at the girl who stumbled on the runway to near tears, only to make an Instagram post praising her after.) But considering how long he’s been acting like this, I doubt any apology from him would be sincere; they would be performative at best. (Sorry for the weird cuts and sped up video I was trying to fit as much as I can in) #michaelcostello #greenscreenvideo #drama #michaelcostellocontroversy ♬ original sound - shereenwu

Shereen Wu是一名獨立模特兒，沒有和經紀公司簽約，無償接下杉磯時裝周Art Hearts期間這份走秀工作，對她來說比起報酬，有露臉的機會更重要，「但我沒有得到曝光，化妝師、髮型師和攝影師也沒有，因為這是一張修過的照片」，指控有人用AI換臉，讓她看起來像個化濃妝的白人女性，「這讓我非常惱火。」

她強調，「我希望人們能夠理解，作品被偷走有多麼傷人，這很不人道。人類之所以為人類是因創造美麗事物的能力，把這份美麗扭曲成醜陋的事物的想法是很可怕的。」

Shereen Wu的影片一周來累積逾180萬次觀看，引發網友熱議。科斯特洛對此在IG發文否認修圖，聲稱照片來源是不知名粉絲，但既然他分享了照片就對此有責任，坦言當時因為情緒激動，「沒有多想」就轉發所有標記他的照片和影片。

但科斯特洛強調，他並未參與製作時裝秀，看到影片才得知她沒有得到報酬，也已經補償她，且他的品牌準備對Shereen Wu的「虛假指控」採取法律程序，不過這篇聲明不到24小時內就被刪除。

