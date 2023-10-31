　
國際

快訊／巴黎地鐵高喊「阿拉花瓜」　女子遭警槍擊

快訊／巴黎地鐵高喊「阿拉花瓜」　女子遭警槍擊

記者鄒鎮宇／綜合報導

巴黎一名戴著頭巾的女子於台灣時間31日晚間在地鐵大喊「真主至大」(Allahu akbar)和「你們都去死」，被員警開槍制止。事後，女子腹部中彈，目前仍在醫院急救中。

據《路透社》報導，巴黎警察局長Laurent Nunez表示，女子在地鐵高喊「真主至大」、「你們都去死」。警方獲報到場後與其對峙，要求女子冷靜、舉起雙手被拒，在別無選擇的情況下，朝女子開槍。

警方表示，女子的身分尚未確認，但推測對方可能是2021年曾威脅反恐哨兵行動的城市巡邏人員。

