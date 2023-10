參加煉獄音樂節後失蹤！　21歲以色列女子「遺體藏焦屍堆」

▲以色列21歲女子法哈蒂被證實在音樂節當場死亡。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者葉睿涵/編譯

以色列21歲女子法哈蒂(Alina Falhati)7日到以南參加音樂節時,不幸遭遇哈瑪斯攻擊, 從此下落不明。網上30日流出消息,聲稱人們在一堆焦屍中發現了這名女子的遺體,而她的親屬也已獲知這悲慘的消息。

21-year-old Alina Falhati’s family were told yesterday that she was not among the people kidnapped by Hamas from the music festival.



She was murdered on the spot.



It took weeks to confirm her murder because she was found in a pile of bodies that had been set on fire. pic.twitter.com/c2RBYs80ct