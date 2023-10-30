以色列狂轟醫院逼撤離！1.4萬人堅持不走　「院子打地鋪」畫面曝

▲儘管以軍多次下達撤離令，但加薩聖城醫院裡還是擠滿了前來避難的人。（組圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

以色列軍方近日以強烈措辭威脅平民立即撤離加薩醫院，以免遭砲火波及，但聖城醫院（Al-Quds hospital）如今仍有1.4萬名因戰爭流離失所的民眾在醫院避難，人們不僅在醫院的院子裡打地舖，走廊上也躺著數百名兒童、嬰兒，沒有跡象表明逃難者遵從以色列的撤離令。

14000 displaced civilians the majority of them being children and women are currently residing inside Al-Quds Hospital in #Gaza. They are living in fear and anxiety due to the threats from the occupying authorities to bomb the hospital which they sought refuge in as a result of… pic.twitter.com/2KC2qfeRLV — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 29, 2023

《天空新聞》最近取得聖城醫院內部的影片，顯示這座擁擠的建築裡如今隨處都擠滿了前來避難的人。無數婦女、兒童和老人都坐臥在床墊上，病房的門上也掛滿了物品和衣服。

巴勒斯坦難民救濟與安全委員會透露，目前約有1.4萬人在聖城醫院尋求庇護。儘管以色列過去一周多次發出撤離命令，但沒有跡象表明這些在聖城醫院避難的巴勒斯坦人考慮撤離，就連院方也以「使用呼吸器的病人會死」為由，拒絕離開。

lsraeli warplanes intentionally hit the vicinity of al-Quds Hospital in Gaza to force Palestinians to evacuate. The hospital, which is currently home to hundreds of casualties and displaced persons, has been severely damaged during the attack. pic.twitter.com/S0lUCfXgJV — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 29, 2023



最近，以軍為了強制人群疏散，對距離聖城醫院50公尺的地方發動了空襲，但人們依舊沒有動搖決心。院長穆拉德（Bashar Murad）告訴法新社，醫院接到2通「以強烈措辭威脅疏散的電話」，聲稱醫院將被轟炸，「但我們不打算走」。

在希法醫院工作的醫師伽桑（Ghassan Abu-Sittah）也表示，「人們在加薩南部發生了這麼多殺戮事件後已經覺醒，因此沒有人願意離開。現在的情況已經越來越糟，我們有1.9萬名傷者，但紗布和藥都已用光，我們現在連止痛藥都沒有。」

儘管美國國家安全顧問蘇利文（Jake Sullivan）曾聲稱，「醫院是重要的民用基礎設施，不是軍事目標」、「國際人道法律規定醫院不應成為攻擊目標」，但以軍日前卻指控哈瑪斯將加薩醫院當成指揮作戰的基地，多次揚言要炸毀醫院。