聯合國駐黎巴嫩總部遇襲！以軍砲彈擊穿水泥牆　維和人員受傷

▲UNIFIL位於納古拉的總部遭遇襲擊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

加薩戰火爆發後，伊朗支持的黎巴嫩真主黨便多次與以色列在以黎邊界交火，引發戰火蔓延的擔憂。聯合國駐黎巴嫩臨時部隊28日通報，該組織位於黎巴嫩南部的辦事處遭到攻擊，一名維和人員在砲擊中受傷。

綜合外媒報導，聯合國駐黎巴嫩臨時部隊（UNIFIL）發言人特內蒂（Andrea Tenenti）表示，隨著以黎邊境衝突加劇，UNIFIL位於納古拉（Naqoura）的總部也在28日遭到攻擊，「一枚砲彈擊中了基地內部，所幸並未造成人員傷亡」。

#UPDATE The shell did not explode, a UNIFIL statement said, adding that "several of our other positions have also sustained damage in the past three weeks" and urging "all parties to immediately cease fire". https://t.co/6aGFmZdOcL pic.twitter.com/Iltk7Uzbtb

在UNIFIL持續調查發射砲彈的是誰之時，聯合國也有一名維和人員在黎南鄰近以色列邊境的胡拉（Hula）慘遭砲擊。黎巴嫩國營的國家通訊社指出，2枚以色列砲彈落在胡拉鎮，一名尼泊爾籍維和人員的腹部和手臂受到輕傷。

一名未被授權接受媒體採訪的黎巴嫩軍方消息人士告訴法新社，以色列的砲彈擊穿了UNIFIL總部周圍的水泥牆。雖然UNIFIL在聲明中聲稱砲彈並未爆炸，但他們坦承UNIFIL有多個陣地在過去3周受損，並呼籲各方立即停火。

Today, at approximately 3 pm, a shell landed inside UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura. Fortunately, it did not explode and no one was hurt, but our base was damaged. The shell has been removed and we are working to ascertain the origin of the attack.