國際

聯合國駐黎巴嫩總部遇襲！以軍砲彈擊穿水泥牆　維和人員受傷

▲▼UNIFIL位於納古拉的總部。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲UNIFIL位於納古拉的總部遭遇襲擊。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

加薩戰火爆發後，伊朗支持的黎巴嫩真主黨便多次與以色列在以黎邊界交火，引發戰火蔓延的擔憂。聯合國駐黎巴嫩臨時部隊28日通報，該組織位於黎巴嫩南部的辦事處遭到攻擊，一名維和人員在砲擊中受傷。

綜合外媒報導，聯合國駐黎巴嫩臨時部隊（UNIFIL）發言人特內蒂（Andrea Tenenti）表示，隨著以黎邊境衝突加劇，UNIFIL位於納古拉（Naqoura）的總部也在28日遭到攻擊，「一枚砲彈擊中了基地內部，所幸並未造成人員傷亡」。

在UNIFIL持續調查發射砲彈的是誰之時，聯合國也有一名維和人員在黎南鄰近以色列邊境的胡拉（Hula）慘遭砲擊。黎巴嫩國營的國家通訊社指出，2枚以色列砲彈落在胡拉鎮，一名尼泊爾籍維和人員的腹部和手臂受到輕傷。

一名未被授權接受媒體採訪的黎巴嫩軍方消息人士告訴法新社，以色列的砲彈擊穿了UNIFIL總部周圍的水泥牆。雖然UNIFIL在聲明中聲稱砲彈並未爆炸，但他們坦承UNIFIL有多個陣地在過去3周受損，並呼籲各方立即停火。

以色列連續3周不斷轟炸加薩地帶，但巴勒斯坦武裝團體哈瑪斯擁有的地道網相當龐大，如今有消息指出，以色列空軍部署「碉堡剋星」（bunker buster）鑽地彈，第一枚彈頭炸出洞、第二枚彈頭穿透地面摧毀地下結構，搗毀哈瑪斯的地下隧道網絡。

