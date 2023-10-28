　
埃及高速公路車禍撞成一團「18人被活活燒死」　至少35死53傷

中央社

埃及國營媒體指出，首都開羅到亞力山卓（Alexandria）的高速公路今天發生一起牽涉多台車輛的重大交通事故，造成至少35人死亡、53人受傷。

埃及官媒「金字塔報」（Al-Ahram）網站報導：「開羅到亞力山卓沙漠公路靠近泡鹼谷（Wadi al-Natroun）的路段，發生一起嚴重車禍造成35人喪命，其中至少18人被活活燒死，另有53人受傷。」

▲▼埃及高速公路重大車禍。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲埃及高速公路重大車禍。（圖／翻攝自X）

根據社群媒體流傳的車禍現場照片，可以看到一輛翻覆的卡車橫倒在快車道的焦黑柏油路面上。

前方至少有一輛巴士和一輛小巴，兩台車幾乎都遭大火吞噬，還有多輛汽車，其中幾台起火燃燒。

官方數據顯示，埃及2021年有7000人死於交通事故。

埃及邊境「近以色列小鎮」被飛彈擊中

埃及邊境「近以色列小鎮」被飛彈擊中

埃及當地媒體指出，有一枚飛彈27日凌晨擊中以色列邊界附近、埃及紅海度假城鎮塔巴鎮（Taba）的一處醫療設施，造成至少6人受傷。

第三批人道救援物資進入加薩

第三批人道救援物資進入加薩

砲彈炸埃及哨所！　以色列秒道歉：誤擊

砲彈炸埃及哨所！　以色列秒道歉：誤擊

以色列警告公民　立即離開埃及約旦

以色列警告公民　立即離開埃及約旦

美以缺席和平峰會　未達成停火協議

美以缺席和平峰會　未達成停火協議

埃及

人像照片被拍得「矮短小」？　iPhone內建功能校正質感UP

人像照片被拍得「矮短小」？　iPhone內建功能校正質感UP
台南蘇卡達象龜獨自過馬路　車停1排讓牠...飼主平安領回

台南蘇卡達象龜獨自過馬路　車停1排讓牠...飼主平安領回

「無卡分期」詐騙進校園　女大生簽2次約欠11萬！

「無卡分期」詐騙進校園　女大生簽2次約欠11萬！

YouBike女騎士遭砂石車捲車底　2熱心護理師衝現場「CPR搶命」

YouBike女騎士遭砂石車捲車底　2熱心護理師衝現場「CPR搶命」

THE9解散演唱會《YES!OK!》全場合唱　9成員合體「夢回青你」：多遠都可以到達

THE9解散演唱會《YES!OK!》全場合唱　9成員合體「夢回青你」：多遠都可以到達

