埃及高速公路車禍撞成一團「18人被活活燒死」　至少35死53傷

中央社
埃及國營媒體指出，首都開羅到亞力山卓（Alexandria）的高速公路今天發生一起牽涉多台車輛的重大交通事故，造成至少35人死亡、53人受傷。
埃及官媒「金字塔報」（Al-Ahram）網站報導：「開羅到亞力山卓沙漠公路靠近泡鹼谷（Wadi al-Natroun）的路段，發生一起嚴重車禍造成35人喪命，其中至少18人被活活燒死，另有53人受傷。」
▲埃及高速公路重大車禍。（圖／翻攝自X）
根據社群媒體流傳的車禍現場照片，可以看到一輛翻覆的卡車橫倒在快車道的焦黑柏油路面上。
前方至少有一輛巴士和一輛小巴，兩台車幾乎都遭大火吞噬，還有多輛汽車，其中幾台起火燃燒。
官方數據顯示，埃及2021年有7000人死於交通事故。
