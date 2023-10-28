以巴人道災難正在惡化　紅十字會：已進入加薩搶救

▲紅十字國際委員會的車隊通過拉法過境點進入加薩。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／International Committee of the Red Cross）
中央社加薩走廊27日綜合外電報導
紅十字國際委員會（ICRC）發言人指出，自以色列與巴勒斯坦伊斯蘭主義團體哈瑪斯（Hamas）10月7日爆發戰爭以來，該組織醫療人員今天首次進入加薩走廊。
法新社報導，紅十字國際委員會6名醫療人員、4名專家及6輛醫療車，今天穿越加薩走廊（Gaza Strip）拉法（Rafah）與埃及的邊界關卡抵達當地。
國際紅十字會近東與中東主任卡柏尼（Fabrizio Carboni）表示，這個車隊能減緩一些問題，但依然不夠。
卡柏尼還指出：「這場人道災難正時時刻刻惡化。」
