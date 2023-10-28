　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

以巴人道災難正在惡化　紅十字會：已進入加薩搶救

▲▼紅十字國際委員會的車隊透過拉法過境點進入加薩。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／International Committee of the Red Cross）

▲紅十字國際委員會的車隊通過拉法過境點進入加薩。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／International Committee of the Red Cross）

中央社加薩走廊27日綜合外電報導

紅十字國際委員會（ICRC）發言人指出，自以色列與巴勒斯坦伊斯蘭主義團體哈瑪斯（Hamas）10月7日爆發戰爭以來，該組織醫療人員今天首次進入加薩走廊。

法新社報導，紅十字國際委員會6名醫療人員、4名專家及6輛醫療車，今天穿越加薩走廊（Gaza Strip）拉法（Rafah）與埃及的邊界關卡抵達當地。

國際紅十字會近東與中東主任卡柏尼（Fabrizio Carboni）表示，這個車隊能減緩一些問題，但依然不夠。

卡柏尼還指出：「這場人道災難正時時刻刻惡化。」

William Schomburg, ICRC in Gaza

Humanitarian supplies & personnel arriving in #Gaza. to support hospitals & deliver life-saving surgery to provide clean drinking water to support family reunification for any future hostage release William Schomburg, our Head of Subdelegation in Gaza explains more

International Committee of the Red Cross 發佈於 2023年10月27日 星期五
關鍵字：

以色列巴勒斯坦哈瑪斯加薩紅十字會

