　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美國會山莊又被占領影片曝！　示威高喊：猶太人說加薩立刻停火

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

巴勒斯坦激進組織哈瑪斯大規模轟炸以色列，點燃擴大戰事的戰火後，許多人相當同情巴勒斯坦人民的處境，數千名示威者因此聚集在美國國會山莊前抗議，要求加薩地區立即停火，當中更有數百人重演衝破國會山莊的局面，占據辦公大樓大庭抗議，目前至少300人遭警方逮捕，抗議仍然在進行中。

▲示威者闖入國會，要求加薩地區立刻停火 。（圖／路透）

▲▼示威者闖入國會，要求加薩地區立刻停火 。（圖／路透）

▲▼示威者闖入國會，要求加薩地區立刻停火 。（圖／路透）

綜合外電報導，約350名示威者闖進國會山莊辦公大樓，並高喊要求加薩停火，當中還包括多位猶太「拉比」，他們要求直到加薩停火前不會離開國會山莊。猶太人抗議加薩停火的情況也受到阿拉伯媒體的報導。

占據國會山莊大廳的示威民眾身穿黑色T-shirt， 上頭字樣寫著「猶太人說立即停火」（Jews Say Ceasefire Now）。示威者除了要國會立即要求加薩停火，還要求允許人道救援物資進入加薩。

除了闖入國會抗議的民眾外，美國國會大廈外頭還有數千人遊行，聲援巴勒斯坦民眾。

影片顯示，美國國會警察將占領辦公大樓大廳的人趕出去，並且逮捕至少300人。警方表示國會大廈內不允示威。

▲示威者闖入國會，要求加薩地區立刻停火 。（圖／路透）

▲數千人示威抗議。（圖／路透）

美國總統拜登18日訪以色列，已取得以色列同意開放加薩南部走廊，讓「食物、水和藥物」等限定物資輸入加薩。同時，拜登也宣布援助加薩地區受影響人民1億美元（約新台幣32.4億元），但目前並未提及停火。

ET快訊
快訊／內湖海神違規左轉！　20歲騎士撞車死亡
「打不贏學弟」竟找黑幫圍毆　台東校園37秒霸凌片曝
陳妍希「真名」超仙氣！　告黑粉勝訴意外曝光
海邊遛狗撿到「灰色鵝卵石」　竟是23萬珍稀之寶
員工倒下「台積電」舉動超冷血　工程師揭5黑暗面：吞人不吐骨
竹科太太都在幹嘛？　他斥被指「回收業者」揭另一半背後真相

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

紐時：拜登訪以、普丁訪中　陣營對抗趨鮮明

岸田文雄與阿拉伯領袖通話　譴責哈瑪斯攻以：撥款3.2兆援助加薩

拜登與埃及總統通話內容曝　20輛人道救援卡車將進入加薩

美國會山莊又被占領影片曝！　示威高喊：猶太人說加薩立刻停火

拜登訪以前「加薩醫院爆炸」　白宮首發聲明：繼續研究情報

白宮認證！　加薩醫院500死應是「哈瑪斯盟友」犯下

拜登承諾撥32.4億援加薩！　給以色列「前所未見大補包」

白宮：拜登預計發表全國演說　談以巴衝突、俄烏戰爭

伊朗呼籲穆斯林國家　對以色列實施石油禁運

驚悚28秒！馬國幼童遭甩出車外　哭找家人又被撞倒2次

德總理搭機離開以國遇空襲　記者倉皇抱頭趴停機坪避難

李多慧逛夜市...好吃到發出「大叔聲」　老闆「阿莎力請客」她慌：我有錢～XD

黑衣男併桌..一看是周潤發！　「自己整理桌面.拿碗筷」超親民

我是誰! 我在哪! 又要帶我去哪裡!? 啊！原來又是野炊出好料？｜佛瑞德遊記｜

NONO涉性侵多人再度出庭　愛問：大不大..進「溫馨室」勘驗特徵

吳姍儒自豪「私密處自體發光」　曝「老公幫保養」害羞：我好熱喔～

永靖公所遷墓未蓋廟卻種電　村民找孝女白琴「哭回鄉長」

阿亮雞排「宣布降價」客人來挺　台中佛心老闆凍漲1年原因曝

3孩組「滅蟑小隊」穿梭巷弄　一晚狂踩14隻化身全村希望

吳釗燮被藍委罵「無為無能」　拍桌嗆人身攻擊要求道歉

紐時：拜登訪以、普丁訪中　陣營對抗趨鮮明

岸田文雄與阿拉伯領袖通話　譴責哈瑪斯攻以：撥款3.2兆援助加薩

拜登與埃及總統通話內容曝　20輛人道救援卡車將進入加薩

美國會山莊又被占領影片曝！　示威高喊：猶太人說加薩立刻停火

拜登訪以前「加薩醫院爆炸」　白宮首發聲明：繼續研究情報

白宮認證！　加薩醫院500死應是「哈瑪斯盟友」犯下

拜登承諾撥32.4億援加薩！　給以色列「前所未見大補包」

白宮：拜登預計發表全國演說　談以巴衝突、俄烏戰爭

伊朗呼籲穆斯林國家　對以色列實施石油禁運

驚悚28秒！馬國幼童遭甩出車外　哭找家人又被撞倒2次

微風寵粉時尚週年慶今登場　好康回饋直逼26%

快訊／內湖海神違規左轉！直行機車閃不過猛撞　20歲騎士送醫不治

年薪百萬男砸15萬包養她　摩鐵激戰隔天挨告詐欺！結局曝光

紐時：拜登訪以、普丁訪中　陣營對抗趨鮮明

岸田文雄與阿拉伯領袖通話　譴責哈瑪斯攻以：撥款3.2兆援助加薩

拜登與埃及總統通話內容曝　20輛人道救援卡車將進入加薩

「打不贏學弟」竟找黑幫圍毆　台東校園37秒霸凌片曝

中醫師教「5穴位」！暈車也可按　失眠、口臭壓手掌心

陳妍希不是本名！提告黑粉勝訴「真名意外曝光」網驚豔：好仙氣

檢舉魔人出沒！桃園三民路被狂開45張罰單　議員籲要有配套措施

恐怖片！母載女兒「包包掉落」　男騎士慘摔昏迷...ICU搶命中

國際熱門新聞

貓狗排泄物沖馬桶　獸醫揭恐怖後果

男海邊撿到灰鵝卵石　竟是23萬稀寶

便宜又沒罪惡感　Airbnb成偷情男女首選

即／法國7機場收炸彈威脅　恐攻警戒升至最高

愈壞蛋愈支持？納坦雅胡的惡魔政治學

普丁隨扈提「核按鈕手提箱」　罕見畫面曝

驚悚28秒！馬國幼童遭甩出車外挨撞2次

拜登：以色列允援助從埃及進加薩

美債殖利率再升　美股收黑332點

一家吃火鍋點600盤肉　店家一看超失望

美籍狙擊手為IS效勞　美國法院判無期徒刑

拜登籲以色列：勿重覆美國錯誤

哈瑪斯「飛彈誤射」秘密音檔曝！加薩醫院500死

白宮：加薩醫院500死應是「哈瑪斯盟友」犯下

更多熱門

相關新聞

拜登訪以前「加薩醫院爆炸」　白宮首聲明

拜登訪以前「加薩醫院爆炸」　白宮首聲明

美國總統拜登18日出訪以色列前，加薩一家醫院發生了致命爆炸，引發白宮內部關於總統是否仍該出行的激烈爭論。對此，白宮19日發布了首份公開聲明，而知情人士也透露，拜登已根據情報，了解了襲擊加薩醫院的罪魁禍首是誰。

白宮：加薩醫院500死應是「哈瑪斯盟友」犯下

白宮：加薩醫院500死應是「哈瑪斯盟友」犯下

拜登承諾撥32.4億援加薩！　給以色列「前所未見大補包」

拜登承諾撥32.4億援加薩！　給以色列「前所未見大補包」

拜登將發表全國演說　談以巴衝突、俄烏戰爭

拜登將發表全國演說　談以巴衝突、俄烏戰爭

伊朗呼籲穆斯林國家　對以色列實施石油禁運

伊朗呼籲穆斯林國家　對以色列實施石油禁運

關鍵字：

美國國會山莊以色列巴勒斯坦以巴衝突

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

突胸悶掛急診…26歲男「血管全塞死了」！

嘉義6寶爸驚覺「子女都無血緣關係」怒告敗訴

被嗆整形後變跩　志祺七七道歉：24年都不自信

「廢物轉綠能」是假的　歐司瑪涉吸金

台積電員工倒下　工程師揭5黑暗面

吃迴轉壽司「狂點整桌」都不吃！店員也傻眼

小學畢旅收8200元 　雄中校長神回被讚翻

即／騎士誤上國3！逆向對撞休旅車當場慘死

與王品同天生日用餐免費！

宜蘭警驚爆白嫖泰國妹　射後反悔亮證件搶回2千

貓狗排泄物沖馬桶　獸醫揭恐怖後果

「註定晚婚」星座Top 3

中華郵政徵人！月薪最高53K

竹科太太在幹嘛？他揭「另一半」真相

吳季穎涉假球　確定逐出台灣籃壇

更多

最夯影音

更多
德總理搭機離開以國遇空襲　記者倉皇抱頭趴停機坪避難

德總理搭機離開以國遇空襲　記者倉皇抱頭趴停機坪避難
李多慧逛夜市...好吃到發出「大叔聲」　老闆「阿莎力請客」她慌：我有錢～XD

李多慧逛夜市...好吃到發出「大叔聲」　老闆「阿莎力請客」她慌：我有錢～XD

黑衣男併桌..一看是周潤發！　「自己整理桌面.拿碗筷」超親民

黑衣男併桌..一看是周潤發！　「自己整理桌面.拿碗筷」超親民

我是誰! 我在哪! 又要帶我去哪裡!? 啊！原來又是野炊出好料？｜佛瑞德遊記｜

我是誰! 我在哪! 又要帶我去哪裡!? 啊！原來又是野炊出好料？｜佛瑞德遊記｜

NONO涉性侵多人再度出庭　愛問：大不大..進「溫馨室」勘驗特徵

NONO涉性侵多人再度出庭　愛問：大不大..進「溫馨室」勘驗特徵

熱門快報

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

​​4折起！線上課程立即搶購

ETStar線上課程開班了！限時優惠4折起立即搶購

《豈有此呂》AV宅男教主一劍浣春秋駕到

《豈有此呂》AV宅男教主一劍浣春秋駕到

最懂男人D槽的AV宅男教主一劍浣春秋駕到

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

毛孩最愛飼料罐罐優惠中!

毛孩最愛飼料罐罐優惠中!

犬貓糧下殺↘5折起!滿$1010送零食，最優惠的毛孩飼料都在寵物王國!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面