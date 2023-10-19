美國會山莊又被占領影片曝！　示威高喊：猶太人說加薩立刻停火

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

巴勒斯坦激進組織哈瑪斯大規模轟炸以色列，點燃擴大戰事的戰火後，許多人相當同情巴勒斯坦人民的處境，數千名示威者因此聚集在美國國會山莊前抗議，要求加薩地區立即停火，當中更有數百人重演衝破國會山莊的局面，占據辦公大樓大庭抗議，目前至少300人遭警方逮捕，抗議仍然在進行中。

▲▼示威者闖入國會，要求加薩地區立刻停火 。（圖／路透）

綜合外電報導，約350名示威者闖進國會山莊辦公大樓，並高喊要求加薩停火，當中還包括多位猶太「拉比」，他們要求直到加薩停火前不會離開國會山莊。猶太人抗議加薩停火的情況也受到阿拉伯媒體的報導。

占據國會山莊大廳的示威民眾身穿黑色T-shirt， 上頭字樣寫著「猶太人說立即停火」（Jews Say Ceasefire Now）。示威者除了要國會立即要求加薩停火，還要求允許人道救援物資進入加薩。

除了闖入國會抗議的民眾外，美國國會大廈外頭還有數千人遊行，聲援巴勒斯坦民眾。

影片顯示，美國國會警察將占領辦公大樓大廳的人趕出去，並且逮捕至少300人。警方表示國會大廈內不允示威。





▲數千人示威抗議。（圖／路透）

美國總統拜登18日訪以色列，已取得以色列同意開放加薩南部走廊，讓「食物、水和藥物」等限定物資輸入加薩。同時，拜登也宣布援助加薩地區受影響人民1億美元（約新台幣32.4億元），但目前並未提及停火。