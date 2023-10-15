　
快訊／美國德州博覽會爆槍擊！　人群逃竄畫面曝光

▲▼美國德州博覽會爆發槍擊。（圖／翻攝X）

▲德州博覽會爆發槍擊，現場民眾逃竄。（圖／翻攝X）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據美媒CBS最新消息，德州博覽會（The State Fair of Texas）於當地時間14日晚間8時左右爆發槍擊，目前已知至少2人受傷。達拉斯警察局（DPD）也證實接獲槍擊通報，目前正在疏散現場人群，並且要求民眾避開該地區。據悉，目前已有1名嫌疑人被拘留。

▼發生槍擊通報後，民眾緊急逃竄。

▼民眾在摩天輪上目睹疏散狀況。

▼警車迅速趕赴槍擊現場。

▼達拉斯警局在X宣布最新案情。

