快訊／美國德州博覽會爆槍擊！　人群逃竄畫面曝光

▲德州博覽會爆發槍擊，現場民眾逃竄。（圖／翻攝X）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據美媒CBS最新消息，德州博覽會（The State Fair of Texas）於當地時間14日晚間8時左右爆發槍擊，目前已知至少2人受傷。達拉斯警察局（DPD）也證實接獲槍擊通報，目前正在疏散現場人群，並且要求民眾避開該地區。據悉，目前已有1名嫌疑人被拘留。

▼發生槍擊通報後，民眾緊急逃竄。

JUST IN: Shots fired at the Texas State Fair in Dallas, at least 2 people injured pic.twitter.com/aFnYd0FgAe — BNO News (@BNONews) October 15, 2023

▼民眾在摩天輪上目睹疏散狀況。

def not what u wanna see at the top of the ferris wheel at the texas state fair pic.twitter.com/zx8V7p1frh — awbs (@cans0fsoup) October 15, 2023

▼警車迅速趕赴槍擊現場。

State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, police say; 1 suspect in custody.

Danielle Falcon

>> https://t.co/NLbfkfl69w pic.twitter.com/kkUeWdyPwN — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) October 15, 2023

▼達拉斯警局在X宣布最新案情。